Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday.
• Probation violation/parole - James Henry Jones Jr., 50, 1009 38th Ave., Meridian.
• Failure to pay - Joshua Edward Cavenaugh, 34, 1451 Fairchild Rd., Meridian.
• Felony child abuse - Demetrius Santez Clay, 19, 3914 Poplar Springs Dr., Meridian.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday.
• DUI/first offense - Bobby Carl Clark Jr., 64, 2310 10th Ave., Meridian. Clark Jr. is also charged with careless driving, suspended driver’s license, no liability insurance.
• Aggravated assault/domestic violence - Kenneth Wayne Lovett Jr., 26, 7007 St Blvd. Ext., Meridian.
• Contempt of court - Benjamin Tyler Beasley, 20, 91 Beasley Gardner Rd., State Line.
• Probation violation/parole - Tony Cooper, 42, 4690 Zero Rd., Meridian.
• Trespassing - Joanna Jean Dorn, 46, 4310 58th Place, Meridian.
• Contempt of court - Joshua Kyle Fuller, 36, 1682 Hwy. 11/80, Meridian.
• Contempt of court - Shawn Michael Gibbs, 34, 8894 Stage Coach Lane, Lauderdale.
• Failure to pay - Raymond Paul Marotte, 32, 3573 Paulding Rd., Meridian.
• Failure to pay - Hallie M. Mays, 59, 829 Fatty Leggette Rd., Daleville.
• Failure to pay/two counts - Charles W. Scott, 25, 3791 Valley Rd., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Thursday through Friday.
Traffic stop
• Hwy. 11/80.
• N Frontage Rd.
Accident
• Crescent Lake Rd.
Accident no injuries
• Pine Grove Rd.
• Will Garrett Rd.
Shooting
• Valley Rd.
Welfare check
• Hwy. 496.
Disturbance
• Valley Rd.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Thursday through Friday.
• Building fire - 820 Bragg; 3705 North Hills.
• Dumpster or other outside trash receptacle fire - 818 18th.
• Grass fire - 1914 18th.
• Medical assist, assist EMS crew - 5500 Valley.
• Alarm system activation, no fire unintentional - 110 Hwy. 11/80.
• Gas leak - 1599 36th.
• Heat detector activation due to malfunction - 712 24th.
• Outside rubbish, trash or waste fire - 1516 13th.
• Not reported - 1555 Tommy Webb; 1701 38th; 3326 Old Marion; 6102 Hwy. 39.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Thursday through Friday.
• Brush fire - George Manor Rd. (Causeyville).
• Motor vehicle accident - Interstate 20 (Toomsuba).
• Structure fire - Hwy. 496 (Toomsuba, Southeast, Russell).
• Structure fire - Bethlehem Rd. (Lauderdale, Toomsuba, Center Ridge).
• Assist - Hwy. 496 (Toomsuba).
• Assist - Hillview Dr. (Sam Dale).
• Rekindle - Hwy. 496 (Toomsuba).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 40 emergency runs Friday at 2 p.m.
