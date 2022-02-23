Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
• MS Compulsory School Attendance Law - Natasha Denise Portis, 37, 1212 47th Ave., Meridian.
• Probation violation/parole - Michael Deon Meridith, 39, 2305 D St., Meridian.
• Stalking - Andrew Dunnigan, born in 1986, 1711 26th Ave., Meridian.
• Simple assault/threat - Xavier Holt, born in 1996, 3710 Davis St. Apt. 2, Meridian. Holt is also charged with telephone harassment.
• Domestic violence - Travis Reed, born in 1997, 1801 24th St. Apt. N2, Meridian. Reed is also charged with trespassing.
• Simple assault/threat - Terrell A. Clayton, born in 1985, 2108 A St., Meridian.
• Public drunk - Charles L. Brown, born in 1989, 1608 10th Ave., Meridian.
• DUI/other - Melissa N. Denton, born in 1975, 5509 Apache Ridge Rd., Meridian. Denton is also charged with possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, disorderly conduct.
• DUI/other - Braxton J. Fenton, born in 2002, 73 East Plum St., Columbus. Fenton is also charged with possession of a controlled substance.
• DUI - Stephen H. Thomas, born in 1990, 3516 Broad St. Lisman, Ala.
• Simple assault/threat - Tommy D. Henderson, born in 1964, 3976 Zero Rd., Meridian.
• Trespassing - Justin Cullors, born in 1980, 3213 25th St., Meridian.
• Contributing to the delinquency of a child/3 counts - James D. Morgan, born in 2003, 7183 Hwy. 39N, Meridian.
• DUI/other - Gabriel F. Evans, born in 2002, 2107 Whitney Oaks Dr., Ocean Springs. Evans is also charged with possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle.
• DUI - Billy Mitchell, born in 1958, 107 71st Place Apt. A26, Meridian.
• Domestic violence - Cleveland E. Jones, born in 1968, 5044 22nd St., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday through Wednesday.
Robbery
• 1100 block of 27th Ave., 3:14 p.m.
• 1300 block of Roebuck Dr., 2:42 a.m.
Commercial burglary
• 400 block of D St., 4:05 p.m.
• 1300 block of Roebuck Dr., 7:36 a.m.
Shootings
• 2800 block of 43rd Ave., 11:52 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 10 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
• Disturbance of family - Samantha Jean Adams, 26, 4802 Hwy. 19N, Meridian.
• Felony DUI/fourth offense - Joseph Darryl Autman Jr., 53, 23 Autman Rd., Collinsville.
• Court order/mandatory days - Thomas Jonathan Clark, 34, 106 Hood Ave., Quitman.
• Failure to pay - Terrell Antrais Clayton, 36, 2647 St Luke St., Meridian.
• Disturbing the peace - Joanna Jean Dorn, 46, 4310 58th Place, Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - Marc Dunlap, 60, 345 Longwood Dr., Meridian. Dunlap is also charged with failure to dim headlights, expired tag, public profanity, telephone harassment, dog nuisance.
• Failure to pay - Tia Yamill Johnson, 25, 1605 30th Ave., Meridian.
• Probation violation/parole - Reginald Damon Jones, 36, 2427 4th Ave., Meridian.
• Court order/mandatory days - Constance Rachelle McRae, 29, 3914 Poplar Springs Dr. H-29, Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - Ryan Anthony Miller, 31, 222 CR 620, Shubuta. Miller is also charged with no liability insurance, driving on wrong side of road, improper lane usage, disorderly conduct/failure to obey law enforcement officer.
• Failure to pay - William Edward Nause, 36, 105 Shields Rd., Meridian.
• DUI/other substance - Christian Michael Oliver, 34, 3475 B Paulding Rd., Meridian. Oliver is also charged with no liability insurance.
• Domestic violence - Justin Herbert Parker, 30, 1662 Bunk Newell Rd., Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - Phyllis Fisher Scott, 58, 8333 Van Zyverden Rd., Meridian. Scott is also charged with disregard of traffic device, seat belt violation.
• Failure to pay - Leotha Scott III, 43, 515 Martin Luther King Dr., Meridian.
• Possession of methamphetamine - Derrick Jamarco Sumrall, 43, 383 Briarwood Rd. Meridian. Sumrall is also charged with improper equipment, no liability insurance, failure to signal lane change, no driver’s license, possession of marijuana in vehicle, DUI/first offense.
• Trespassing - Jonathan Ross Broadhead, 36, 429 Pinecrest Dr., Meridian. Broadhead is also charged with failure to appear/bench warrant.
• Failure to pay - Antonia Keshana Cole, 26, 366 Pleasant Grove Church, DeKalb.
• DUI/other substance - Cameron Desean Moore, 18, 1417 5th St., Meridian. Moore is also charged with improper equipment, disregard of traffic device, no driver’s license, failure to yield to blue light/siren.
• Trespassing - Tyronsa Denell Nash, 43, 2710 11th Ave., Meridian. Nash is also charged with disturbance in public place.
• Expired driver’s license - Sammiekah Teachey, 23, 5433 Hwy. 513, Stonewall. Teachey is also charged with false ID information, expired tag, no liability insurance.
• DUI/other substance - Zedrick Wilson, 20, 3814 36th St., Meridian. Wilson is also charged with no license tag, no liability insurance, no driver’s license, possession of marijuana in a vehicle.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday through Wednesday.
Stolen vehicle
• Hwy. 45N.
Disturbance
• Valley Rd.
• Hwy. 19N.
• Whippoorwill Rd.
Petit larceny
• Kewanee Rd-Tom Powell Rd.
• Hwy. 495.
Domestic violence
• Bunk Newell Rd.
Meet complainant
• Hwy. 496.
• Byrd Doerner Rd.
• Constitution Ave.
Burglary already occupied
• Hillview Dr.
Suspicious vehicle
• Waters Rd.
• White Yarrell Rd.
Accident hit and run
• Hwy. 495.
• Russell-Topton Rd.
Traffic stop
• Allen Swamp.
• Hwy. 39N.
• North Hills St.
• Mosley Crossing Rd.
• Hwy. 19N.
• Front St.
• 3rd Ave/24th St.
Accident with injuries
• Hwy. 45 bypass SB/Springhill Rd.
Theft
• Kewanee Church Rd/Kewanee.
• Zero Rd.
Accident no injuries
• Zero Rd.
• Hwy. 495.
• King Rd.-Espey Rd.
• Russell/Mt. Gilead Rd.
• Center Hill/Martin Rd.
Suspicious person
• Hwy. 11/80.
Pick up wanted
• Pinehurst Dr.
Mississippi Highway Patrol
• DUI/second offense - Antonio Williams, 45, 10728 Antioch Rd., Meridian. Williams is also charged with no liability insurance, suspended driver’s license.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Tuesday through Wednesday.
• Fire in motor home, camper, recreational vehicle - 4400 King.
• Gas leak - 1300 23rd.
• Lock-in - 910 Hwy. 11/80.
• Medical assist, assist EMS crew - 541 47th; 200 23rd; 2102 1st; 3115 11th; 4907 Shumate; 1103 Hwy. 19; 2526 44th; 3322 Valley St.; 149 Interstate 20/59 EB; 695 Tanner.
• Police matter - 521 C.
• Power line down - 2262 38th.
• Outside rubbish, trash or waste fire - 100 49th.
• Not reported - 2400 Hwy. 19; 521 C; 5502 Frontage; 6225 M; 732 Waterview.
• Building fire - 4203 38th.
• Carbon monoxide incident - 4505 State.
• Smoke from barbeque tar kettle - 2299 41st.
• Water or steam leak - 3716 Hwy. 39.
• Not reported - 1719 Hwy. 19; 2232 47th; 2400 Hwy. 19; 1118 34th; 208 29th; 8230 Eagle Pointe.
• Brush or brush-and-grass mixture fire - 2999 10th.
• Dispatched and cancelled en route - 2511 34th.
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 43 emergency runs Wednesday at 2 p.m.
Commented
