Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Tuesday.

• Sale of methamphetamine - Justin Javon Ruffin, 24, 309 59th Ave., Meridian.

Incident Reports

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Monday through Tuesday.

Petit larceny

• Old Hwy. 80W.

Accident hit and run

• Ridge Rd., Meridian.

Grand larceny

• Gipson Rd., Collinsville.

Assault

• Gum Log Rd., Bailey.

Theft

• Old Country Club, Meridian.

• Causeyville Rd., Meridian.

Unknown trouble

• Hwy. 495.

Simple assault

• Long Creek Rd., Meridian.

Fire Runs

The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Monday through Tuesday.

• Building fire, 1009 38th.

• Outside rubbish, trash or waste fire, 2307 Old Marion.

• Not reported, 1244 54th, 2322 Hwy. 19, 2412 43rd, 2500 14th, 3014 Grandview.

The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Monday through Tuesday.

• Assist, Hwy. 80W (Lost Gap, Meehan).

• Structure fire, Causeyville Rd. (Causeyville, Long Creek, Southeast).

• Motor vehicle accident, Hwy. 494 (Collinsville).

Ambulance Runs

Metro Ambulance reported 42 emergency runs Tuesday at 2 p.m.

