Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
• Embezzlement/Hibbett Sports - Tyler Griffin, born in 2003, 4401 40th Ave., Meridian.
• Shoplifting/Bonita Walmart - Michael C. Rigdon, born in 1991, 9921 Hwy. 495, Meridian. Rigdon is also charged with simple assault/threat.
• Possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle - Derickus D. Dean, born in 1998, 107 71st Place Apt. A54, Meridian.
• Shoplifting/Bonita Walmart - Diedrich R. Miller Jr., born in 2002, 8447 NE Pines Dr., Meridian.
• DUI - Justin Rogers, born in 2003, 118 Jimerson HL Gilbertown, Ala.
• Possession of marijuana - LaShawn Lofton, born in 2000, 1917 Hwy. 19N Apt. 60, Meridian.
• Abuse of E-911 - Linda D. Smith, born in 1972, 1313 Walnut St., Vicksburg.
• Simple assault - Kaley R. Bridges, born in 2000, 1421 26th Ave., Meridian.
• Petit larceny - Kasey Rigsby, born in 1983, 6472 Brown Hooke Rd., Meridian.
• Disorderly conduct - Dominic R. Davis, born in 1974, 1908 B St., Meridian. Davis is also charged with willful trespassing/Cash Saver.
• Shoplifting/Bonita Walmart - Jariko Chaney, born in 1982, 1738 Bunk Newell Rd., Meridian. Chaney is also charged with willful trespassing/3 counts/Bonita Walmart.
• Disorderly conduct - Nathan Alexander Jr., born in 1980, 2611 Edgewood Dr., Meridian.
• Domestic violence - Darnell Hare, born in 1993, 301 63rd Place Apt. 49C, Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Wednesday.
Stolen vehicles
• 3100 block of Hwy. 39N, 10:29 a.m.
• 1400 block of Roebuck Dr., 7:11 a.m.
• 2300 block of 32nd St., 8:21 p.m.
Shootings
• 5400 block of 1st St., 3:48 p.m.
Commercial burglary
• 2700 block of South Frontage Rd., 7:57 a.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 6 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
• Child support/failure to pay - Napolean D. Cole, 46, 383 Briarwood Rd. Lot 117, Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - Jawarren LeShon Jordan, 19, 71 CR 262, Shubuta. Jordan is also charged with failure to dim headlights, possession of marijuana less than 30 grams.
• Aggravated assault - Kolbie Wayne Sheffield, 24, 1329 Providence Rd., Chunky. Sheffield is also charged with possession of stolen firearm/two counts, accessory after the fact, receiving stolen property/felony, uttering forgery, false pretense.
• Probation violation/parole - Arico Jydarius Johnson, 30.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday through Wednesday.
Burglary to vehicle
• Jeffery Acres Rd.
Accident no injuries
• Whippoorwill Rd/Old 8th St Rd.
• Pleasant Ridge Rd/Hwy. 19N.
Vandalism
• Valley Rd.
Traffic stop
• Hwy. 19N.
Drug activity
• Briarwood Rd.
Assault
• Long Creek Rd.
Meet complainant
• 5th St.
Burglary already occupied
• Valley Rd.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Tuesday through Wednesday.
• Building fire - 3000 55th.
• Medical assist, assist EMS crew - 2647 Myrtlewood.
• No incident found on arrival at dispatch address - 1020 D.
• Passenger vehicle fire - 516 Hwy. 19.
• Road freight or transport vehicle fire - 1022 Hwy. 19.
• Dispatched and canceled en route - 1914 11th.
• Lock-in - 4320 36th.
• Motor vehicle accident with no injuries - 848 Hwy. 11/80.
• Outside rubbish, trash, or waste fire - 576 Bonita Lakes.
• Not reported - 1426 50th; 309 45th; 3499 40th; 4100 40th;
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Tuesday through Wednesday.
• Motor vehicle accident - Hwy. 19S (Southeast).
• Emergency medical service call - Russell Manor Rd. (Russell).
• Emergency medical service call - Chicken House Rd. (Toomsuba).
• Emergency medical service call - E. Parkway (Lauderdale).
• Emergency medical service call - Knox Rd. (Russell).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 18 emergency runs Wednesday at 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.