Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday.
• Willful trespassing - Hallie A. Hightower, born in 1996, 5860 Russell Topton Rd., Toomsuba. Hightower is also charged with shoplifting simple assault/three counts.
• DUI/other - Raylandus Lynch Jr., born in 1999, 500 Eastwood St., Meridian. Lynch Jr is also charged with possession of paraphernalia.
• DUI/other - Otis D. Cross, born in 1998, 180 Cross Rd., Scooba. Possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle.
• Disturbance of a family - Brittany N. Warren, born in 1990, 3002 WIndmeadow Dr. Apt. 301B, Gulf Breeze, Fla.
• DUI - James J. Lanier, born in 1998, 4416 26th St., Meridian. Lanier is also charged with possession of a controlled substance.
• Disorderly conduct - Cedrick V. Houston, born in 1997, 602 39th Ave., Meridian.
• DUI - Rodriquez E. Grace, born in 1982, 412 Dock Gator Rd. Daleville. Rodriquez is also charged with possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance.
• Shoplifting - Otis Watkins, born in 1990, homeless. Watkins is also charged with willful trespassing, possession of a controlled substance.
• DUI/other - Denise T. Ezell, born in 1998, 5121 5th St., Meridian. Ezell is also charged with possession of a controlled substance.
• Stalking - Khadijah Naylor, born in 1994, 2647 Myrtlewood Dr., Meridian. Naylor is also charged with willful trespassing.
• Shoplifting - Natalie L. Cole, born in 1986, 1712 25th Ave., Meridian. Cole is also charged with willful trespassing.
• Shoplifting - Denise T. Ezell, born in 1988, 5121 5th St., Meridian.
• Domestic violence - Elijah Stringfellow, born in 2000, 9891 Morgan Rd., Meridian.
• Domestic violence/two counts - Patrick Randall, born in 1980, 1720 11th Ave., Meridian. Randall is also charged with possession of paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana.
• Petit larceny - Nathaniel Nix, born in 1968, 6534 Lizelia Rd., Marion.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday.
Commercial burglary
• 2100 block of North Frontage Rd., 5:33 p.m.
• 2300 block of North Hills St., 11:39 a.m.
Stolen vehicles
• 300 block of North Frontage Rd., 3:46 p.m.
• 22nd Ave. on Interstate 20 W, 11:37 a.m.
Auto burglary
• 5400 block of 33rd Place, 7:46 a.m.
• 2600 block of Myrtlewood Dr., 11:41 a.m.
• 1800 block of 20th Ave., 11:14 p.m.
Residential burglary
• 800 block of B St., 3:29 p.m.
• 1100 block of 13th St., 3:48 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 9 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday.
• DUI/first offense - David Dawson Dikes, 28, 3205 West Druid Circle, Collinsville.
• Simple assault/attempt to create fear - Johnny Frank Gowdy, 58, 9735 Gowdy Rd. Lot 3 Lauderdale. Gowdy is also charged with trespassing, disturbance in a public place.
• MS Tax Law/six counts - Kevin Gunn, 55, 2852 Gunn Rd., Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - Jacob Kion Jenkins, 29, 9329 Kewanee Rd., Lauderdale. Jenkins is also charged with seat belt violation, improper equipment, no liability insurance.
• Disorderly conduct/failure to obey law enforcement officer - Terance Deshune Naylor, 30, 4356 Leroy Naylor, Lauderdale.
• DUI/third offense - Nathan Junior Nix Jr., 32, 8534 Hwy. 495, Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - Johnathan Matthew Patrick, 37, 6591 Hwy. 19N, Meridian. Patrick is also charged with expired tag, no liability insurance, failure to yield to blue light/siren.
• Probation violation/parole - Gregory Rhone, 51, 4112 58th Place, Meridian.
• Suspended driver’s license - Bobby Darell Rush, 42, 2610 Highland Ave., Meridian. Rush is also charged with seat belt violation.
• Shoplifting - Robert Eugene Todd, 33, 3485 Knox Rd., Toomsuba. Todd is also charged with failure to pay.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday.
DUI/first offense
• Old Hwy. 45N.
• Marion Russell Rd.
Non reportable
• Whitaker Rd.
Petit larceny
• Old Hwy. 80W.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Friday through Monday.
• Alarm system sounded due to malfunction, 1399 Roebuck.
• Not reported, 1432 47th.
• Building fire, 1506 Front.
• Medical assist, assist EMS crew, Augusta.
• Passenger vehicle fire, 156 Interstate 20/59 WB, Martin Luther Jr. Memorial.
• Smoke detector activation due to malfunction, 1318 15th.
• Not reported, 159 Interstate 20/59 WB, 2427 4th, 616 65th.
• Alarm system activation, no fire unintentional, 538 Bonita Lakes.
• No incident found on arrival at dispatch address, 1599 18th.
• Not reported, 5199 Newell.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Friday through Monday.
• Emergency medical service call, W Lauderdale Rd. (Collinsville).
• Emergency medical service call, CR 482 (Clarkdale).
• Emergency medical service call, Gilbert Joyner Rd. (Bailey).
• Emergency medical service call, Long Creek Water Rd. (Long Creek).
• Vehicle fire, Hwy. 11/80 (Russell, Toomsuba).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 23 emergency runs Monday at 2 p.m.
