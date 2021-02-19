Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Saturday and 6 a.m. Friday.
• Domestic violence - Charles D. Banyard, born in 1993, 602 46th Ave., Meridian.
• Domestic violence - Brittany L. Mangum, born in 1987, 602 46th Ave., Meridian.
• DUI - Ricky W. Keen, born in 1975, 802 File Rd., Batesville.
• DUI - Robert Pierce, born in 1950, 590 Stamper Pond Rd., Union.
• Carrying a concealed weapon - Gary D. McFarland, born in 1997, 1719 Hwy. 19N Apt. D27, Meridian.
• Shoplifting -Riley A. Meyer, born in 1997, homeless. Meyer is also charged with willful trespassing.
• Domestic violence - Nathan R. Bell, born in 1981, 4301 Hickory Hills Circle, Meridian.
• Public profanity - Brittany Brown, born in 1990, 400 Grand Ave., Jackson.
• DUI/other - Sean L. Pearson, born in 2002, 3304 Ash Ave., Meridian. Pearson is also charged with giving false information, possession of marijuana.
• DUI/other - Alexis R. Hudson, born in 1978, 631 Broach Rd. E Daleville.
• Willful trespassing - Dorian Scruggs, born in 1994, homeless.
• Willful trespassing -Willie L. Ivy, born in 1981, 4025 Hwy. 19SE, Meridian.
• Shoplifting - Dorian Scruggs, born in 1994, homeless. Scruggs is also charged with willful trespassing.
• Shoplifting - Jarrod Gingell, born in 1978, 2309 56th Ct., Meridian. Gingell is also charged with willful trespassing.
• Disorderly conduct - Dustin L. Sullivan, born in 1993, 3334 CR 320, Enterprise.
• DUI/other - Roylanda McAllister, born in 1980, 918 38th Ave., Meridian.
• DUI - Alondra D. Jefferson, born in 1990, 8296A Lauderdale-Toomsuba Rd., Toomsuba.
• DUI/other - Samuel E. Brewer, born in 1966, 2218 47th Ave., Meridian.
• Public drunk - Roger Jacks, born in 1979, 626 21st St. Apt. 24, Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Saturday through Friday.
Robbery
• 1100 block of Grand Ave., 8:04 p.m.
Commercial burglary
• 1700 block of Bonita Lakes Circle, 9:30 a.m.
Stolen vehicles
• 3900 block of 12th St., 10:49 a.m.
Auto burglary
• 1800 block of 24th St., 8:24 a.m.
• 5900 bloc of 20th St. Ext.
• 1000 block of Front St., 3:18 p.m.
Residential burglary
• 1800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Dr., 5:48 p.m.
Shootings
• 200 block of 23rd St., 7:06 a.m.
• 2400 block of 4th Ave., 10:20 a.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 9 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 2 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Saturday and 6 a.m. Friday.
• Failure to pay - Zykia Keamber Berry, 20, 2419 41st Ave., Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - Pamela Ann Boyd, 64, 6239 Snowden Dr., Shreveport, La. Boyd is also charged with careless driving, no liability insurance.
• DUI/first offense - Jeffery Wayne Clark, 51, 515 Gordon Rd., Union.
• Felon in possession of a firearm - Ernest James Edwards, 41, 1121 39th Ave., Meridian.
• Suspended driver’s license - Alejandro Rojas Espino, 54, 4003 33rd Ave., Meridian. Espino is also charged with no liability insurance, contempt of court.
• DUI/first offense - Chezari Hamilton, 34, 158 Woodland Dr., Stonewall. Hamilton is also charged with improper equipment, no liability insurance.
• Probation violation/parole - Lorenzo Montreal Jones, 26, 387 Highland Place, Stonewall.
• Aggravated assault -Jemarcus King, 20, 532 10th St., Decatur.
• Failure to pay - Cody Allen Lucas, 20, 1096 Jeff Davis School Rd., Meridian.
• Felony DUI - Sherry Ann McClelland, 44, 4716 Davis St., Meridian.
• Trespassing - Jacob Pilgrim, 26, 818 Wilder Dr., Meridian.
• Public profanity - Bernard Charles Rhem, 49, homeless. Rhem is also charged with disturbing the peace, disorderly conduct/failure to obey law enforcement officer.
• Possession of Alprazolam - Danien Taiwan Silliman, 40, 4689 East Prisock Rd., Lauderdale. Silliman is also charged with possession of controlled substance with intent, possession of methamphetamine with intent.
• Felony DUI/fourth offense - Martin Louis Stamper, 57, 12267 Thea Rd., Collinsville.
• Aggravated assault/domestic violence - Brian Conrad Swain, 31, 6393 Koosa Dr., Marion.
• Probation violation/parole - Jamie Pauline Vaughn, 39, 2600 Valley Rd., Meridian.
• Felony DUI - Willa Fay Wilson, 64, 8931 Whippoorwill Rd., Meridian.
• Possession of controlled substance - Demetric Deshun Young, 33, 1619 13th Ave., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Saturday through Friday.
Accident no injuries
• Causeyville Rd.
• Bailey Acres Circle.
• Interstate 20/59WB
• Valley Rd.
Theft
• Old Country Club
• Old Homestead Rd.
• Lou Lane.
• Lauderdale-Toomsuba Rd.
• Long Creek Water.
Observation
• Lizelia Rd.
Vandalism
• Frederickson Rd.
Suspicious vehicle
• Lauderdale-Toomsuba.
• Hwy. 494.
Missing person
• Whitaker Rd.
Accident hit and run
• E Parkway N.
• State Blvd. Ext.
Burglary already occupied
• Shields Rd.
• Valley Rd.
• Jeffery Acres Rd.
Deceased subject
• Hwy. 494.
Shooting
• Old Homestead Rd.
DUI
• Interstate 20WB Exit 152.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Saturday, Feb. 13 through Friday, Feb. 19.
Feb. 13
• Lock-in, 418 Lake
• Outside rubbish, trash or waste fire, 512 Martin Luther King Dr. Memorial.
• Passenger vehicle fire, 1719 Hwy. 39.
Feb. 14
• Dumpster or other outside trash receptacle fire, 1161 Bonita Lakes.
• Not reported, 1300 38th.
Feb. 15
• Motor vehicle accident with injuries, 3599 12th.
Feb. 16
• Alarm system activation/no fire/unintentional, 4728 Hwy. 39, 5201 Hwy. 493.
• Canceled on medical scene, 1743 38th.
• Motor vehicle accident with no injuries, 153 Interstate 20/59 EB.
• Power line down, 1022 Hwy. 19, 2912 25th, 4609 Broadmoor
• Severe weather or natural disaster standby, 4204 Hickory Hills.
• Not reported, 110 Hwy. 11/80, 2101 23rd, 3117 27th, 3402 Parkway, 3416 36th, 523 56th.
Feb. 17
• Alarm system activation, no fire, unintentional, 133 Frontage, 412 Hwy. 11/80.
• Medical assist, assist EMS crew, 1624 17th.
• Motor vehicle accident with no injuries, 2100 26th.
• Outside rubbish, trash or waste fire, 1218 Frontage.
• Not reported, 211 North Hills, 2701 52nd, 4501 Hwy. 39.
Feb. 19
• Arcing, shorted electrical equipment, 133 Frontage.
• Detector activation, no fire, unintentional, 5621 Mosby.
• Dispatched and canceled enroute, 1242 Montgomery, 1400 Roebuck, 2710 Hwy. 11.
• Lock-out - 4609 Broadmoor.
• Motor vehicle accident with injuries, 599 Hwy. 19.
• No incident found on arrival at dispatch address, 6513 North Hills.
• Power line down, 1726 Country Club, 3629 35th, 5200 Windover,
• Public service, 3550 State.
• Severe weather or natural disaster standby, 5617 14th.
• Severe weather or natural disaster, other, 4550 35th.
• Smoke or odor removal, 4334 Hwy. 39.
• Sprinkler activation due to malfunction, 710 A.
• Sprinkler activation, no fire, unintentional, 2200 5th.
• Steam, vapor, fog or dust thought to be smoke, 3122 Valley.
• Water or steam leak, 3400 St. Paul, 5117 Hwy. 493.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Saturday through Friday.
Fire
• Old Country Club Rd. (Marion).
Assist
• Causeyville Rd. (Long Creek).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 41 emergency runs Friday at 2 p.m.
Commented
