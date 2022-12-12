Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday.
• Domestic Violence - Levon Brantley, born 1963, 4712 11th St., Meridian.
•Simple assault - James J. Lanier, born 1998, 4416 26th St., Meridian. Lanier is also charged with false pretenses, disturbance of business and trespassing.
•DUI - Camilla A. Houston, born 2001, 1551 47th Ave., Meridian.
•DUI refusal - Kenneth J. Mathis Jr., born 1979, 2213 25th Ave., Meridian.
Malicious mischief - Jimmy C. Bell, born 1989, 1520 22nd Ave. Hts, Meridian.
•Simple assault threat - Lashawn J. Lanier, born 1997, 2032 28th Ave., Meridian.
•Disorderly conduct - Hunter D. Allen, born 200, 159 County Road 473, Quitman. Allen is also charged with public drunk.
•Disorderly conduct - Justin L. Langdon, born 1990, 165 Fairchild Rd., Lauderdale. Langdon is also charged with public profanity.
•Public drunk - Conner Davis, born 1994, 538 Ponta Hills Rd., Meridian.
•DUI - Thomas J. Pierce II, born 1990, 316 Mt. Horeb Rd., Meridian.
Disorderly conduct - Erica L. Jimison, born 1988, 2914 St. Paul St. Apt D1, Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday.
Dec. 9
Stolen vehicle - 2600 block of Lakeview Golf Course Road at 7:13 a.m.
Dec. 10
•Robbery - 3300 block of State Boulevard at 10:37 p.m.
•Commercial burglary - 2600 block of Lakeview Golf Course Road at 3:29 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 17 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 5 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday.
•Disregard of Traffic Device - Nicole Michelle Anderson, 42, 6865 State Blvd Extension, Meridian. Anderson is also charged with DUI first offense.
•Failure to pay (justice court) - Tommy J. Beddingfield Jr., 55, 2911 Rob Sims Rd, Meridian.
•Failure to have vehicle under control - Terrell Antres Clayton, 36, 2647 St. Luke St., Meridian. Clayton is also charged with no drivers license, no liability insurance, felony DUI, failure to pay (justice court) and possession of marijuana, vehicle.
• Failure to have vehicle under control - John Paul Fox, 51, 5402 County Road 320., Enterprise. Fox is also charged with failure to signal, suspended drivers license and DUI first offense.
•Improper equipment - Jaleesa D. Garner, 33, 1410 37th Ave., Meridian. Garner is also charged with no liability insurance, possession of marijuana, vehicle and DUI first offense.
•Seat belt sheriff’s office - Mark Walton Hatch, 45, 3315 North Hills St. 204, Meridian. Hatch is also charged with DUI first offense.
•Failure to pay (justice court) - Georgilina Lahettie Hill, 28, 813 42nd Ave. Apt 301 - Meridian.
•Failure to pay (justice court) - Allison Monet Jones, 32, 318 23rd Ave. B, Meridian.
•Hold for outside agency/law enforcement - Justin L. Kunkle, 40, 8707 Bayou Castelle Dr., Gautier. Kunkle is also charged with probation violation/parole.
•Failure to pay (justice court) - Tommy Lee Robinson, 29, 6775 New Hope Rd., Meridian.
•Failure to dim headlights - Laporsche Kenyatta Rush, 33, 1840 Palmer Rd., Louisville. Rush is also charged with no liability insurance, possession of marijuana, vehicle and DUI first offense.
•Credit card, intent to defraud-felony - Mario Terrell, 42, 514 Old Country Club Rd. E C-5, Marion.
•Failure to pay (justice court) - Herbert Mack Testerman III, 33, 1102 45th Ave., Meridian.
•Larceny, less than trespass (joyriding) - James Earl Vaughn, 53, 5514 Omitted Rd., Meridian.
•Improper equipment - Jared W. Vitale, 29, 2337 24th Ave., Meridian. Vitale is also charged with expired tag, seat belt sheriff’s office and DUI first offense.
•Probation violation/parole - Brandon Walk, 30, 2716 23rd St., Meridian.
•Probation violation/parole - Carl Sanford Wells, 42, 1126 Aycock Rd., Meridian. Wells is also charged with possession of controlled substance.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday.
DUI - 1st Offense
•Chandler Rd/Bounds Rd
•Bynum Rd.
•Hwy 19S / Wilkerson Loop
DUI - (other substance) 1st Offense
•Hwy 19 N
•Rubush Ave/D St.
Burglary, inhabited dwelling
•Jeffery Acres Rd.
Possession of marijuana in vehicle
•Hwy 398/S Frontage Rd
•45th Ave/9th St
Driving under the influence
•Hwy 11 80
•Hwy 39 N
Burglary all but dwelling
•Valley Rd
Shoot into dwelling
•Lizzie Rd
Non-Reportable
•Centerhill Martin Rd
Fire Runs
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Friday through Monday.
•Assist - Zero Road (Long Creek).
•EMS - Hwy 145 (Clarkdale).
•Assist - Hidden Creek Drive (Bailey).
•EMS - Warren Lake Road (Lost Gap).
•EMS - Baguette Road (Clarkdale)
•EMS - Sandflat Road (Southeast, Toomsuba)
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 17 emergency runs Monday at 2 p.m.
