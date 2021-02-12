Meridian Police Department

The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday.

• Murder - Mary Louise Ivy, 38, 1216 32nd Ave., Meridian.

• Embezzlement - Stephanie M. Messina, born in 1974, 120 Alice Ave., Stonewall.

• Simple assault/threat - Ayana Thomas, born in 1992, 1318 19th St., Meridian. Thomas is also charged with disturbance of a family.

• Shoplifting - Hannah L. Burnham, born in 1989, 5520 North Hills St., Meridian.

• DUI - Clint Dearman, born in 1986, 5255 Hwy. 18E, Quitman. Dearman is also charged with possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, possession of paraphernalia.

• DUI - Gregory L. Murphy, born in 1993, 8961 Metcalf Ave. Apt. 408, Overland Park, Kansas.

• Disorderly conduct - Emily Cooper, born in 1990, 3654 CR 370, Enterprise.

Incident Reports

The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Thursday through Friday.

Stolen vehicles

• 6200 block of M. St., 10:32 p.m.

Residential burglary

• 100 block of 71st Place, 5:36 p.m.

Shootings

• 5700 block of 5th St., 1:32 p.m.

• Meridian Police responded to 3 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday.

• DUI/first offense - LeShawn Henry Almond Jr., 23, 8138 Prescot Rd., Meridian. Almond Jr. is also charged with possession of marijuana/first offense.

• Felony DUI/fourth offense - Carlos James Jones, 32, 1720 Old Marion Rd., Meridian.

• Burglary/two counts - Morris Roland Robinson III, 34, 1621 Northwood Country Club, Meridian.

Incident Reports

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Thursday through Friday.

Suspicious person

• Dr. Brock Rd., Meridian.

Impaired driver

• Hwy. 19N, Collinsville.

Burglary

• Sandflat Rd., Meridian.

• Hwy. 19S, Meridian.

• Old Hwy. 19SE.

Accident no injuries

• Cotton Gin Rd., Meridian.

• Long Creek Rd.

• Bolen Long Creek.

• Old 8th St. Rd.

Theft

• 5th St., Meridian.

Structure fire

• Fisher Rd.

Shooting

• Poplar Ridge Rd.

Fire Runs

The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Thursday through Friday.

• Lock-in, 820 47th.

• Motor vehicle accident with no injuries, 820 Hwy. 19.

• Not reported, 149, Interstate 20/59 EB., 1832 38th.

• 2511 34th.

The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Thursday through Friday.

• Motor vehicle accident, Interstate 20/59 split (Meehan).

Ambulance Runs

Metro Ambulance reported 25 emergency runs Friday at 2 p.m.

 

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video