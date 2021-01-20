Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
• Resisting arrest - Eddie Davis Jr., born in 1989, 2156 Knox Rd., Meridian.
• DUI/other - Patrick Patterson, born in 1968, 285 CR 2900, Guntown. Patterson is also charged with possession of paraphernalia.
• DUI - Jeffery E. Jones, born in 1983, 1208 Aycock Rd., Meridian.
• DUI/other - Dillan T. Long, born in 1998, 7105 10th Ct., Meridian. Long is also charged with possession of paraphernalia.
• Disorderly conduct - Christine Zorger, born in 1978, 5202 Mini Farm Rd., Meridian.
• Disorderly conduct - Olajuwon Adams, born in 1990, 2252 42nd Ave., Meridian.
• Possession of marijuana - Izhaun Bell, born in 2001, 701 71st Place, Meridian.
• Possession of marijuana - Alazaya A. Jones, born in 2000, 207 Bingham St., Newton.
• Disorderly conduct - Olajuwon Adams, born in 1990, 2252 42nd Ave., Meridian.
• Disorderly conduct - Cierra L. Jennings, born in 1985, 8697 King Rd., Bailey. Jennings is also charged with disturbance of a business.
• DUI/other - Johnathan L. Price, born in 1978, 3009 Willow Dr., Meridian. Price is also charged with possession of paraphernalia, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest.
• DUI/refusal - Shantrail D. Cole, born in 1985, 200 23rd St. Apt. B133, Meridian. Cole is also charged with possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle.
• Domestic violence - Spencer J. Ivy, born in 1983, 920 42nd Ave., Meridian. Ivy is also charged with simple assault/threat, contributing to the delinquency of a child.
• Shoplifting - Jeffrey Dykes, born in 1963, 13 Emerald Ln., New Waverly, Texas. Dykes is also charged with willful trespassing, simple assault.
• Shoplifting - Brian Robinson, born in 1991, homeless. Robinson is also charged with willful trespassing.
• DUI - Nakisha O. Webb, born in 1980, 2421 33rd Ave., Meridian.
• Shoplifting - Otis Watkins, born in 1990, homeless. Watkins is also charged with willful trespassing/two counts.
• Disturbing the peace - Marzell Payne, born in 1997, 1403 MLK Dr., Meridian. Payne is also charged with simple assault/threat, willful trespassing.
• DUI/refusal - Melvin S. Graham, born in 1984, 3018 26th St., Meridian. Graham is also charged with domestic violence, willful trespassing.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Monday through Wednesday.
Commercial burglary
• 4800 block of 8th St., 12:08 a.m.
Stolen vehicles
• 200 block of 23rd St., 5:37 p.m.
• 3800 block of Paulding St., 10:37 a.m.
Auto burglary
• 2200 block of 36th St., 1:28 p.m.
• 1200 block of Bonita Lakes Dr., 10:10 a.m.
Shootings
• 3400 block of 20th St., 1:25 p.m.
• 700 block of 48th Ave., 9:08 p.m.
• 1800 block of 24th St., 5:47 a.m.
• 1500 block of Tommy Webb Dr., 9:59 p.m.
• 200 block of North Hills St., 12:21 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 21 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 5 showed evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
• Petit larceny - Amber Jo Barnett, 29, 3610 41st St., Meridian.
• Petit larceny - Stephen Lee Boswell, 39, 167 Skyland Dr., Meridian.
• Failure to appear - Julie Pell Baskin, 46, 4876 Old 8th St. Rd., Meridian.
• Disturbance of family - John L. Boyd, 65, 618 45th Ave., Meridian.
• Failure to pay - Jason Daniel Earl, 41, 1306 29th St., Meridian.
• Failure to pay - Drew Reece Espey, 22, 11877 Newton Co.-Martin Rd., Collinsville.
• DUI/fourth offense/felony/two counts - Anthony Edward Evans, 42, 1408 46th Ave., Meridian. Evans is also charged with seat belt violation, no liability insurance, suspended driver’s license, probation violation/parole.
• Disorderly conduct/failure to obey law enforcement officer - Christine Marie Hoover, 47, 3410 North Shore Dr., Toomsuba. Hoover is also charged with resisting arrest.
• Receiving stolen property - Tanesha Houston, 21, 903 A St., Meridian.
• Probation violation/parole - San Marcos Houston, 28, 602 39th Ave., Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - Zaire Noza Lopez, 41, 895 Hwy. 19S, Meridian. Lopez is also charged with disregard of traffic device, no liability insurance, stop lights, no driver’s license, wrong way on a one-way street.
• Probation violation - Robert Tyler McMullen, 32, 2257 Hwy. 496, Meridian.
• Possession of marijuana more than 30 grams - Brandon Cole Reed, 18, 211 North Hills St., Meridian.
• Headlighting deer or livestock/two counts - Dakota Rivers, 21, 454 CR 370, Enterprise. Rivers is also charged with trespassing.
• Failure to pay - Johnnie L. Roberts, 73, 6445 Russell-Topton Rd., Toomsuba.
• Felon in possession of a firearm - Kevin Wayne Smith, 42, 7960 Pine Springs Rd., Meridian. Smith is also charged with probation violation/parole.
• Probation violation/parole - Nakisha Olevia Webb, 40, 2421 33rd Ave., Meridian.
• Public drunk - Jerrico Rodricks Williams, 42, 4221 20th St., Meridian. Williams is also charged with disorderly conduct/failure to obey law enforcement officer, public profanity, trespassing/willful, failure to pay.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Monday through Wednesday.
Disturbance
• Will Garrett Rd.
• King Rd.
Burglary
• Arundel Rd.
• Lauderdale-Toomsuba.
Accident with injuries
• Hwy. 45 Bypass.
• State Blvd. Ext.
Meet complainant
• 5th St.
Welfare check
• Pine Springs Rd.
Burglary to vehicle
• Causeyville-Clarkdale
• Lakeview Golf Course.
• Meehan-Savoy Rd.
Accident no injuries
• Hwy. 145.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Monday through Wednesday.
• Fires in structure other than in a building, 2564 Valley.
• Not reported, 1221 13th, 4206 Club Park.
• Brush or brush-and-grass mixture fire, 1218 Frontage Rd.
• Canceled on medical scene, (can’t be used for fire) 3303 5th.
• Medical assist, assist EMS crew, 3433 Davis.
• Unauthorized burning, 1201 62nd.
• Not reported, 113 24th.
• Alarm system sounded due to malfunction, 115 Frontage.
• Building fire, 3400 11th.
• Passenger vehicle fire, 1 Old Country Club.
• Not reported, 210 22nd, 3003 40th, 525 Lindley.
• Brush or brush-and-grass fire, 3799 40th.
• Building fire, 4717 8th.
• Not reported 2400 Hwy. 19, 2524 Grandview, 3204 12th.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Monday through Wednesday.
• Structure fire, Clarke County (Clarkdale).
• Emergency medical service call, Dock Gator Rd. (Sam Dale).
• Vehicle fire, Pine Springs Rd. (Bailey).
• Motor vehicle accident, Pine Springs Rd. (Bailey).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 32 emergency runs Wednesday at 2 p.m.
