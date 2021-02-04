Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Thursday.
• Simple assault - Nacesha Young, born in 1996, 4528 Bethlehem Rd., Lauderdale.
• Simple assault -Shneka S. Hailes, born in 1992, 7100 Old Hwy. 80W Apt. B7, Meridian.
• Willful trespassing - Laderrick Rencher, born in 1975, 7455 Lizelia Rd. Apt. D7, Marion. Rencher is also charged with possession of paraphernalia.
• Willful trespassing - Maurice Dawson, born in 1974, 506 Front St., Meridian. Dawson is also charged with disorderly conduct.
• Shoplifting - Curtis Scott, born in 1976, 1818 59th Ave., Meridian.
• Disorderly conduct - Gary O. Cameron, born in 1986, 603 63rd Place, Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Wednesday through Thursday.
Residential burglary
• 4200 block of 33rd Ave., 3:17 p.m.
• 1300 block of 30th Ave., 10:40 a.m.
Commercial burglary
• 300 block of Briarwood Rd., 6:35 a.m.
Auto burglary
• 4000 block of Highland Park Dr., 12:40 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Thursday.
• Rape-Statutory/three counts - Robert Dewayne Edwards, 23, 2938 Russell Camp Rd., Meridian.
• Aggravated assault - Antonio A. Gatling, 45, 1916 34th Ave., Meridian.
• Vulnerable adult abuse/neglect/exploitation - Justice J. Griffin, 25, 3003 Grand Ave., Meridian. Griffin is also charged with grand larceny.
• Probation violation/parole - Richard Ray Timmons, 46, 10907 Woods Rd., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Wednesday through Thursday.
Accident no injuries
• Gilbert-Joyner Rd.
Serve papers
• Woods
Vandalism
• Hwy. 19N.
Theft
• Hwy. 19N.
• Cedar Ridge Circle.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Wednesday through Thursday.
• Motor vehicle accident with injuries, 895 Hwy. 19.
• No incident found on arrival at dispatch address, 502 34th.
• Power line down, 3399 Davis.
• Not reported, 108 Hwy. 11/80, 5300 3rd, 7873 Hwy. 80.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Wednesday through Thursday.
• Emergency medical service call, Rabbit Rd. (Sam Dale).
• Emergency medical service call, Hwy. 495 (Bailey).
• Emergency medical service call, Dr. Brock (South).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 25 emergency runs Thursday at 2 p.m.
