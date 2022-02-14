Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday.
• Failure to pay - Angel Bennett, 34, 174 Skyland Dr., Meridian.
• DUI/under the influence/refusal to take test - Sergio Cano, 37, 279 Alexander Sr. Lot 13, Chunky. Cano is also charged with leaving the scene of an accident, expired driver’s license, no liability insurance.
• Failure to appear - Kiana Carr, 30, 2704 Valley Rd., Meridian.
• Failure to pay - Clarence Jermetrius Clay, 21, 3912 40th St., Meridian.
• DUI/second offense - Cecil Collins, 46, 4985 Hillview Dr., Meridian. Collins is also charged with expired tag, careless driving, driving with a suspended license.
• DUI/refusal to take test - Rufus L. Comans II, 55, 5238 Blind Brown Rd., Bailey. Comans II is also charged with improper equipment.
• Child endangerment - Ricardo Jarmarel Duncan, 28, 610 CR 260, Shubuta. Duncan is also charged with careless driving, no liability insurance, seat belt violation.
• Domestic violence/simple assault - Kayla Lyn Gilmore, 27, 75 Springhill Rd., Meridian.
• Failure to pay - Darrell Donnell Holloway, 32, 914 47th Ave., Meridian.
• Failure to pay - Asia Martin, 29, 553 38th Ave., Meridian.
• Disturbance in a public place - Gregory Michael Means, 43, 2951 NE 7th Ave., Meridian.
• DUI/other substance - Julius Alexander Morris, 28, 3791 Valley Rd., Meridian. Morris is also charged with no driver’s license, possession of marijuana in a vehicle, possession of controlled substance.
• Trespassing/willful - James Poindexter, 36, 7950 Pine Springs Rd., Meridian.
• Failure to pay - Tiesha Lafaye Prince, 34, 126 Broach Rd. East, Daleville.
• DUI/other substance - Marlus Romero Winters, 20, 902 Obit Clark Dr., Meridian. Winters is also charged with disregard of traffic device/two counts, driving without headlights.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday.
Theft
• Hwy. 11/80.
• 5th St.
• Zero Rd.
• Old 8th St.
Traffic Stop
• Virginia Dr.
• Long Creek Rd.
• Hwy. 19N SB.
• Blind Brown Rd.
• 30th Ave.
• Hwy. 145.
• Old Country Club Rd.
• Old 8th St. Rd.
Accident no injuries
• Lauderdale-Toomsuba Rd.
• Hwy. 19N.
Domestic violence
• Springhill Rd.
Burglary/already occupied
• Whippoorwill Rd.
Disturbance
• Hwy 80W.
Safety checkpoint
• 31st Ave-Valley Rd.
Accident hit and run
• Arundel Rd.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Friday through Monday.
• Motor vehicle accident with no injuries - 2299 24th. • Not reported - 1811 Old Marion; 319 Rubush; 6604 Hwy. 80; 2499 46th; 2904 36th; 3012 10th; 3900 50th; 6312 43rd.
• Motor vehicle accident with injuries - 3310 Hwy. 39.
• Smoke scare, odor of smoke - 4640 Poplar Springs.
• Alarm system activation, no fire-unintentional - 2021 30th.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Friday through Monday.
• Grass fire - Lake Shore Dr. (Lauderdale).
• Emergency medical service call - Harrison Dr. (Martin).
• Assist - Lake Shore Dr. (Lauderdale).
• Structure fire - Ridge Rd. (Lost Gap, Suqualena).
• Grass fire - Hwy. 493 (Bailey).
• Structure fire - W Lauderdale Rd. (Collinsville, Martin, Suqualena).
• Brush fire - Russell-Topton Rd. (Russell).
• Grassfire - Hwy. 495 (Bailey).
• Brushfire - Water Valley-Causeyville-Whynot (Causeyville).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 38 emergency runs Monday at 2 p.m.
