Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Friday.
• Vulnerable adult/neglect/exploitation - Bridgett Adell Johnson, 54, 4606 Manning St., Meridian.
• Shoplifting/Dollar General - Nicholas A. Gallagher, born in 2001, 5309 Mini Farm Rd., Meridian.
• Disorderly conduct - Jerry J. Thedford Jr., born in 2000, 2015 Mosby Rd. Apt. E4, Meridian.
• Obstructing public streets - Markus L. Wilson Jr., born in 1986, 513 Water Ally, Meridian.
• Disorderly conduct - Tamarcus Cole, born in 1995, 4301 Quail Dr. SE Lacey, Wash.
• Domestic violence - Lee C. Grant, born in 1972, 1823 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr., Meridian.
• Aggravated assault/five counts - Jeffery Edward Jones, 38, 1208 Aycock Rd., Meridian. Jones is also charged with a drive-by shooting.
• Embezzlement - Christopher L. Harris, born in 1997, 506 Front St. Ext. Apt. 1-6 Meridian.
• Willful trespassing - Teresa Lee, born in 1982, 2315 McFadden Rd. #602, Jackson.
• Disorderly conduct - Tommy Wiley, born in 1994, homeless. Wiley is also charged with giving false information, carrying a concealed weapon.
• Disorderly conduct - Zybriarial B. Hampton. Hampton is also charged with resisting arrest.
• DUI - Selina S. Holtermann, born in 1969, 8266 Bluff View, Cordova, Tenn.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Wednesday through Friday.
Residential burglary
• 3700 block of 19th Ct., 12:52 a.m.
Shootings
• 3900 block of Davis St., 5:34 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 7 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Friday.
• DUI/second offense - Kenneth James Taylor, 51, 11065 Hwy. 494, Meridian. Taylor is also charged with driving on wrong side of the road.
• DUI/first offense - David Porter Doster, 59, 252 Swan Lane, Meridian. Doster s also charged with no license tag, seat belt violation, no liability insurance.
• Aggravated assault - Lilreginald Gannanna Dunnigan, 33, 6221 Walnut St., Meridian.
• DUI/other substance - Patrick M. Price, 32, 5309 Henderson Rd., Meridian. Price is also charged with expired tag, no liability insurance, possession of marijuana in vehicle.
• DUI/third offense - James Phillip Wilson, 42, 3211 Bolen Long Creek Rd., Meridian. Wilson is also charged with improper lane usage, unauthorized use of vehicle (joyriding), no liability insurance, suspended driver’s license.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Wednesday through Friday.
Meet complainant
• 14th St.
• Constitution Ave.
Traffic stop
• Hwy. 19N NB.
• Virginia Dr.
• Long Creek Rd.
• Hwy. 19N SB.
Theft
• 5th St.
• Hwy. 11/80.
• Constitution Ave.
Vandalism
• Causeyville Rd.
Welfare check
• Newton End Rd.
Accident no injuries
• King Rd.
East Mississippi Drug Task Force
• Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute - Donavon Leonard Boyd, 53, 1900 6th St., Meridian.
Mississippi Highway Patrol
• Possession of cocaine - Carl Black Jr., 34, 8822 Mary Fleming Dr., Pensacola, Fla.
Alcohol Beverage Control
• Alcoholic Beverage - Sell w/o permit/felony - Val Chagier Chapman, 66, 807 B St., Meridian. Chapman is also charged with possession of a stolen firearm, a felon in possession of a firearm.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Wednesday through Friday.
• Gas leak - 792 Briarwood.
• Smoke scare, odor of smoke - 3203 13th.
• Not reported - 1120 Hwy. 19; 1316 65th; 200 North Hills; 2428 Old Marion; 160 56th; 5321 1st.
• Alarm system activation, no fire-unintentional - 2701 Davis.
• Assist police or other governmental agency - 499 17th.
• Medical assist, assist EMS crew - 200 23rd; 3315 21st.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Wednesday through Friday.
• Brushfire - Suqualena Rd. (Suqualena).
• Emergency medical response - Freedom Baptist (Russell).
• Emergency medical response - Katherine Dr. (Lauderdale).
• Trash fire - Causeyville (Long Creek, Southeast).
• Brushfire - North Shore Dr. (Toomsuba, Lauderdale).
• Emergency medical service - Woods Rd. (Suqualena).
• Grass fire - Shelby Gressett Rd. (Toomsuba).
• Brush fire - Chapel Rd/Ponta Hills (Northeast, Sam Dale).
• Structure fire - Dr. Brock Rd. (South, Clarkdale, Lost Gap).
• Emergency medical service call - Old Hwy. 19SE (Southeast).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 50 emergency runs Thursday at 2 p.m. and 32 emergency runs Friday at 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.