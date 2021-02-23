Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Tuesday.
• Felon in possession of a firearm/two counts - Robert Andra Morton, 35, 3025 Hwy. 39N, Meridian.
• Disorderly conduct - Sherika Dixon, born in 1991, 1006 Church Ave., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Monday through Tuesday.
Commercial burglary
• 7700 block of Hwy. 39N, 8:24 a.m.
Stolen vehicles
• 5800 block of Poplar Springs Dr., 9:38 p.m.
Shootings
• 2400 block of 29th Ave., 2:39 p.m.
• 2000 block of 19th St., 1:50 a.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 3 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, evidence was found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Tuesday.
• Probation violation/parole - Marcus Theodore Daniels, 25, 1418 45th Ave., Meridian.
• Possession of controlled substance - Amanda Jo Davidson, 40, 1498 Sandflat Rd., Meridian.
• Disorderly conduct/failure to obey law enforcement officer - Calvin Odell Person, 44, 641 Chickasaw St., Marion.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Monday through Tuesday.
Burglary to vehicle
• Melvin Swain Rd., Toomsuba.
Missing person
• Causeyville-Whynot Rd., Meridian.
Disturbance
• Cedar Lane, Toomsuba.
Accident with injuries
• Johnny Bailey Rd., Bailey.
• Kewanee Rd.-Smith Spur Rd., Toomsuba.
Pick up wanted
• Valley Rd., Meridian.
Safety check point
• Old 8th St. Rd., Meridian.
Meet complainant
• Hwy. 39N, Meridian.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Monday through Tuesday.
• Alarm system sounded due to malfunction, 1733 2nd.
• Not reported, 1905 6th, 4509 Newell, 904 Lamar.
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 29 emergency runs Tuesday at 2 p.m.
