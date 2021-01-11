 

Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday.

• MS Compulsory School Attendance Law - Brooke Hudson Madison, 39, 803 29th St., Meridian.

• Public drunk - Benjamin L. Ruffin, 37, 2433 36th Place, Meridian.

• Receiving stolen property - Tycession LaQuinton Scott, 20, 200 North Hills St., Meridian. Scott is also charged with receiving stolen property-felon.

Incident Reports

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday.

Welfare check

• Windsor Rd.

Accident no injuries

• Poplar Springs Dr.

• Wesley Chapel Rd.

Accident with injuries

• Interstate 20/59 EB.

Suspicious person

• 31st Ave. S.

Fire Runs

The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Friday through Monday.

• Motor vehicle accident with injuries, Hwy. 19.

• Motor vehicle accident with injuries, Interstate 20/59 EB.

• Not reported, 1416 24th, 4201 50th, 4513 28th, 2110 Mosby, 505 52nd.

The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Friday through Monday.

• Emergency medical service call, Hwy. 494 (Collinsville).

• Assist, Graceland Dr. (Meehan).

• Motor vehicle accident, Interstate 20 (Toomsuba).

Ambulance Runs

Metro Ambulance reported 33 emergency runs Monday at 2 p.m.

 

