Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday.

• Failure to appear - Blake Daniel Anderson, 39, 50 Campus Dr., Conehatta.

• Contempt of court - Thomas Jonathan Clark, 34, 106 Hood Ave., Quitman.

• Failure to appear/three counts - Lorenzo Marcus Clayton, 30, 2821 19th St., Meridian.

• Probation violation/parole - Timothy Ferrell Ford Jr., 31, 3056 Hunter Ridge Rd., Meridian.

• Probation violation/parole - Tommy James Goree, 50, 3614 24th St., Meridian.

• Probation violation/parole - Daryel Lavon Hodges, 50, 4801 Valley St., Meridian.

• Disturbance of family - Shanna Keeton, 26, 3456 Hwy. 11/80, Toomsuba.

• DUI/first offense - Daphne Ramana McGee, 35, 3709 10th St., Meridian. McGee is also charged with no liability insurance.

• Failure to pay - Alexia Cardashia Moffite, 19, 9074 Seals Dr., Meridian.

• DUI/other substance - Nyeshia O’Hara, 23, 2705 45th St., Meridian. O’Hara is also charged with driving without headlights, possession of marijuana in vehicle.

• DUI/other substance - Steven Blake Pena, 32, 6955 Clarkdale 356 Rd., Meridian. Pena is also charged with fleeing and eluding in a motor vehicle, failure to dim headlights, no driver’s license, no liability insurance, reckless driving, disregard of traffic device/three counts.

• Fleeing and eluding in a motor vehicle - Jeremy Randurious Powe, 32, 2310 West 7th St. Apt. 37, Hattiesburg. Powe is also charged with disobey traffic control device/six counts, careless driving.

• Domestic violence/simple assault - Jeremy Burt Price, 33, 6295 Carl Price Rd., Meridian.

• Felony/DUI/fourth offense - Bobby Derell Rush, 43, 2610 Highland Ave., Meridian.

• DUI/second offense - Comontesze Seymour, 45, 548 Old County Club Rd., Marion.

• DUI/other substance - Shane Logan Smith, 19, 9283 Pine Springs Rd., Meridian. Smith is also charged with improper equipment, no liability insurance, possession of marijuana in vehicle.

• Uttering forgery - Stephanie R. Stockton, 44, 8944 Spring Hollow Lane, Lauderdale.

• Failure to pay - Johnta Roshun R. Fowler, 47, 1723 16th St., Meridian.

• Probation violation/parole - Davion Decarlos Williams, 27, 2402 36th Place, Meridian.

Incident Reports

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday.

Meet complainant

• Whippoorwill Rd.

Stolen vehicle

• Rob Sims Rd.

Accident with injuries

• Minnow Bucket Rd.

Vandalism

• Hwy. 493.

Theft

• Dr. Brock Rd.

Traffic stop

• E Crescent Lake Dr.

• Hwy. 39 bypass.

• Hillcrest Dr.-Roebuck Dr.

• Hwy. 39 bypass.

• 23rd St.

Burglary

• Lynwood Dr.

Disturbance

• Hwy. 11/80.

• Carl Price Rd.

Accident unknown

• Azalea Dr/Hwy. 19S.

Marion Police Department

• Trespassing - Gerode Davis Gowdy, 36, 504 Old Country Rd. Apt. B7, Meridian. Gowdy is also charged with failure to pay/two counts.

Fire Runs

The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Friday through Monday.

• No incident found on arrival at dispatch address - 710 B.

• Citizen complaint - 1402 36th.

• Detector activation, no fire-unintentional - 6694 Poplar Springs.

• Gas leak (natural gas or LPG) 1010 Greenwald.

• Passenger vehicle fire - 2999 43rd.

• Smoke detector activation, no fire-unintentional - 4600 25th.

• Not reported - 105 Frontage; 4909 27th; 1406 16th; 7625 Old 8th St.

• Alarm system activation, no fire-unintentional - 2620 Sellers.

• Tree down (or other debris blocking road) 3708 9th.

The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Friday through Monday.

• Motor vehicle accident - Hwy. 11/80 (Toomsuba).

• Emergency medical service call - Betts Radcliff Rd. (Toomsuba).

• Assist - Linmoor Dr. (Marion).

• Structure fire - Hwy. 11/80 (Toomsuba, Russell, Lauderdale).

Ambulance Runs

Metro Ambulance reported 40 emergency runs Monday at 2 p.m.

 

