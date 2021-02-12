Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday.
• Murder - Mary Louise Ivy, 38, 1216 32nd Ave., Meridian.
• Embezzlement - Stephanie M. Messina, born in 1974, 120 Alice Ave., Stonewall.
• Simple assault/threat - Ayana Thomas, born in 1992, 1318 19th St., Meridian. Thomas is also charged with disturbance of a family.
• Shoplifting - Hannah L. Burnham, born in 1989, 5520 North Hills St., Meridian.
• DUI - Clint Dearman, born in 1986, 5255 Hwy. 18E, Quitman. Dearman is also charged with possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, possession of paraphernalia.
• DUI - Gregory L. Murphy, born in 1993, 8961 Metcalf Ave. Apt. 408, Overland Park, Kansas.
• Disorderly conduct - Emily Cooper, born in 1990, 3654 CR 370, Enterprise.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Thursday through Friday.
Stolen vehicles
• 6200 block of M. St., 10:32 p.m.
Residential burglary
• 100 block of 71st Place, 5:36 p.m.
Shootings
• 5700 block of 5th St., 1:32 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 3 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday.
• DUI/first offense - LeShawn Henry Almond Jr., 23, 8138 Prescot Rd., Meridian. Almond Jr. is also charged with possession of marijuana/first offense.
• Felony DUI/fourth offense - Carlos James Jones, 32, 1720 Old Marion Rd., Meridian.
• Burglary/two counts - Morris Roland Robinson III, 34, 1621 Northwood Country Club, Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Thursday through Friday.
Suspicious person
• Dr. Brock Rd., Meridian.
Impaired driver
• Hwy. 19N, Collinsville.
Burglary
• Sandflat Rd., Meridian.
• Hwy. 19S, Meridian.
• Old Hwy. 19SE.
Accident no injuries
• Cotton Gin Rd., Meridian.
• Long Creek Rd.
• Bolen Long Creek.
• Old 8th St. Rd.
Theft
• 5th St., Meridian.
Structure fire
• Fisher Rd.
Shooting
• Poplar Ridge Rd.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Thursday through Friday.
• Lock-in, 820 47th.
• Motor vehicle accident with no injuries, 820 Hwy. 19.
• Not reported, 149, Interstate 20/59 EB., 1832 38th.
• 2511 34th.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Thursday through Friday.
• Motor vehicle accident, Interstate 20/59 split (Meehan).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 25 emergency runs Friday at 2 p.m.
