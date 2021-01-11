Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday.
• MS Compulsory School Attendance Law - Brooke Hudson Madison, 39, 803 29th St., Meridian.
• Public drunk - Benjamin L. Ruffin, 37, 2433 36th Place, Meridian.
• Receiving stolen property - Tycession LaQuinton Scott, 20, 200 North Hills St., Meridian. Scott is also charged with receiving stolen property-felon.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday.
Welfare check
• Windsor Rd.
Accident no injuries
• Poplar Springs Dr.
• Wesley Chapel Rd.
Accident with injuries
• Interstate 20/59 EB.
Suspicious person
• 31st Ave. S.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Friday through Monday.
• Motor vehicle accident with injuries, Hwy. 19.
• Motor vehicle accident with injuries, Interstate 20/59 EB.
• Not reported, 1416 24th, 4201 50th, 4513 28th, 2110 Mosby, 505 52nd.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Friday through Monday.
• Emergency medical service call, Hwy. 494 (Collinsville).
• Assist, Graceland Dr. (Meehan).
• Motor vehicle accident, Interstate 20 (Toomsuba).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 33 emergency runs Monday at 2 p.m.
