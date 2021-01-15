Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday.

• DUI/refusal to take test - Tarah Michelle Brock, 30, 1416 Will Wright Rd., Meridian.

• Failure to appear - Jacoby Clayton, 26, 2415 40th Ave., Meridian.

• Contempt of court - Donald Lee Flowers, 46, 10643 Hwy. 491, Collinsville.

• DUI/first offense - Jeffery Edward Jones, 37, 1208 Aycock Rd., Meridian. Jones is also charged with expired tag, suspended driver’s license, no liability insurance, improper equipment.

• Domestic violence/two counts - Kenneth Tyrone Jordan, 31, 3017 27th St., Meridian.

• Domestic violence/simple assault - Tyson Malcom Stephens, 20, 440 Roberts Ave., Pensacola, Fla.

• Telephone harassment - William Bryant Thompson Jr., 50, 2225 Suqualena-Meehan Rd. S, Meridian.

Incident Reports

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Thursday through Friday.

Burglary

• Wilder Dr.

• NE Industrial Park.

Accident unknown

• Hwy. 19S-Vimville.

Accident no injuries

• Will Garrett Rd.

Animal control

• Hwy. 145

Assault

• Valley Rd.

Domestic violence

• Rabbit Rd.

Suspicious vehicle

• Hwy. 495

Accident with injuries

• Dabbs Rd.

Fire Runs

The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Thursday through Friday.

• Dispatched and canceled en route, 3004 8th St.

• Motor vehicle accident with injuries, 2308 34th.

• Smoke detector activation due to malfunction, 1399 Roebuck.

• Smoke detector activation, no fire/unintentional, 2907 Highland.

• Not reported, 4901 14th.

The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Thursday through Friday.

• Motor vehicle accident, Hwy. 19S-County Line (Clarkdale).

• Fire alarm, Hwy. 11S (South).

Ambulance Runs

Metro Ambulance reported 57 emergency runs Friday at 2 p.m.

Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Thursday.

• Felon in possession of a firearm - Robert Patrick Blalock Jr., 28, 845 Liberty 495 Rd., DeKalb.

• DUI/first offense -David Alan Gordon, 43, 3423 Grandview Ave., Meridian.

Incident Reports

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Wednesday through Thursday.

Meet complainant

• 5th St.

Accident no injuries

• Will Garrett Rd.

• Chapel Rd.-Ponta Hills.

• Pine Springs Rd.

Theft

• Hwy. 19S.

• Hwy. 19N.

Observation

• 31st Ave. S-Valley Rd.

Suspicious vehicle

• Hwy. 495.

Fire Runs

The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Wednesday through Thursday.

• Dispatched and canceled en route, 1000 Hillcrest

• Not reported, 1009 38th, 5102 15th, 806 Hwy. 19.

The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Wednesday through Thursday.

• Emergency medical service call, Hwy. 496 (Toomsuba).

• Assist, Will Garrett Rd. (Toomsuba).

Ambulance Runs

Metro Ambulance reported 50 emergency runs Thursday at 2 p.m.

 

 

React to this story:

0
0
1
0
0

Tags

Trending Video