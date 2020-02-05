Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday:
Feb. 4
• Willful trespassing - Katheryne S. Bowden, born in 1996, 710 B St., Meridian.
• Malicious mischief - John Kelly, born in 1970, 120 6th Ave., Meridian.
• Disturbance of the peace - Patrick Mann, born in 1974, homeless.
• Shoplifting - Janie C. Chapman, born in 1970, 2807 Buntin Gunn Rd., Meridian.
• Disorderly conduct - Joseph F. Garrett, born in 1970, 3171 Fox Ln., Meridian.
• DUI/second offense - Dedric D. Speight, born in 1991, 1843 Sumpter 27, Cuba, Ala.
• DUI/refusal - Sherry A. McClelland, born in 1976, 4716 12th St., Meridian.
Feb. 5
• Disorderly conduct - Brad Dean, born in 1990, 1444 21st Ave., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Feb. 5.
Robbery
• At 4:38 a.m. Meridian Police responded to an armed robbery in the 3500 block of 32nd St.
Stolen vehicles
• At 1:22 a.m. Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 500 block of Front St. Ext.
Auto burglary
• At 5:36 a.m. Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary at 3200 block of 11th St.
• Meridian Police responded to 0 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene there was not any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests from 8:44 a.m. Tuesday and 8:43 a.m. Wednesday.
• Fleeing and eluding in a motor vehicle - Shauntez Demarcus Brown, 22, 1702 12th Ave., Meridian.
• Probation violation/parole - Dalton Clarence Davis Jr., 50, 5250 Mini Farm Rd., Meridian.
• Simple assault/attempt to create fear - Ashley Danshace Dunnigan, 32, 900 27th Ave., Meridian.
• Possession of drugs while in possession of a firearm - Dustin Louis Harris, 35, 4053 Pleasant Ridge Rd., Hickory.
• Suspended driver’s license - Walter A. Jackson, 40, 366 Coleman Circle, Lisman, Ala. Jackson is also charged with expired tag, no liability insurance.
• Driving under the influence of other substance - Herbert Andy Jenkins, 24, 5034 30th Place, Meridian. Jenkins is also charged with probation violation/parole, improper license tag/altered, seat belt violation, no liability insurance, suspended driver’s license, possession of a firearm while in possession of a controlled substance, felon in possession of a firearm.
• Trespassing - Mark Demetri Kasper, 55, 1402 or 1717 Bolen Long Creek Rd., Meridian. Kasper is also charged with malicious mischief/vandalism.
• Driving under the influence of other substance - Kevin Ray Winfield, 42, 1415 Rabbit Rd., Lauderdale. Winfield is also charged with switched tag/license plate.
• Possession of stolen property - Anthony Allan Woffard Jr., 33, 5259 Springhill Loop, Meridian.
• Probation violation/parole - Charles Ray Yarbrough, 37, 3789 Dillard Rd., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday, Feb. 4.
Stolen vehicle
• Valley Rd., Meridian.
Burglary
• Ruth Lane, Collinsville.
Stop suspicious
• Grand Ave.-Veterans Lake, Meridian.
Suspicious vehicle
• Hwy. 39N., Meridian.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls from Tuesday, Feb. 4.
• Medical assist, Grandview Ave.
• Dispatched and canceled en route, Lake Cove Dr.
• No incident found, Hwy. 80W.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls from Tuesday, Feb. 4.
• Accident with injuries, Interstate 20 ( Sam Dale, Clarkdale).
• Accident with injuries, Hwy. 19S (Southeast).
• Vehicle fire, mm145-Interstate 59 (Lost Gap).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 32 emergency runs Wednesday at 2 p.m.
