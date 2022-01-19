Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
• Probation violation/parole - Corey Tyrell Chambers, 30, 8325 Poplar Springs Dr.
• Carrying a concealed weapon - Calvin C. Anderson, born in 1999, 134 Skyland Dr., Meridian.
• Simple assault - Kentrell J. Ford, born in 1979, 2609 18th St. Apt. B, Meridian. Ford is also charged with simple assault/threat.
• Disorderly conduct - Shasta L. Matthews, born in 1979, 803 29th St. Apt. 2222, Meridian.
• Simple assault - Tamela D. Boston, born in 1991, 802 Donald Ave., Meridian. Boston is also charged with shoplifting, giving false information.
• Domestic violence - Asia McNeil, born in 1999, 107 71st Place Apt. A84, Meridian.
• DUI/other - Tamra J. Johnson, born in 1973, 13311 Rd. 614, Philadelphia.
• Disturbance of a business - Sandra Alderman, born in 1973, 1222 Pine Oak, San Francisco, Calif.
• Disturbance of a business - Curtis D. Scott, born in 1976, 1308 43rd Ave., Meridian.
• DUI/other - Jimmie A. James, born in 1979, 6204 11th Ave., Meridian. James is also charged with possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Wednesday.
Church burglary
• 2200 block of North Frontage Rd., 12:59 a.m.
Stolen vehicles
• 4300 block of 22nd Ave., 3:59 a.m.
• 2400 block of 4th Ave., 7:03 p.m.
• 1700 block of Willow Bend Dr., 9:23 a.m.
• 100 block of North Hills St., 9:40 p.m.
• 2100 block of 14th St., 11:06 p.m.
Auto burglary
• 4600 block of Broadmoor Dr., 12:59 p.m.
• 2700 block of Willow Bend Dr., 11:09 a.m.
• 5200 block of Shumate Rd., 12:51 p.m.
Residential burglary
• 2800 block of Chandler St., 5 p.m.
• 2000 block of 24th St., 11:41 a.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 8 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
• Violation of court order - Robert Joseph Britt, 46, 551 Poplar Ridge Dr., Meridian.
• Receiving stolen property/felony - Olivia Ruth Clark-Hayes, 33, 107 71st Place, Meridian.
• Domestic violence/simple assault - Heather Leigh Greenlee, 38, 10793 Hwy. 495, Meridian.
• Probation violation/parole - Ricky Neal Herrington, 37, 8295 Kewanee Rd., Lauderdale. Herrington is also charged with failure to pay.
• Child support/failure to pay - Winston Churchill Joles Jr., 53, 1905 Hwy. 45N, Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - Jacob Daniel Jones, 19, 2721 Sam Gray Rd., Meridian. Jones is also charged with no liability insurance.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Wednesday.
Burglary already occupied
• Hwy. 19N SB.
Safety checkpoint
• Whitaker Rd/Hwy. 496.
Domestic violence
• Hwy. 495
Disturbance
• Hwy. 495
Suspicious person
• Hwy. 11S.
• Melvin Swain Rd.
Theft
• Valley Rd.
Accident unknown
• S Anderson Rd.
• State Blvd Ext/Hwy. 19N SB.
Accident no injuries
• Sam Gray Rd.
• Long Creek Rd.
Possession of marijuana in vehicle
• North Hills St.
DUI/first offense
• Sam Gray Rd.
Receiving stolen property
• Zero Rd.
Mississippi Department of Corrections
• Probation violation/parole/two counts - Kendrick D. Anderson, 33, 108 29th Ave., Meridian.
Mississippi Highway Patrol
• DUI/second offense - Derrick Dewayne Harris, 31, 900 Obie Clark Ave., Meridian. Harris is also charged with no driver’s license, leaving the scene of an accident, insurance card law in a vehicle.
• Trafficking in a controlled substance - Hunter Jude Lanclos, 26, 2141 Bertha St., Opelousas, La. Lanclos is also charged with driving under the influence of other substances, switched tag/license plate, no liability insurance, false ID information, no driver’s license.
• Domestic violence/simple assault - David Levine III, 47, 4041 Sonya Rainey Dr., Meridian.
• Driving under the influence of other substances - Felipe Rodriquz Mosley, 20, 4106 Hickory Hills Circle, Meridian. Mosley is also charged with failure to signal lane change, seat belt sheriff’s office, no liability insurance, possession of marijuana in a vehicle.
• Probation violation/parole - Christy Moulds, 43, 5387 Russell Topton Rd., Toomsuba.
• DUI/first offense - Lewis Calvin Smith, 41, 2280 Whitaker Rd., Meridian. Smith is also charged with no liability insurance.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Friday through Wednesday.
• Gasoline or other flammable liquid spills - 2205 14th.
• Motor vehicle accident with no injuries - 1911 14th; 849 Hwy. 19.
• No incident found on arrival at dispatch address - 2670 St Andrews.
• Alarm system activation, no fire-unintentional - 1022 Hwy. 19.
• Building fire - 915 70th.
• Carbon monoxide incident - 2808 Chandler.
• Lock-out - 3806 62nd.
• Medical assist, assist EMS crew - 2709 St Luke; 4210 36th; 2101 Frontage; 2509 28th.
• Motor vehicle accident with no injuries - 403 22nd; 1640 Hwy. 39.
• Outside rubbish, trash or waste fire - 515 37th.
• Smoke detector activation, no fire - unintentional - 1304 63rd.
• Not reported - 460 56th; 3017 40th; 1119 46th; 335 Old Country Club; 7623 Old 8th St.
• Medical assist, assist EMS crew - 4421 26th.
• Road freight or transport vehicle fire - 1601 25th.
• Trapped by power lines - 3325 8th.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Friday through Wednesday.
• Accident with injuries - Hwy. 39-John Stennis (Sam Dale).
• Motor vehicle accident - Hwy. 45N (Lauderdale, Collinsville).
• Accident with injuries - Interstate 59/142mm NB (Meehan).
• Motor vehicle accident - Interstate 20/130mm (Lost Gap).
• Assist Metro (Southeast).
• Vehicle fire - Collinsville-Martin (Collinsville).
• Structure fire - Marion-Russell (Russell, Marion, Toomsuba).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 48 emergency runs Wednesday at 2 p.m.
