Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday:
• Possession of stolen firearm - Brandon A. Sanders, born in 1990, 4815 Pacific St., Meridian.
• Domestic violence/two counts - Keymonica McCoy, born in 1994, 1801 24th St. Apt. D3, Meridian.
• Willful trespassing - Derick L. Smith, born in 1990, 125 59th Ave., Meridian. Smith is also charged with simple assault.
• Embezzlement - Leighton W. Thompson, born in 1974, 414 Hawkins Crossing Rd., Meridian.
• Disorderly conduct - Jessica Crowder, born in 1981, homeless.
• DUI/refusal - Sandra Gray, born in 1966, 3085 Rob Sims Rd., Meridian.
• DUI/refusal - Hashim B. Mirfiq, born in 1990, 2000 Front St. Apt. 4004, Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday to Wednesday:
Auto burglary
• 6000 block of Mohawk Rd., at 7:09 a.m.
• 4200 block of 50th St. at 7:37 a.m.
Residential burglary
• 5600 block of Cooper Circle at 11:47 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests from 8:44 a.m. Tuesday and 8:43 a.m. Wednesday.
• Probation violation/parole - Tina Marie Joles, 22, 9132 Joles Rd., Lauderdale.
• Computer luring - Russell Scott Minor, 37, 4761 Hopewell Rd., Little Rock, Miss.
• Suspended driver’s license - Anthony Allan Wofford Jr., 33, 3610 Suqualena-Meehan Rd., Meehan. Wofford Jr. is also charged with improper equipment, seat belt violation, no liability insurance.
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday through Wednesday:
Suspicious vehicle
• Gin Creek Boat Ramp, Meridian.
Burglary
• Hwy. 496, Meridian.
• Branch Estates Rd., Meridian.
Theft
• Mayatt Rd., Collinsville.
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 41 emergency runs Wednesday at 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.