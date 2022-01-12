Meridian Police Department

The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.

• Embezzlement/Hibbett Sports - Tyler Griffin, born in 2003, 4401 40th Ave., Meridian.

• Shoplifting/Bonita Walmart - Michael C. Rigdon, born in 1991, 9921 Hwy. 495, Meridian. Rigdon is also charged with simple assault/threat.

• Possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle - Derickus D. Dean, born in 1998, 107 71st Place Apt. A54, Meridian.

• Shoplifting/Bonita Walmart - Diedrich R. Miller Jr., born in 2002, 8447 NE Pines Dr., Meridian.

• DUI - Justin Rogers, born in 2003, 118 Jimerson HL Gilbertown, Ala.

• Possession of marijuana - LaShawn Lofton, born in 2000, 1917 Hwy. 19N Apt. 60, Meridian.

• Abuse of E-911 - Linda D. Smith, born in 1972, 1313 Walnut St., Vicksburg.

• Simple assault - Kaley R. Bridges, born in 2000, 1421 26th Ave., Meridian.

• Petit larceny - Kasey Rigsby, born in 1983, 6472 Brown Hooke Rd., Meridian.

• Disorderly conduct - Dominic R. Davis, born in 1974, 1908 B St., Meridian. Davis is also charged with willful trespassing/Cash Saver.

• Shoplifting/Bonita Walmart - Jariko Chaney, born in 1982, 1738 Bunk Newell Rd., Meridian. Chaney is also charged with willful trespassing/3 counts/Bonita Walmart.

• Disorderly conduct - Nathan Alexander Jr., born in 1980, 2611 Edgewood Dr., Meridian.

• Domestic violence - Darnell Hare, born in 1993, 301 63rd Place Apt. 49C, Meridian.

Incident Reports

The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Wednesday.

Stolen vehicles

• 3100 block of Hwy. 39N, 10:29 a.m.

• 1400 block of Roebuck Dr., 7:11 a.m.

• 2300 block of 32nd St., 8:21 p.m.

Shootings

• 5400 block of 1st St., 3:48 p.m.

Commercial burglary

• 2700 block of South Frontage Rd., 7:57 a.m.

• Meridian Police responded to 6 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.

• Child support/failure to pay - Napolean D. Cole, 46, 383 Briarwood Rd. Lot 117, Meridian.

• DUI/first offense - Jawarren LeShon Jordan, 19, 71 CR 262, Shubuta. Jordan is also charged with failure to dim headlights, possession of marijuana less than 30 grams.

• Aggravated assault - Kolbie Wayne Sheffield, 24, 1329 Providence Rd., Chunky. Sheffield is also charged with possession of stolen firearm/two counts, accessory after the fact, receiving stolen property/felony, uttering forgery, false pretense.

• Probation violation/parole - Arico Jydarius Johnson, 30.

Incident Reports

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday through Wednesday.

Burglary to vehicle

• Jeffery Acres Rd.

Accident no injuries

• Whippoorwill Rd/Old 8th St Rd.

• Pleasant Ridge Rd/Hwy. 19N.

Vandalism

• Valley Rd.

Traffic stop

• Hwy. 19N.

Drug activity

• Briarwood Rd.

Assault

• Long Creek Rd.

Meet complainant

• 5th St.

Burglary already occupied

• Valley Rd.

Fire Runs

The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Tuesday through Wednesday.

• Building fire - 3000 55th.

• Medical assist, assist EMS crew - 2647 Myrtlewood.

• No incident found on arrival at dispatch address - 1020 D.

• Passenger vehicle fire - 516 Hwy. 19.

• Road freight or transport vehicle fire - 1022 Hwy. 19.

• Dispatched and canceled en route - 1914 11th.

• Lock-in - 4320 36th.

• Motor vehicle accident with no injuries - 848 Hwy. 11/80.

• Outside rubbish, trash, or waste fire - 576 Bonita Lakes.

• Not reported - 1426 50th; 309 45th; 3499 40th; 4100 40th;

The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Tuesday through Wednesday.

• Motor vehicle accident - Hwy. 19S (Southeast).

• Emergency medical service call - Russell Manor Rd. (Russell).

• Emergency medical service call - Chicken House Rd. (Toomsuba).

• Emergency medical service call - E. Parkway (Lauderdale).

• Emergency medical service call - Knox Rd. (Russell).

Ambulance Runs

Metro Ambulance reported 18 emergency runs Wednesday at 2 p.m.

 

