Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Tuesday.
• Sale of methamphetamine - Justin Javon Ruffin, 24, 309 59th Ave., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Monday through Tuesday.
Petit larceny
• Old Hwy. 80W.
Accident hit and run
• Ridge Rd., Meridian.
Grand larceny
• Gipson Rd., Collinsville.
Assault
• Gum Log Rd., Bailey.
Theft
• Old Country Club, Meridian.
• Causeyville Rd., Meridian.
Unknown trouble
• Hwy. 495.
Simple assault
• Long Creek Rd., Meridian.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Monday through Tuesday.
• Building fire, 1009 38th.
• Outside rubbish, trash or waste fire, 2307 Old Marion.
• Not reported, 1244 54th, 2322 Hwy. 19, 2412 43rd, 2500 14th, 3014 Grandview.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Monday through Tuesday.
• Assist, Hwy. 80W (Lost Gap, Meehan).
• Structure fire, Causeyville Rd. (Causeyville, Long Creek, Southeast).
• Motor vehicle accident, Hwy. 494 (Collinsville).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 42 emergency runs Tuesday at 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.