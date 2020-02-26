Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25 and 6 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26:
• Domestic violence - Julius Presswood, born in 1973, 3738 37th St., Meridian.
• Disorderly conduct - Taterrioncy Harris, born in 1988, 3323 47th St., Meridian.
• Domestic violence - Jaterrius D. Gatling, born in 1999, 1908 33rd Ave. Apt. C5, Meridian.
• DUI/first/other - James H. Barnett, born in 1991, 4524 Hwy. 39N Apt. C11, Meridian.
• DUI/first/refusal - Fredarious Bourrage, born in 1994, 803 29th St. Apt. 2221, Meridian.
• Cyberstalking - Steven G. Miller, born in 1968, 289 Martin Ave. Lisman, Ala.
• Burglary/all but dwelling - Christopher D. Bryer, born in 1980, 6590 Zero Rd., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, to Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020.
Commercial burglary
• 800 block of Hwy. 19 South, 9:47 a.m., Feb. 25.
• 2600 block of A St., 2:06 p.m., Feb. 25.
• 2200 block of 5th St., 5:31 p.m., Feb. 25.
Stolen vehicles
• 2100 block of 27th Ave., 3:48 a.m., Feb. 26.
• Meridian Police responded to 0 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, there was not any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests from 8:44 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 26 and 8:43 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26.
• Contempt of court - Jessica Noel Bolen-Sumrall, 28, 9800 Pinetree Dr., Meridian.
• Burglary/commercial bldg. - Christopher Daniel Bryer, 39, 6590 Zero Rd., Meridian.
• Court order/mandatory days - Tyrone Davel Burton Jr., 26, 295 McAboy Rd., Cuba, Ala.
• Cyberstalking - Steven G. Miller, 51, 289 Martin Ave., Lisman, Ala.
• Suspended driver’s license - Herman Emil Robins, 66, 2622 41st St., Meridian. Robins is also charged with expired tag, no liability insurance.
• Posting of injurious message - Tiffany Nicole Robinson, 19, 4131 58th Place, Meridian.
• Suspended driver’s license - Eddie Matthew Williams, 59, 8355 Hwy. 495, Bailey.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday.
Unknown trouble
• Valley Rd., Meridian.
Stolen vehicle
• Hwy. 39 North, Meridian.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls from Tuesday.
• Building fire, 5th St.
• Dispatched and canceled en route, Constitution Ave.
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 36 emergency runs Wednesday at 2 p.m.
