Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday.
• Probation violation/parole - Jamarcus J. Grace, 30, 2015 Mosby Rd., Meridian.
• Possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle - James Lanier, born in 1998, 4416 26th St., Meridian. Lanier is also charged with possession of paraphernalia, simple assault threat, willful trespassing.
• Disorderly conduct - Kendunda L. Stevens, born in 1977, 2803 26th St., Meridian. Stevens is also charged with resisting arrest, interfering with police.
• Shoplifting - Monae Roberson, born in 2003, 4202 37th Ave., Meridian.
• Possession of controlled substance with intent - Rebekah Atkins, 20, 1426 50th Ave., Meridian.
• Possession of methamphetamine - Stephanie Chandler, 43, 9313 Fellowship Rd., Meridian.
• Possession of controlled substance with intent - Darrius Raequam Robinson, 20, 1426 50th Ave., Meridian.
• Aggravated assault on a police officer - Kaila Ann Nicole Whitling, 23, 871 Lake St., Meridian.
• Willful trespassing - Alfred Sanders Jr., born in 1992, 561 Natures Way, Meridian. Sanders Jr. is also charged with petit larceny.
• Disorderly conduct - Tommy Wiley, born in 1994, homeless.
• Disorderly conduct - Jodeci Parker, born in 1992, 299 Glenn Ave., Quitman.
• Simple assault/threat - Anthony D. Talley Jr., born in 1980, 1213 Dogwood Lake Rd., Meridian. Talley Jr. is also charged with malicious mischief.
• DUI/other - Benjamin B. Tibbetts, born in 1969, 8649 Hwy. 145 N Quitman.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Thursday through Friday.
Robbery
• 2900 block of Hwy. 39N, 7:36 p.m.
Commercial burglary
• 2200 block of Hwy. 39N, 6:40 a.m.
• 2300 block of Hwy. 39N, 3:31 a.m.
• 1300 block of 14th St., 10:19 a.m.
Stolen vehicles
• 200 block of North Frontage Rd., 7:20 a.m.
• 100 block of 15th Place South, 7:17 p.m.
Auto burglary
• 4500 block of Hwy. 39N, 10:45 a.m.
Residential burglary
• 100 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Dr., 2:51 p.m.
• 1700 block of 5th Ave., 9:16 a.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday.
• Driving under the influence of other substance - Dontea Terrell Bass, 30, 2428 Old Marion Rd., Meridian. Bass is also charged with improper equipment/two counts, no driver’s license, stop lights, no liability insurance.
• DUI/other substance - Scott Brouillette, 34, 103 Van Gogh, Rayne, La. Brouillette is also charged with parking violations, possession of marijuana less than 30 grams.
• Possession of controlled substance - Robert Edward Life, 55, 305 Pearl Dr., Pearl.
• Probation violation/parole - Derrick Rodqous Dawson, 32, 2005 42nd Ave., Meridian.
• Sale of controlled substance - Richard M. Denson, 39, 102 Hind St., Flora.
• Embezzlement/four counts - Natacha Lynn Fortenberry, 52, 11179 Suqualena Rd., Meridian.
• Felon in possession of a firearm - Kareem R. Harris, 42, 3259 Meadow Lane, Jackson.
• Felony DUI - Judas A. Keyes, 41, 52 Albert Pickering Rd., Taylorsville.
• DUI/first offense - Juan Carlos Perez Romero, 30, 2403 50th Ave., Meridian. Romero is also charged with seat belt violation, no driver’s license, no liability insurance.
• Burglary/dwelling house - Carlos R. Stewart, 28, 108 Graham St., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Thursday through Friday.
Theft
• Woodland Ridge Rd.
Traffic stop
• Hwy. 39 bypass.
Accident hit and run
• Will Garrett Rd.
Welfare check
• Will Garrett Rd/KOA Campground.
Disturbance
• Kewanee Rd.
Grand larceny
• 5th St.
Accident no injuries
• Collinsville Rd.
• Highland Park Dr/42nd Ave.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Thursday through Friday.
• Outside rubbish, trash, or waste fire - 1218 Frontage.
• Arcing, shorted electrical equipment - 2815 25th.
• Medical assist, assist EMS crew - 2204 A; 2428 Old Marion.
• Not reported - 1504 63rd; 3815 9th.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Thursday through Friday.
• Brushfire - Hwy. 19N (Collinsville).
• Emergency medical service call - Hwy. 145 (Clarkdale).
• Brush - Reese (Long Creek).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 48 emergency runs Thursday at 2 p.m. and 27 emergency runs Friday at 2 p.m.
