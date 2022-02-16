Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
• Embezzlement - Billy L. Eason, born in 1984, 5962 A York Rd., Lauderdale.
• DUI - Alexia J. Alexander, born in 2001, 4122 26th St., Meridian. Alexander is also charged with possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance.
• Shoplifting/One-Stop Deli - Ray A. Barnes, born in 1989, 3418 State Blvd., Meridian.
• Shoplifting/two counts/Walmart - Randy Moore, born in 1999, 656 Walker Hill, Meridian.
• Disorderly conduct - Rhyheem Griffin, born in 2000, 3702 10th St., Meridian. Griffin is also charged with resisting arrest.
• Disorderly conduct - Eddie J. Davis Jr., born in 1989, 1407 22nd Ave., Meridian.
• Disorderly conduct Jefferey T. Morris, born in 1996, 2040 Atala Rd., Sallis. Morris is also charged with resisting arrest.
• Disorderly conduct - Mary A. Boone, born in 1965, 3910 40th St., Meridian. Boone is also charged with public drunk.
• DUI/other - Tristen D. Reed, born in 2002, 5321 Springhill Loop, Meridian. Reed is also charged with possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, possession of paraphernalia.
• Possession of paraphernalia - Savannah L. Harrell, born in 2000, 2323 Jeff Davis Rd. Meridian. Harrell is also charged with possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle.
• Probation violation/parole - Stevie Delaine Burton, 39, 3550 Skinner Dr., Meridian.
• Possession of paraphernalia - Joseph W. Humphrey, born in 1965, 2003 23rd Ave., Meridian.
• Disorderly conduct - Alicia F. Yates, born in 1986, 1421 26th Ave. Apt. 4, Meridian. Yates is also charged with public drunk.
• Disorderly conduct - Darius R. Moffite, born in 1998, 107 71st Pl. Apt. A149, Meridian.
• DUI/other - Stevie D. Burton, born in 1982, 3550 Skinner Rd. Apt. B, Meridian. Burton is also charged with possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday through Wednesday.
Commercial burglary
• 4300 block of 8th St., 1:28 a.m.
• 2000 block of Hwy. 39N, 1:47 a.m.
Stolen vehicles
• 500 block of Bonita Lakes Dr., 3:34 p.m.
• 400 block of 11th Ave., 6:38 p.m.
• 2200 block of 27th Ave., 11:34 a.m.
Auto burglary
• 1400 block of 47th Ave., 5:38 a.m.
• 1500 block of 47th Ave., 8:15 a.m.
• 2300 block of D St., 12:35 p.m.
Residential burglary
• 400 block of 11th Ave., 6:38 p.m.
Shootings
• 1700 block of 36th Ave., 2:38 p.m.
• 4400 block of Highland Park Dr., 4:29 p.m.
• 4000 block of Highland Ave., 6:32 p.m.
• 1900 block of Hwy. 19N, 11:38 p.m.
• 4300 block of Hooper St., 12:21 a.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 19 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 5 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
• False ID information - John Doe. Doe is also charged with public drunk, disorderly conduct/failure to obey law enforcement officer.
• Trespassing - Frankie Lynn Garrett, 54, 4814 37th Ave., Meridian.
• Failure to pay - Fyiesha Umeka Jackson, 30, 2603 24th Ave., Meridian.
• DUI/second offense - Rickey Joles, 26, 8414 Chapel Rd., Meridian. Joles is also charged with improper equipment, seat belt violation, driving with suspended license.
• Aggravated assault - Eric Gene Roberts, 50, 2110 Obie Clark Dr., Meridian.
• Public drunk - Thamus Eugene Stephens, 26, 4060 Old 8th St., Meridian. Stephens is also charged with false ID information, disorderly conduct/failure to obey law enforcement officer.
• Contempt of court - Fernando Lanae Atterberry, 35, 3306 17th St., Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - Richard D. Holliday, 40, 3322 1/2 Hwy. 11/80, Toomsuba. Holliday is also charged with driving on the wrong side of the road, seat belt violation, no driver’s license, no liability insurance.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday through Thursday.
Traffic stop
• Old Country Club Rd. E.
• Old 8th St. Rd. N.
• Briarwood Rd/Van Zyverden Rd.
• 20th St.
• Hwy. 39 BYP.
• North Hills St.
• Hwy. 11/80.
Accident
• Crescent Lake Rd.
Accident no injuries
• Hwy. 19N.
• Hwy. 80W.
Accident with injuries
• Russell-Topton Rd.
• Dr. Brock Rd.
Domestic violence
• 5th St.
Stolen vehicle
• 5th St.
Suspicious person
• Hwy. 19N SB.
Theft
• Ponds Rd.
Mental subject
• 5th St.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Tuesday through Wednesday.
• Medical assist, assist EMS crew, 4258 Poplar Springs.
• Not reported - 1605 43rd; 4400 32nd; 4901 14th; 521 C; 1500 Old 8th St.; 319 Rubush.
• Cancelled on the medical scene - 1906 13th.
• Grass fire - 100 Frontage.
• Medical assist/assist EMS crew - 3716 42nd; 626 21st.
• Motor vehicle/pedestrian accident - 2211 34th.
• Outside rubbish, trash, or waste fire - 3833 30th.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Tuesday through Wednesday.
• Vehicle fire - Interstate 20 160mm (Russell).
• Motor vehicle accident - Russell-Topton Rd. (Russell).
• Motor vehicle accident - Dr. Brock-Valley Rd. (South).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 46 emergency runs Wednesday at 2 p.m.
