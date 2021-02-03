Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
• DUI/first offense - Auther Rae Agent, 63, 4817 Valley Rd. Lot 43, Meridian.
• Sale of methamphetamine - Stephanie Chandler, 42, 9313 Fellowship Rd., Meridian.
• Possession of methamphetamine - Frederick Shawnta Hudson, 41, 154 East Broach Rd., Daleville. Hudson is also charged with probation violation/parole.
• Disturbance of family - Emilyn Gallardo Ladieras, 43, 10686 Antioch Rd., Lauderdale.
• DUI/first offense - Brandy N. Moulds, 34, 2515 Rocky Creek Rd., Morton.
• Sale of methamphetamine - Lionel Vashaun Sloan, 45, 1801 30th Ave., Meridian. Sloan is also charged with possession of drugs while in possession of firearm, felon in possession of a firearm.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday through Wednesday.
Accident with injuries
• Sandflat Rd.
Burglary
• Valley Rd.
Disturbance
• Antioch Rd.
Assist Metro
• Hwy. 496.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Tuesday through Wednesday.
• Alarm system activation, no fire unintentional, 1399 Roebuck, 2827 7th.
• Lock-in, 4901 14th.
• Medical assist, assist EMS crew, 1521 25th.
• Not reported, 1107 B, 2400 Hwy. 19, 3099 13th, 5420 Valley.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Tuesday through Wednesday.
• Brush fire, Hwy. 493 (Bailey).
• Assist, Jeff Davis School Rd. (Southeast).
• Emergency medical service call, Hwy. 496 (Toomsuba).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 28 emergency runs Wednesday at 2 p.m.
