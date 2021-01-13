Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
• Probation violation/parole - Gary Eugene Barber, 38, 7911 Lauderdale-Toomsuba, Meridian.
• Probation violation/parole - Jennifer Lynn McMillan, 50, 577 Clemons Circle, Hartford, Ala. McMillan is also charged with welfare fraud-Medicaid.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday through Wednesday.
Accident no injuries
• Lizelia Rd.
• Marion Russell Rd.-Old Homestead Rd.
• Will Garrett Rd.
Pick up wanted
• Hwy. 11/80.
• Hillside Rd.
Theft
• Hwy. 496.
Observation
• 31st Ave./Valley Rd.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Tuesday through Wednesday.
• Medical assist, 1733 2nd.
• Not reported, 903 A.
• Dispatched and canceled en route, Hwy. 45, Marion.
• HazMat release investigation w/no HazMat, 5017 Westgate Hills.
• Medical assist, 200 23rd.
• Not reported, 1303 Roebuck, 3111 29th.
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 40 emergency runs Wednesday at 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.