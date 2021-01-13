Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.

• Probation violation/parole - Gary Eugene Barber, 38, 7911 Lauderdale-Toomsuba, Meridian.

• Probation violation/parole - Jennifer Lynn McMillan, 50, 577 Clemons Circle, Hartford, Ala. McMillan is also charged with welfare fraud-Medicaid.

Incident Reports

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday through Wednesday.

Accident no injuries

• Lizelia Rd.

• Marion Russell Rd.-Old Homestead Rd.

• Will Garrett Rd.

Pick up wanted

• Hwy. 11/80.

• Hillside Rd.

Theft

• Hwy. 496.

Observation

• 31st Ave./Valley Rd.

Fire Runs

The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Tuesday through Wednesday.

• Medical assist, 1733 2nd.

• Not reported, 903 A.

• Dispatched and canceled en route, Hwy. 45, Marion.

• HazMat release investigation w/no HazMat, 5017 Westgate Hills.

• Medical assist, 200 23rd.

• Not reported, 1303 Roebuck, 3111 29th.

Ambulance Runs

Metro Ambulance reported 40 emergency runs Wednesday at 2 p.m.

 

