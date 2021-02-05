Meridian Police Department

The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday.

• Domestic violence - Elliott G. Shaffer, born in 2000, 1009 38th Ave. Apt. 4, Meridian.

Incident Reports

The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Thursday through Friday.

Residential burglary

• 3000 block of Interchange Rd., 4:26 p.m.

Shootings

• 3900 block of Davis St., 6:26 p.m.

• Meridian Police responded to 3 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 2 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday.

• Contempt of court - Donald Lee Flowers, 46, 2414 25th St., Meridian.

• Probation violation/parole - Natalie Nicole Killen, 38, 3202 Boston Ave., Pascagoula.

• Sell of controlled substance/two counts - Jerrel Bernard Tamayo, 37, 2124 A Ave., Meridian.

Incident Reports

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Thursday through Friday.

Vandalism

• Hwy. 19N.

Serve papers

• Woods.

Burglary

• Briarwood Rd.

Theft

• Hwy. 19N.

• Cedar Ridge Circle.

• 5th St.

Fire Runs

The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Thursday through Friday.

• Motor vehicle accident with no injuries, 3905 8th St.

• Not reported, 111 Frontage Rd., 2015 Mosby, 2499 Front St., 3499 12th, 5620 1st.

The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Thursday through Friday.

• Emergency medical service call, Clear Creek Dr. (Russell).

• Emergency medical service call, Hwy. 45N (Lauderdale).

• Brush fire, Leroy Naylor Rd. (Lauderdale, Toomsuba, Center Ridge).

Ambulance Runs

Metro Ambulance reported 53 emergency runs Friday at 2 p.m.

 

