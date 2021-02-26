Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday.
• Domestic violence - Brian Boler, born in 1980, 2024 39th Ave., Meridian. Boler is also charged with joyriding.
• DUI/other - Melanie E. Crowe, born in 1976, 111 6th Ave., Meridian. Crowe is also charged with giving false information.
• DUI/other - Reginald V. Thompson Jr., born in 2001, 5037 37th St., Meridian.
• DUI/other - James Lanier, born in 1998, 4416 26th St., Meridian. Lanier is also charged with telephone harassment.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Thursday through Friday.
Stolen vehicles
• 2100 block of 14th St., 7:59 a.m.
• 3100 block of Old Hwy. 45N, 11:34 a.m.
Residential burglary
• 2200 block of 26th Ave., 10:38 a.m.
Shootings
• 2100 block of 19th Ave., 1:34 a.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday.
• DUI/first offense - Matthew Jerel Keen, 36, 159 Skyland Dr., Meridian.
• MS Compulsory School Attendance Law - Steven Wayne Manis, 30, 1427 Will Wright Rd., Meridian.
• Disorderly conduct/failure to obey law enforcement officer - Markale Kaylon Spencer, 18, 200 23rd St., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Thursday through Friday.
DUI/first offense
• Hwy. 39, Meridian.
Lighting equipment requirements (motor vehicle)
• Hwy. 45-22nd St.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Thursday through Friday.
• Alarm system activation, no fire-unintentional, 412 Hwy. 11/80.
• Brush or brush-and-grass mixture fire, 2428 Old Marion.
• Not reported, 124 Interstate 20WB, 2424 24th.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Thursday through Friday.
• Emergency medical service call, Ball Diamond Rd. (Martin).
• Motor vehicle accident, Interstate 20-mm124 (Meehan).
• Structure fire assist, Murphy Dr. (Lost Gap).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 42 emergency runs Friday at 2 p.m.
