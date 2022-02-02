Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
• Probation violation/parole - Deshay Rudolph Shively, 24, 1944 22nd Ave. Heights, Meridian.
• Disorderly conduct - William M. Parker, born in 1969, 3104 52nd St., Meridian.
• Public drunk - Chris Watson, born in 1989, 779 Espey Rd., Meridian.
• Public drunk - Steven J. Tremblay, born in 1998, 3509 50th St., Meridian. Tremblay is also charged with domestic violence.
• Domestic violence - Toddard T. Barber, born in 1980, 408 47th Ave., Meridian. Barber is also charged with resisting arrest.
• Public drunk - Lance Overland, born in 1991, 501 Dees Rd., Meridian.
• Embezzlement - Skyelah Mobley, born in 2003, 1728 Willow Lake Rd., Toomsuba.
• Possession of marijuana - Joshua R. Chancellor, born in 1980, 1213 17th St. Apt. C, Meridian. Chancellor is also charged with possession of paraphernalia.
• DUI/other - James A. Long, born in 1971, 1227 CR 379, Enterprise. Long is also charged with possession of paraphernalia.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday through Wednesday.
Stolen vehicles
• 2100 block of 14th St., 8:12 a.m.
• 500 block of Bonita Lakes Dr., 10:12 a.m.
Auto burglary
• 2100 block of 14th St., 7:18 a.m.
• 100 block of South Frontage Rd., 9:34 p.m.
Residential burglary
• 3100 block of 45th St., 10:09 a.m.
• 5000 block of Hillside Dr., 4:13 p.m.
Commercial burglary
• 900 block of B St., 9:27 a.m.
Shootings
• 2300 block of 24th Ave., 12:40 p.m.
• 1800 block of 37th Ave., 9:45 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 7 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on the scene, only 3 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
• DUI/first offense - Zachary Keith Allen, 29, 8739 Okatibbee Dam Rd., Collinsville. Allen is also charged with driving on the wrong side of the road, driving with suspended license, no liability insurance, seat belt violation.
• Suspended driver’s license - Rodriquez D. Bell, 44, 38th Ave/King Rd., Meridian. Bell is also charged with probation violation/parole.
• Possession of weapon by a convicted felon - James Michael Boyd, 38, 2526 29th Ave., Meridian.
• Burglary-commercial -Arico Jydarius Johnson, 30, 720 26th St., Meridian. Johnson is also charged with probation violation/parole.
• Domestic violence/simple assault - Donny McGail Scott, 45, 4421 Hwy. 19N, Meridian. Scott is also charged with disorderly conduct/failure to obey law enforcement officer.
• Simple assault - Shannon Steve Smith, 33, 5024 Rightspur Rd., Toomsuba.
• Probation violation/parole - Jessica Lynn Tirone, 45, 710 B St., Meridian.
• Probation violation/parole - Gabriel Latrell Bell Jr., 28, 1698 C Willow Lake Rd., Toomsuba.
• Motor vehicle theft/felony - Jawon Anthony Flowers, 19, 2104 42nd Ave., Meridian.
• Public drunk - Demeturis Lavon Ford (Welch), 42, 130 Beetle D., Yantley, Ala. Ford (Welch) is also charged with disorderly conduct/failure to obey law enforcement officer.
• Probation violation/parole - Daryel Lavon Hodges, 50, 4801 Valley St., Meridian.
• DUI/other substance - Julie Michelle McCrory, 38, 6401 Causeyville Rd., Causeyville. McCrory is also charged with improper equipment, child endangerment/two counts, failure to pay.
• DUI/first offense - Mychael Weir, 18, 3317 Knox Rd., Toomsuba. Weir is also charged with fleeing and eluding in a motor vehicle, improper equipment, driving on the wrong side of the road/two counts, disregard of traffic device, no liability insurance, no driver’s license, improper/failure to signal/four counts, possession of marijuana in a vehicle.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday through Wednesday.
Traffic stop
• Hwy. 19S.
• Hwy. 495.
• Old Homestead Rd/NE Industrial Park.
Accident with injuries
• Old Hwy. 80W.
Theft
• Harve Chatham Rd.
• Earl Haney Rd.
Assault
• 19th Ave.
• W Lauderdale Rd.
Improperly parked
• Old 8th St. Rd.
Accident no injuries
• Hwy. 19N SB/Whippoorwill Rd.
• Sandflat Rd.
• Lauderdale/Toomsuba Rd.
Stolen vehicle
• Center Hill Rd.
Burglary to vehicle
• Ross Dr.
• Jiggs Chatham Rd.
• Collins Dr.
• W Lauderdale Rd.
Observation
• 42nd Ave.
Mississippi Department of Corrections
• Probation violation/parole - David Louis Adams, 38, 6212 D St., Meridian.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Tuesday through Wednesday.
• Dispatched and canceled en route - 5184 Pioneer.
• False alarm, or false call, other - 3716 Hwy. 39.
• Lock-out - 4258 Poplar Springs.
• Medical assist, assist EMS crew - 200 23rd; North Hills; 4200 Pineview.
• Motor vehicle accident with no injuries - 1100 Frontage.
• Assist police or other governmental agency - 1012 24th.
• Bomb scare/no bomb - 2320 32nd.
• Canceled on medical scene - 1408 Roebuck.
• Police matter - 2320 24th.
• Not reported - 6501 Hwy. 80; 7625 Old 8th St.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Tuesday through Wednesday.
• Old Hwy. 80W (Meehan, South).
• Emergency medical service call - Rob Sims Rd. (Causeyville).
• Brushfire - Pine Springs Rd. (Bailey).
• Motor vehicle accident - Interstate 20 (Toomsuba).
• Structure fire - Bolen Long Creek Rd. (Southeast, Long Creek, Russell).
• Brushfire - Bolen Long Creek (Southeast, Long Creek).
• Vehicle fire - Dale Dr. (Marion).
• Fire alarm - Hwy. 496 (Toomsuba, Southeast).
• Emergency medical service call - Russell/Mt. Gilead (Russell).
• Emergency medical service call - Byrd Doehner Rd. (Martin).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 47 emergency runs Tuesday at 2 p.m. and 30 emergency runs Wednesday at 2 p.m.
