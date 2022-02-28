Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday.
• Failure to appear - Blake Daniel Anderson, 39, 50 Campus Dr., Conehatta.
• Contempt of court - Thomas Jonathan Clark, 34, 106 Hood Ave., Quitman.
• Failure to appear/three counts - Lorenzo Marcus Clayton, 30, 2821 19th St., Meridian.
• Probation violation/parole - Timothy Ferrell Ford Jr., 31, 3056 Hunter Ridge Rd., Meridian.
• Probation violation/parole - Tommy James Goree, 50, 3614 24th St., Meridian.
• Probation violation/parole - Daryel Lavon Hodges, 50, 4801 Valley St., Meridian.
• Disturbance of family - Shanna Keeton, 26, 3456 Hwy. 11/80, Toomsuba.
• DUI/first offense - Daphne Ramana McGee, 35, 3709 10th St., Meridian. McGee is also charged with no liability insurance.
• Failure to pay - Alexia Cardashia Moffite, 19, 9074 Seals Dr., Meridian.
• DUI/other substance - Nyeshia O’Hara, 23, 2705 45th St., Meridian. O’Hara is also charged with driving without headlights, possession of marijuana in vehicle.
• DUI/other substance - Steven Blake Pena, 32, 6955 Clarkdale 356 Rd., Meridian. Pena is also charged with fleeing and eluding in a motor vehicle, failure to dim headlights, no driver’s license, no liability insurance, reckless driving, disregard of traffic device/three counts.
• Fleeing and eluding in a motor vehicle - Jeremy Randurious Powe, 32, 2310 West 7th St. Apt. 37, Hattiesburg. Powe is also charged with disobey traffic control device/six counts, careless driving.
• Domestic violence/simple assault - Jeremy Burt Price, 33, 6295 Carl Price Rd., Meridian.
• Felony/DUI/fourth offense - Bobby Derell Rush, 43, 2610 Highland Ave., Meridian.
• DUI/second offense - Comontesze Seymour, 45, 548 Old County Club Rd., Marion.
• DUI/other substance - Shane Logan Smith, 19, 9283 Pine Springs Rd., Meridian. Smith is also charged with improper equipment, no liability insurance, possession of marijuana in vehicle.
• Uttering forgery - Stephanie R. Stockton, 44, 8944 Spring Hollow Lane, Lauderdale.
• Failure to pay - Johnta Roshun R. Fowler, 47, 1723 16th St., Meridian.
• Probation violation/parole - Davion Decarlos Williams, 27, 2402 36th Place, Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday.
Meet complainant
• Whippoorwill Rd.
Stolen vehicle
• Rob Sims Rd.
Accident with injuries
• Minnow Bucket Rd.
Vandalism
• Hwy. 493.
Theft
• Dr. Brock Rd.
Traffic stop
• E Crescent Lake Dr.
• Hwy. 39 bypass.
• Hillcrest Dr.-Roebuck Dr.
• Hwy. 39 bypass.
• 23rd St.
Burglary
• Lynwood Dr.
Disturbance
• Hwy. 11/80.
• Carl Price Rd.
Accident unknown
• Azalea Dr/Hwy. 19S.
Marion Police Department
• Trespassing - Gerode Davis Gowdy, 36, 504 Old Country Rd. Apt. B7, Meridian. Gowdy is also charged with failure to pay/two counts.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Friday through Monday.
• No incident found on arrival at dispatch address - 710 B.
• Citizen complaint - 1402 36th.
• Detector activation, no fire-unintentional - 6694 Poplar Springs.
• Gas leak (natural gas or LPG) 1010 Greenwald.
• Passenger vehicle fire - 2999 43rd.
• Smoke detector activation, no fire-unintentional - 4600 25th.
• Not reported - 105 Frontage; 4909 27th; 1406 16th; 7625 Old 8th St.
• Alarm system activation, no fire-unintentional - 2620 Sellers.
• Tree down (or other debris blocking road) 3708 9th.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Friday through Monday.
• Motor vehicle accident - Hwy. 11/80 (Toomsuba).
• Emergency medical service call - Betts Radcliff Rd. (Toomsuba).
• Assist - Linmoor Dr. (Marion).
• Structure fire - Hwy. 11/80 (Toomsuba, Russell, Lauderdale).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 40 emergency runs Monday at 2 p.m.
