Meridian Police Department

The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday.

• Probation violation/parole - James Henry Jones Jr., 50, 1009 38th Ave., Meridian.

• Failure to pay - Joshua Edward Cavenaugh, 34, 1451 Fairchild Rd., Meridian.

• Felony child abuse - Demetrius Santez Clay, 19, 3914 Poplar Springs Dr., Meridian.

Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday.

• DUI/first offense - Bobby Carl Clark Jr., 64, 2310 10th Ave., Meridian. Clark Jr. is also charged with careless driving, suspended driver’s license, no liability insurance.

• Aggravated assault/domestic violence - Kenneth Wayne Lovett Jr., 26, 7007 St Blvd. Ext., Meridian.

• Contempt of court - Benjamin Tyler Beasley, 20, 91 Beasley Gardner Rd., State Line.

• Probation violation/parole - Tony Cooper, 42, 4690 Zero Rd., Meridian.

• Trespassing - Joanna Jean Dorn, 46, 4310 58th Place, Meridian.

• Contempt of court - Joshua Kyle Fuller, 36, 1682 Hwy. 11/80, Meridian.

• Contempt of court - Shawn Michael Gibbs, 34, 8894 Stage Coach Lane, Lauderdale.

• Failure to pay - Raymond Paul Marotte, 32, 3573 Paulding Rd., Meridian.

• Failure to pay - Hallie M. Mays, 59, 829 Fatty Leggette Rd., Daleville.

• Failure to pay/two counts - Charles W. Scott, 25, 3791 Valley Rd., Meridian.

Incident Reports

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Thursday through Friday.

Traffic stop

• Hwy. 11/80.

• N Frontage Rd.

Accident

• Crescent Lake Rd.

Accident no injuries

• Pine Grove Rd.

• Will Garrett Rd.

Shooting

• Valley Rd.

Welfare check

• Hwy. 496.

Disturbance

• Valley Rd.

Fire Runs

The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Thursday through Friday.

• Building fire - 820 Bragg; 3705 North Hills.

• Dumpster or other outside trash receptacle fire - 818 18th.

• Grass fire - 1914 18th.

• Medical assist, assist EMS crew - 5500 Valley.

• Alarm system activation, no fire unintentional - 110 Hwy. 11/80.

• Gas leak - 1599 36th.

• Heat detector activation due to malfunction - 712 24th.

• Outside rubbish, trash or waste fire - 1516 13th.

• Not reported - 1555 Tommy Webb; 1701 38th; 3326 Old Marion; 6102 Hwy. 39.

The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Thursday through Friday.

• Brush fire - George Manor Rd. (Causeyville).

• Motor vehicle accident - Interstate 20 (Toomsuba).

• Structure fire - Hwy. 496 (Toomsuba, Southeast, Russell).

• Structure fire - Bethlehem Rd. (Lauderdale, Toomsuba, Center Ridge).

• Assist - Hwy. 496 (Toomsuba).

• Assist - Hillview Dr. (Sam Dale).

• Rekindle - Hwy. 496 (Toomsuba).

Ambulance Runs

Metro Ambulance reported 40 emergency runs Friday at 2 p.m.

 

