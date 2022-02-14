Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday.

• Failure to pay - Angel Bennett, 34, 174 Skyland Dr., Meridian.

• DUI/under the influence/refusal to take test - Sergio Cano, 37, 279 Alexander Sr. Lot 13, Chunky. Cano is also charged with leaving the scene of an accident, expired driver’s license, no liability insurance.

• Failure to appear - Kiana Carr, 30, 2704 Valley Rd., Meridian.

• Failure to pay - Clarence Jermetrius Clay, 21, 3912 40th St., Meridian.

• DUI/second offense - Cecil Collins, 46, 4985 Hillview Dr., Meridian. Collins is also charged with expired tag, careless driving, driving with a suspended license.

• DUI/refusal to take test - Rufus L. Comans II, 55, 5238 Blind Brown Rd., Bailey. Comans II is also charged with improper equipment.

• Child endangerment - Ricardo Jarmarel Duncan, 28, 610 CR 260, Shubuta. Duncan is also charged with careless driving, no liability insurance, seat belt violation.

• Domestic violence/simple assault - Kayla Lyn Gilmore, 27, 75 Springhill Rd., Meridian.

• Failure to pay - Darrell Donnell Holloway, 32, 914 47th Ave., Meridian.

• Failure to pay - Asia Martin, 29, 553 38th Ave., Meridian.

• Disturbance in a public place - Gregory Michael Means, 43, 2951 NE 7th Ave., Meridian.

• DUI/other substance - Julius Alexander Morris, 28, 3791 Valley Rd., Meridian. Morris is also charged with no driver’s license, possession of marijuana in a vehicle, possession of controlled substance.

• Trespassing/willful - James Poindexter, 36, 7950 Pine Springs Rd., Meridian.

• Failure to pay - Tiesha Lafaye Prince, 34, 126 Broach Rd. East, Daleville.

• DUI/other substance - Marlus Romero Winters, 20, 902 Obit Clark Dr., Meridian. Winters is also charged with disregard of traffic device/two counts, driving without headlights.

Incident Reports

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday.

Theft

• Hwy. 11/80.

• 5th St.

• Zero Rd.

• Old 8th St.

Traffic Stop

• Virginia Dr.

• Long Creek Rd.

• Hwy. 19N SB.

• Blind Brown Rd.

• 30th Ave.

• Hwy. 145.

• Old Country Club Rd.

• Old 8th St. Rd.

Accident no injuries

• Lauderdale-Toomsuba Rd.

• Hwy. 19N.

Domestic violence

• Springhill Rd.

Burglary/already occupied

• Whippoorwill Rd.

Disturbance

• Hwy 80W.

Safety checkpoint

• 31st Ave-Valley Rd.

Accident hit and run

• Arundel Rd.

Fire Runs

The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Friday through Monday.

• Motor vehicle accident with no injuries - 2299 24th. • Not reported - 1811 Old Marion; 319 Rubush; 6604 Hwy. 80; 2499 46th; 2904 36th; 3012 10th; 3900 50th; 6312 43rd.

• Motor vehicle accident with injuries - 3310 Hwy. 39.

• Smoke scare, odor of smoke - 4640 Poplar Springs.

• Alarm system activation, no fire-unintentional - 2021 30th.

The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Friday through Monday.

• Grass fire - Lake Shore Dr. (Lauderdale).

• Emergency medical service call - Harrison Dr. (Martin).

• Assist - Lake Shore Dr. (Lauderdale).

• Structure fire - Ridge Rd. (Lost Gap, Suqualena).

• Grass fire - Hwy. 493 (Bailey).

• Structure fire - W Lauderdale Rd. (Collinsville, Martin, Suqualena).

• Brush fire - Russell-Topton Rd. (Russell).

• Grassfire - Hwy. 495 (Bailey).

• Brushfire - Water Valley-Causeyville-Whynot (Causeyville).

Ambulance Runs

Metro Ambulance reported 38 emergency runs Monday at 2 p.m.

 

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Trending Video