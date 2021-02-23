Meridian Police Department

The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Tuesday.

• Felon in possession of a firearm/two counts - Robert Andra Morton, 35, 3025 Hwy. 39N, Meridian.

• Disorderly conduct - Sherika Dixon, born in 1991, 1006 Church Ave., Meridian.

Incident Reports

The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Monday through Tuesday.

Commercial burglary

• 7700 block of Hwy. 39N, 8:24 a.m.

Stolen vehicles

• 5800 block of Poplar Springs Dr., 9:38 p.m.

Shootings

• 2400 block of 29th Ave., 2:39 p.m.

• 2000 block of 19th St., 1:50 a.m.

• Meridian Police responded to 3 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, evidence was found to support the calls.

Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Tuesday.

• Probation violation/parole - Marcus Theodore Daniels, 25, 1418 45th Ave., Meridian.

• Possession of controlled substance - Amanda Jo Davidson, 40, 1498 Sandflat Rd., Meridian.

• Disorderly conduct/failure to obey law enforcement officer - Calvin Odell Person, 44, 641 Chickasaw St., Marion.

Incident Reports

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Monday through Tuesday.

Burglary to vehicle

• Melvin Swain Rd., Toomsuba.

Missing person

• Causeyville-Whynot Rd., Meridian.

Disturbance

• Cedar Lane, Toomsuba.

Accident with injuries

• Johnny Bailey Rd., Bailey.

• Kewanee Rd.-Smith Spur Rd., Toomsuba.

Pick up wanted

• Valley Rd., Meridian.

Safety check point

• Old 8th St. Rd., Meridian.

Meet complainant

• Hwy. 39N, Meridian.

Fire Runs

The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Monday through Tuesday.

• Alarm system sounded due to malfunction, 1733 2nd.

• Not reported, 1905 6th, 4509 Newell, 904 Lamar.

Ambulance Runs

Metro Ambulance reported 29 emergency runs Tuesday at 2 p.m.

 

