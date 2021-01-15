Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday.
• DUI/refusal to take test - Tarah Michelle Brock, 30, 1416 Will Wright Rd., Meridian.
• Failure to appear - Jacoby Clayton, 26, 2415 40th Ave., Meridian.
• Contempt of court - Donald Lee Flowers, 46, 10643 Hwy. 491, Collinsville.
• DUI/first offense - Jeffery Edward Jones, 37, 1208 Aycock Rd., Meridian. Jones is also charged with expired tag, suspended driver’s license, no liability insurance, improper equipment.
• Domestic violence/two counts - Kenneth Tyrone Jordan, 31, 3017 27th St., Meridian.
• Domestic violence/simple assault - Tyson Malcom Stephens, 20, 440 Roberts Ave., Pensacola, Fla.
• Telephone harassment - William Bryant Thompson Jr., 50, 2225 Suqualena-Meehan Rd. S, Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Thursday through Friday.
Burglary
• Wilder Dr.
• NE Industrial Park.
Accident unknown
• Hwy. 19S-Vimville.
Accident no injuries
• Will Garrett Rd.
Animal control
• Hwy. 145
Assault
• Valley Rd.
Domestic violence
• Rabbit Rd.
Suspicious vehicle
• Hwy. 495
Accident with injuries
• Dabbs Rd.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Thursday through Friday.
• Dispatched and canceled en route, 3004 8th St.
• Motor vehicle accident with injuries, 2308 34th.
• Smoke detector activation due to malfunction, 1399 Roebuck.
• Smoke detector activation, no fire/unintentional, 2907 Highland.
• Not reported, 4901 14th.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Thursday through Friday.
• Motor vehicle accident, Hwy. 19S-County Line (Clarkdale).
• Fire alarm, Hwy. 11S (South).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 57 emergency runs Friday at 2 p.m.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Thursday.
• Felon in possession of a firearm - Robert Patrick Blalock Jr., 28, 845 Liberty 495 Rd., DeKalb.
• DUI/first offense -David Alan Gordon, 43, 3423 Grandview Ave., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Wednesday through Thursday.
Meet complainant
• 5th St.
Accident no injuries
• Will Garrett Rd.
• Chapel Rd.-Ponta Hills.
• Pine Springs Rd.
Theft
• Hwy. 19S.
• Hwy. 19N.
Observation
• 31st Ave. S-Valley Rd.
Suspicious vehicle
• Hwy. 495.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Wednesday through Thursday.
• Dispatched and canceled en route, 1000 Hillcrest
• Not reported, 1009 38th, 5102 15th, 806 Hwy. 19.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Wednesday through Thursday.
• Emergency medical service call, Hwy. 496 (Toomsuba).
• Assist, Will Garrett Rd. (Toomsuba).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 50 emergency runs Thursday at 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.