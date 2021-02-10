Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
• Shoplifting - Antonyio Donwell, born in 2000, 2601 16th St. Apt. 5, Meridian.
• Public drunk - Kent Beverly, born in 1969, 411 Gest St., Cincinnati, Ohio.
• Simple assault/threat - Kennarion A. Johnson, born in 1988, 909 21st St., Meridian.
• Disturbing the peace - Willie Ivy, born in 1981, 4025 Hwy. 19S, Meridian.
• Disorderly conduct - Benjamin Ruffin, born in 1983, 2433 36th Place, Meridian.
• Joyriding -Nicoasha Cole, born in 1994, 1837 42nd Ave., Meridian.
• Petit larceny - Johnny K. Stewart, born in 1987, 227 C St., Meridian.
• DUI/other - Samuel C. Keely, born in 1982, 7634A Pineridge Dr., Meridian.
• Disorderly conduct - Willie Ivy, born in 1981, 4025 SE Hwy. 19, Meridian.
• Willful trespassing - Benjamin Ruffin, born in 1983, 2433 36th Place, Meridian.
• Public drunk - Larry H. Pierce Jr., born in 1978, 3302 Railroad St., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Monday through Wednesday.
Stolen vehicles
• 1800 block of 24th St., 5:35 p.m.
Residential burglary
• 1300 block of 19th St., 8:32 p.m.
Shootings
• 2100 block of 14th St., 1:13 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday through Wednesday.
Theft
• Causeyville Rd.
Unknown trouble
• Hwy. 495.
Meet complainant
• Long Creek Rd.
Accident with injuries
• Sunshine Rd.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Tuesday through Wednesday.
• Dispatched and canceled while leaving station, 1401 College.
• Gas leak (natural gas or LPG), 108 64th.
• Outside rubbish, trash or waste fire, 5520 North Hills.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Tuesday through Wednesday.
• Accident with injuries, MM163 (Toomsuba).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 48 emergency runs Wednesday at 2 p.m.
