Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Friday.
• Robbery/threatening letter demanding money/property - Kevin Eric Fuller, 40, 6230 Grantham Rd., Meridian. Fuller is also charged with trespassing, malicious mischief/vandalism.
• DUI - Jayohnnie Slaughter, born in 1994, 2301 Willow Bend Dr., Meridian.
• Willful trespassing - Anthony Harbour, born in 1966, 2818 40th Ave., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Wednesday through Friday.
Commercial burglary
• 900 block of 20th Ave., 12:16 p.m.
Auto burglary
• 100 block of South Frontage Rd., 1:24 p.m.
• 2300 block of 18th Ave., 3:15 p.m.
• 2000 block of Mosby Rd., 5:01 p.m.
Residential burglary
• 2200 block of 41st St., 10:16 a.m.
• 4700 block of Pacific St., 5:11 p.m.
• 2200 block of 32nd Ave., 11:07 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 4 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Friday.
• Felon in possession of a firearm - St. Carlos Marquis Boyd, 45, 810 37th Ave., Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - John Lawrence Cherepanya, 50, 10625 Woods Rd., Meridian.
• Trespassing - Christopher Brian Graham, 42, homeless.
• Probation violation/parole - Derrick Rodqous Dawson, 32, 2005 42nd.
• Probation violation/parole - Dalton Dean Mohr, 28, 125 N College, Pontotoc.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Wednesday through Friday.
Traffic stop
• Old Homestead Rd.
Theft
• Earl Haney Rd.
• Branch Estates Rd.
• Gilbert Joyner Rd.
• Constitution Ave.
Burglary to vehicle
• W Lauderdale Rd.
• Collins Dr.
• Collinsville Lake Dr.
Disturbance
• Russell-Topton Rd.
• Jeff Davis School Rd.
Accident with injuries
• Knox Rd.
Accident no injuries
• Minnow Bucket Rd. Hwy. 45N.
Suspicious vehicle
• Whippoorwill Rd/Old 8th St. Rd.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Thursday through Friday.
• Assist police or other governmental agency - 420 Windover.
• Medical assist, assist EMS crew - 1914 11th; 658 Murphy.
• Motor vehicle accident with no injuries - 1199 18th; 2099 10th; 158 Interstate 20/59 EB.
• Smoke detector activation/no fire unintentional - 1905 6th; 105 Frontage; 600 Northwood Commons.
• Not reported - 2925 State; 1555 Tommy Webb; 3615 40th.
• CO detector activation due to malfunction - 732 32nd.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Thursday through Friday.
• Gas spill - Hwy. 19N (Collinsville).
• Motor vehicle accident - Knox Rd. (Russell).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 43 emergency runs Friday at 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.