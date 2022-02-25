Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday.
• Possession of controlled substance with intent/two counts - Joshua Paul Henley, 36, 1213 17th St., Meridian.
• DUI - Ismael Trevina, born in 1993, 720 W 7th St., Laurel.
• Shoplifting - Alexus J. Johnson, born in 1996, 720 26th St., Meridian. Johnson is also charged with trespassing.
• Possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle - Deidra C. Houston, born in 1994, 4110 9th St., Meridian. Houston is also charged with possession of paraphernalia.
• Possession of marijuana - Kimberly D. Houston, born in 1998, 2427 4th Ave. Apt. 7D, Meridian.
• DUI - Mardreekus Horn, born in 1994, 1913 26th Ave., Meridian. Horn is also charged with resisting arrest.
• Shoplifting - Letitia Roberts, born in 1983, 2012 18th St., Meridian. Roberts is also charged with malicious mischief, petit larceny.
• Domestic violence - Demondrae Stribling, born in 1985, 4008 37th St., Meridian.
• Domestic violence - Terrell A. Clayton, born in 1985, 2108 A St., Meridian.
• Domestic violence - Shundrick Scott, born in 1985, 1107 14th St., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Thursday through Friday.
Stolen vehicles
• 400 block of Front St. Ext., 12:26 p.m.
Residential burglary
• 1900 block of 11th St., 2:57 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 4 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday.
•DUI/first offense - Brianna Floyd, 16, 5044 Hwy. 145, Meridian. Floyd is also charged with possession of marijuana/first offense, stop lights, no driver’s license, no liability insurance.
• Probation violation/parole - Dunia Abdulahah Hebert, 37, St Paul, Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - Matthew Grady Partridge, 18, 30 CR 347, Meridian. Partridge is also charged with seat belt violation, driving on wrong side of road.
• Failure to pay/two counts - Wade Bernard Samuels, 60, 2023 19th Ave., Meridian.
• Failure to pay - Joshua Robert Simmonds, 30, 5867 Center Hill Rd., Collinsville.
• MS Compulsory School Attendance Law/two counts - Ashley Renee Gill, 33, 929 1/2 38th St., Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - Jahmad D. Harrison, 33, 60 Gamma Rd., Lisman, Ala. Harrison is also charged with driving with suspended license.
• Possession of controlled substance with intent - Kenton Alexander Johnson, 24, 3817 29th St., Meridian
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Thursday through Friday.
• Stolen vehicle
• Rob Sims Rd.
Traffic stop
• 3rd Ave/24th St.
Accident no injuries
• Centerhill-Martin Rd.
• Mt. Carmel Rd/Hillview Dr.
Meet complainant
• 5th St.
• Hwy. 493.
• Whippoorwill Rd.
Vandalism
• Sharp Rd.
Accident with injuries
• Zero Rd.
Traffic stop
• Hwy. 19N.
Theft
• Russell-Mt. Gilead Rd.
• Constitution Ave.
Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics
• Possession of drugs while in possession of a firearm - Daquarius Lavon Ruffin, 22, 1349 Cindy Lane, Meridian.
Mississippi Highway Patrol
• Driving under the influence of other substance - Frederick Shandaryl Tubbs, 21, 2104 13th Ave., Meridian. Tubbs is also charged with speeding 20-29.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Thursday through Friday.
• Medical assist, assist EMS crew - 700 35th.
• Not reported - 2399 Hwy. 39; 5613 Westgate Hills; 603 42nd; 7759 Confederate; 2404 40th; 2805 29th; 3919 37th.
• Gas leak - 5721 Cherokee.
• Lock-out - 200 North Hills.
• Motor vehicle accident with injuries - 1399 25th Ave.
• Public service - 801 42nd.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Thursday through Friday.
• Motor vehicle accident - Hwy. 39N (Northeast).
• Emergency medical service call - Hunters Run (Bailey).
• Emergency medical service call - Old Homestead (Russell).
• Assist - Hwy. 494 19N (Suqualena).
• Grass fire - Lauderdale Rd. (Lauderdale, Toomsuba).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 28 emergency runs Friday at 2 p.m.
