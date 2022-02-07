Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday.
• DUI/first offense - Harley Nicole Holifield, 19, 41 CR 678, Quitman. Holifield is also charged with improper equipment.
• Driving under influence of other substance - Mekiya Asiao’Na Hull, 19, 1518 Cadaretta Rd., Gore Springs. Hull is also charged with improper equipment, no liability insurance.
• DUI/second offense - Javon Latarry Hundley, 24, 903 63rd Ave., Meridian. Hundley is also charged with failure to yield right of way.
• DUI/first offense - Tyshon Monquelle Johnson, 39, 3517 35th Ave., Meridian. Johnson is also charged with improper lane usage, no liability insurance.
• DUI/first offense - Birdie Monique Reed, 41, 2576 Bloomfield Rd., Preston. Reed is also charged with improper lane usage.
• DUI/second offense - Kevin Duane Thweatt, 48, 313 Greenland Rd., Union.
• Disturbance of family - Jacob Lee Yeates, 46, 8008 Pine Springs Rd., Meridian. Yeates is also charged with disorderly conduct/failure to obey law enforcement officer, resisting arrest.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday.
Traffic stop
• Hwy. 39N.
• Hwy. 19N.
• Lindley Rd.
Disturbance
• Pine Springs Rd.
Accident no injuries
• Center Hill Martin Rd.
• Hwy. 11/80.
Mental subject
• Pine Springs Rd.
Accident with injuries
• Long Creek Rd.
Burglary already occupied
• E Parkway S.
Stolen vehicle
• Hwy. 496.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Friday through Monday.
• Alarm system activation, no fire-unintentional - 1118 28th.
• Assist police officer or other governmental agency - 418 Windover
• Medical assist, assist MS crew - 2306 33rd; 3617 20th; 4503 Royal; 339 Clayton Lake; 518 Bonita Lakes.
• Not reported - 2468 State; 107 71st; 4210 36th; 106 Hwy. 11/80; 3514 40th; 3920 33rd; 502 59th.
• Canceled on the medical scene - 2809 Poplar Springs; 3512 2nd.
• Dispatched and canceled en route - 4201 8th.
• Outside rubbish, trash, or waste fire - 799 29th.
• EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury - 309 Driftwood.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Friday through Monday.
• Structure fire - Clarkdale Rd. (Clarkdale, Long Creek).
• Structure fire - Valley Rd. (South, Lost Gap, Meehan).
• Assist - Lizelia Rd. (Marion).
• Assist - Sandflat Rd. (Long Creek).
• Emergency medical call - Confederate Dr. (Marion).
• Structure fire - Valley Rd. (Clarkdale, Long Creek).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 36 emergency runs Monday at 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.