Meridian Police Department

The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Friday.

• Robbery/threatening letter demanding money/property - Kevin Eric Fuller, 40, 6230 Grantham Rd., Meridian. Fuller is also charged with trespassing, malicious mischief/vandalism.

• DUI - Jayohnnie Slaughter, born in 1994, 2301 Willow Bend Dr., Meridian.

• Willful trespassing - Anthony Harbour, born in 1966, 2818 40th Ave., Meridian.

Incident Reports

The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Wednesday through Friday.

Commercial burglary

• 900 block of 20th Ave., 12:16 p.m.

Auto burglary

• 100 block of South Frontage Rd., 1:24 p.m.

• 2300 block of 18th Ave., 3:15 p.m.

• 2000 block of Mosby Rd., 5:01 p.m.

Residential burglary

• 2200 block of 41st St., 10:16 a.m.

• 4700 block of Pacific St., 5:11 p.m.

• 2200 block of 32nd Ave., 11:07 p.m.

• Meridian Police responded to 4 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Friday.

• Felon in possession of a firearm - St. Carlos Marquis Boyd, 45, 810 37th Ave., Meridian.

• DUI/first offense - John Lawrence Cherepanya, 50, 10625 Woods Rd., Meridian.

• Trespassing - Christopher Brian Graham, 42, homeless.

• Probation violation/parole - Derrick Rodqous Dawson, 32, 2005 42nd.

• Probation violation/parole - Dalton Dean Mohr, 28, 125 N College, Pontotoc.

Incident Reports

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Wednesday through Friday.

Traffic stop

• Old Homestead Rd.

Theft

• Earl Haney Rd.

• Branch Estates Rd.

• Gilbert Joyner Rd.

• Constitution Ave.

Burglary to vehicle

• W Lauderdale Rd.

• Collins Dr.

• Collinsville Lake Dr.

Disturbance

• Russell-Topton Rd.

• Jeff Davis School Rd.

Accident with injuries

• Knox Rd.

Accident no injuries

• Minnow Bucket Rd. Hwy. 45N.

Suspicious vehicle

• Whippoorwill Rd/Old 8th St. Rd.

Fire Runs

The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Thursday through Friday.

• Assist police or other governmental agency - 420 Windover.

• Medical assist, assist EMS crew - 1914 11th; 658 Murphy.

• Motor vehicle accident with no injuries - 1199 18th; 2099 10th; 158 Interstate 20/59 EB.

• Smoke detector activation/no fire unintentional - 1905 6th; 105 Frontage; 600 Northwood Commons.

• Not reported - 2925 State; 1555 Tommy Webb; 3615 40th.

• CO detector activation due to malfunction - 732 32nd.

The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Thursday through Friday.

• Gas spill - Hwy. 19N (Collinsville).

• Motor vehicle accident - Knox Rd. (Russell).

Ambulance Runs

Metro Ambulance reported 43 emergency runs Friday at 2 p.m.

 

