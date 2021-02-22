Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday.
• Public drunk - Mitzie Hall, born in 1959, 383 Briarwood Rd., Meridian. Hall is also charged with resisting arrest.
• Embezzlement - Stephanie Messina, born in 1974, 120 Alice Ave., Stonewall.
• Possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle - Juwon D. Byrd, born in 1996, 2602 Highland Ave., Meridian.
• Willful trespassing - Willie L. Ivy, born in 1981, 4025 Hwy. 19 SE, Meridian. Ivy is also charged with simple assault/threat, trespassing.
• Public drunk - Lashun Q. Rew, born in 1980, 3633 South Ward Dr., Gulfport. Rew is also charged with disorderly conduct.
• Shoplifting - Skyler J. Green, born in 2002, 2014 29th Ave., Meridian.
• Disturbing the peace - Herbert R. Ashford, born in 1982, 1921 MLK Dr., Meridian. Ashford is also charged with child neglect, littering, shooting fireworks in the city.
• Disturbing the peace - Roshunda Ashford, born in 1982, 1921 MLK Dr., Meridian. Asford is also charged with child neglect, littering.
• Possession of marijuana - Zacarrius R. Clark, born in 1998, 3401 55th Place, Meridian.
• Telephone harassment - Angela Dean, born in 1975, 1703 36th Ave., Meridian.
• Public drunk - Stephen S. Holton, born in 1976, 475 W Main St. Dothan, Ala.
• Possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle - Robert A. Morton, born in 1985, 3025 Hwy. 39N, Meridian. Morton is also charged with disorderly conduct.
• Simple assault/threat - Willie L. Ivy, born in 1981, 4025 Hwy. 19SE, Meridian.
• Possession of marijuana - Thomas D. Snowden, born in 1991, 265 True Light Rd., Hickory.
• DUI/other - Chubby C. Alford, born in 1989, 312 5th Ave. S, Meridian. Alford is also charged with possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle.
• DUI - Charles J. Fluker, born in 1976, 1709 36th Ave., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday.
Robbery
• 600 block of Front St. Ext., 12:30 p.m.
• 2700 block of 13th Ave., 2:55 p.m.
Commercial burglary
• 2100 block of North Frontage Rd., 3:10 p.m.
Stolen vehicles
• 100 block of Hwy. 11/80, 5 a.m.
Auto burglary
• 200 block of North Frontage Rd., 3:37 a.m.
Residential burglary
• 6200 block of Oakland Park St., 8:48 p.m.
• 300 block of 6th Ave. S, Meridian.
• Meridian Police responded to 10 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday.
• Probation violation/parole - Juwon Dante Byrd, 24, 3804 37th St., Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - Napoleon D. Cole, 45, 383 Briarwood Rd. Lot 17C, Meridian. Cole is also charged with seat belt violation, suspended driver’s license, possession of controlled substance.
• MS Compulsory School Attendance Law - Angela Milque Dean, 45, 1703 36th Ave.
• DUI/first offense - Javarius DeLoach, 25, 1650 Lizelia Rd., Meridian.
• Careless driving - Mauricio Dominguez, 18, Houston, Texas. Dominguez is also charged with no driver’s license, no liability insurance, no license tag.
• Burglary dwelling house - Antonyio Jamarlon Donwell, 20, 2601 16th St., Meridian.
• Possession of controlled substance - Kimberly Dawn Overby, 45, 383 Briarwood Rd. Lot 117, Meridian.
• Suspended driver’s license - Roger Jerome Strickland, 29, 906 CR 630, Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday.
Missing person
• Causeyville-Whynot Rd., Meridian.
Accident no injuries
• Lauderdale-Toomsuba Rd., Toomsuba.
Observation
• North Shore Dr., Toomsuba.
Suspicious vehicle
• Hwy. 496.
Burglary to vehicle
• Melvin Swain Rd., Toomsuba.
Disturbance
• Cedar Lane, Toomsuba.
Accident with injuries
• Johnny Bailey Rd., Bailey.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Friday through Monday.
• Alarm system activation, 500 Constitution.
• Medical assist, assist EMS crew, 122 58th.
• Passenger vehicle fire, 999 65th.
• Smoke or odor removal, 1303 Roebuck.
• Not reported, 2800 46th.
• Dispatched and canceled en route, 2800 46th.
• Dispatched and canceled while leaving station, 801 25th.
• Water or steam leak, 1733 2nd.
• Not reported, 1733 2nd, 2799 7th, 3017 29th.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Friday through Monday.
• Emergency medical service call, Burrage Rd. (Meehan).
• Emergency medical service call, Pamelia Dr. (Lauderdale).
• Emergency medical service call, Arundel Rd. (South).
• Motor vehicle accident, Hwy. 45 (Northeast).
• Motor vehicle accident, Hwy. 39 (Sam Dale).
• Emergency medical service call, Center Hill-Martin (Bailey).
• Motor vehicle accident, Hwy. 493 (Bailey).
• Emergency medical service call, Espey Rd. (Bailey).
• Emergency medical service call, Hwy. 496 (Toomsuba).
• Vehicle, Liberty Church Rd. (Toomsuba).
• Brushfire, Hwy. 19S (Clarkdale).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 31 emergency runs Monday at 2 p.m.
