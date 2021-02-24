Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
• Domestic violence - Michael C. Russell, born in 1981, 1202 Hillview Dr., Meridian.
• Domestic violence - Crissy Jackson, born in 1981, 148 Pine St., Newton.
• Trespassing - Tunsyaan Stennis, born in 1979, 1011 44th Ave., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday through Wednesday.
Stolen vehicle
• 2300 block of D St., 3:51 a.m.
Residential burglary
• 1300 block of 43rd Ave., 7:01 a.m.
• 3400 block of Ray St., 10:03 a.m.
Shootings
• 1900 block of 33rd Ave., 7:25 p.m.
• 3300 block of 21st St., 7:38 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 11 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 2 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
• Credit card, intent to defraud - Billy Wayne Haygood, 42, 8575 Cottonwood Dr., Meridian. Haygood is also charged with false pretense.
• Shooting into a vehicle - Tecaria Lashae Miller, 21, 6405 43rd Ct., Meridian. Miller is also charged with aggravated assault/domestic violence.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday through Wednesday.
Meet complainant
• Hwy. 39N, Meridian.
• Old Country Club Rd., Meridian.
Accident with injuries
• Kewanee Rd.-Smith Spur Rd., Toomsuba.
• Collinsville Martin Rd.-Hand Rd., Collinsville.
Theft
• Old Wire Rd., Meridian.
• Constitution Ave., Meridian.
• Causeyville Rd., Meridian.
Mental subject
• TM Jones Rd., Meridian.
Stolen vehicle
• Hwy. 80W, Meridian.
• Chandler Rd., Meridian.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Tuesday through Wednesday.
• Alarm system sounded due to malfunction - 4433 27th, 5209 Ash.
• Cooking fire, confined to container - 2717 Highland.
• Dispatched and canceled while leaving station - 2642 St. Luke.
• Medical assist, assist EMS crew - 1300 38th.
• Outside equipment fire - 5502 Frontage.
• Smoke or odor removal - 514 Hwy. 19.
• Not reported - 414 Sweet Gum Bottom, 601 29th, 704 Northwood Commons.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Tuesday through Wednesday.
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 48 emergency runs Wednesday at 2 p.m.
