Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Monday:
• Foreign warrant/fugitive/holding - Willie B. Howell, born in 1999, 410 Cherry St. Demopolis, Ala.
• Resisting arrest - Krystal D. Wolverton, born in 1986, 194 Woodland Dr., Stonewall. Wolverton is also charged with disorderly conduct.
• Shoplifting - Nova Mann, born in 1981, 917 Hudson Lane, Waynesboro.
• Public drunk - Christopher Brooks, born in 1965, 606 16th St. Apt. 64, Meridian.
• DUI/first other - Jamillian Benamon, born in 1990, 6565 Hwy. 21 North Preston.
• Disturbance of a business - Miles Jones, born in 1982, 626 21st St. Apt. 22, Meridian.
• Disturbance of a business - Robert L. Hayes, born in 1989, 2200 26th Ave. Apt. B, Meridian.
• Willful trespassing - Curtis Scott, born in 1976, 2608 17th St., Meridian.
• Disorderly conduct - Robert L. Fluker, born in 1985, 1709 36th Ave., Meridian. Fluker is also charged with public drunk.
• Shoplifting - Rachel N. Manasco, born in 1984, 9359 Hwy. 19 North, Collinsville.
• DUI/first offense - Jevonius D. Hudson, born in 1980, 202 Homer Ave., Philadelphia.
• Shoplifting - Charles Ivy, born in 1975, 3752 Hwy. 511, Quitman.
• Shoplifting - Frank E. Allen, born in 1956, 1451 CR, Pachuta. Allen is also charged with trespassing.
• Shoplifting - Charles Plummer, born in 1985, 1105 Bragg Ave., Meridian.
• Disorderly conduct - Khirey Portis, born in 1996, 2603 24th Ave., Apt. 4, Meridian.
• Shoplifting - Angela Dean, born in 1975, 1703 36th Ave., Meridian.
• Petit larceny - Danna Faircloth, born in 1985, 2701 26th Ave., Meridian.
• Shoplifting - Mollie D. Andrews, born in 1969, 9376 Chunky Duffee Rd., Little Rock.
• DUI/first offense - Johnnika Alford, born in 1992, 107 71st Place Apt. 90, Meridian.
• Public drunk - Jerico Clark, born in 1976, 2806 State Blvd., Meridian. Clark is also charged with disorderly conduct, trespassing.
• Disorderly conduct - Savonya D. Bell, born in 1984, 2514 Chandler St. Meridian.
• DUI/first/other - Jeffery L. Peden, born in 1991, 134 Makenzie Ln., Enterprise.
• Contributing to the delinquency of a child - Kristain T. Sanders, born in 1998, 7094 CR 320, Enterprise.
• Petit larceny - Larry Scott, born in 1984, 8225 King Rd., Meridian. Scott is also charged with shoplifting/two counts.
• Shoplifting - Justin Blackwell, born in 1984, 315 School St., Stonewall.
• Willful trespassing - Willie R. Parker, born in 1961, 4811 30th St., Meridian. Parker is also charged with trespassing.
• Domestic violence - Jahquaveon Fulgham, born in 1996, 2812 St. Luke St., Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - Rosanie Peralta, born in 1985, 107 71st Place Apt. 145, Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - Victoria Pierce, born in 1996, 2609 Blackburn Rd. SE Cleveland.
• DUI/first other - Anne H. Brown, born in 1972, 12201 Rd. 298, Union. Brown is also charged with disorderly conduct, possession of paraphernalia.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Wednesday to Monday:
Robbery
• 2000 block of Mosby Rd. at 11:18 p.m.
• 1900 block of 15th Ave. at 12:44 a.m.
• 1700 block of Old Marion Rd. at 11:16 p.m.
• 800 block of 14th St. at 8:53 a.m.
Commercial burglary
• 2000 block of Hwy. 45 North at 3:56 a.m.
• 1100 block of B St. at 6:15 a.m.
Stolen vehicles
• 1900 block of 13th Ave. at 5:57 a.m.
• 5000 block of West Gate Hills Dr. at 8:57 a.m.
• 100 block of 20th Ave. at 2:28 a.m.
Auto burglary
• 1200 block of North Hills St. at 8:03 p.m.
• 1500 block of Tommy Webb Dr. at 10:24 a.m.
• 800 block of 64th Ave. at 3:45 p.m.
• 100 block of Hwy. 11/80 at 11:11 a.m.
• 1300 block of 18th Ave. at 2:19 p.m.
Residential burglary
• 3800 block of Poplar Springs Dr. at 7:01 p.m.
• 3500 block of 41st St. at 3:11 a.m.
• 1900 block of 15th Ave. at 1:23 p.m.
Shootings
• 3100 block of Valley St. at 9:55 p.m.
• 500 block of Hwy. 19 North at 10:28 p.m.
• 3900 block of Davis St. at 3:34 a.m.
• 300 block of 56th Ave. at 2:19 a.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 22 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 4 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests from 8:44 a.m. Wednesday and 8:43 a.m. Monday.
• No driver’s license - Alejandro Aguilar-Vallejo, 37, 521 Cedarmont Ave., Meridian. Aguilar-Vallejo is also charged with speeding, possession of marijuana in vehicle, possession of paraphernalia.
• Failure to appear - Frank E. Allen, 63, 5141 13 CR, Pachuta.
• Suspended driver’s license - Doris Diane Avera, 53, 2279 Jeff Davis School Rd., Meridian. Avera is also charged with seat belt violation, no liability insurance.
• Suspended driver’s license - Tarik M. Barnes, 37, 3409 55th Place, Meridian. Barnes is also charged with disregard of traffic device.
• DUI/first offense - Michael Curtis Branch, 42, 6209 Oakland Park St., Meridian. Branch is also charged with improper equipment, no liability insurance, no driver’s license.
• DUI/first offense - Kamesha Clark, 37, 8325 Poplar Springs Dr. Lot 16, Meridian. Clark is also charged with parking violations, no driver’s license.
• Probation violation/parole - Foster Rahim Iman Coleman, 27, 3726 34th Ave., Meridian.
• Failure to appear - Kimberly Covington, 60, 3219 West Lake Dr., Meridian.
• No driver’s license - Curtis Edwards Gully Jr., 27, 1312 44th Ave., Meridian. Gully is also charged with disregard of traffic device, no liability insurance.
• DUI/first offense - Terry Hill, 46, 2232 41st Ave., Meridian. Hill is also charged with improper equipment.
• MS Compulsory School Attendance Law - Nikita M. Jenkins, 32, 3201 40th Ave., Meridian.
• Felon in possession of a firearm - Marcus Antonio Johnson, 35, 2114 44th Ave., Meridian. Johnson is also charged with domestic violence/felony, possession of stolen firearm.
• Kidnapping - Victor Juan Lugo, 33, 4444 Malicon St., Baton Rouge, La.
• Kidnapping - Jeronimo Pantoja Martinez, 31, 2203 Trailer, Baton Rouge, La.
• Kidnapping - Jose Hareebareo Martinez, 27, 2203 Trailer, Baton Rouge, La.
• No driver’s license - Sandi K. McLemore, 40, 2114 15th Ave., Meridian. McLemore is also charged with improper equipment, seat belt violation, no liability insurance.
• Simple assault/attempt to create fear - Algene McQuarters Jr., 39, 10695 Charlie Johnson Rd., Lauderdale.
• Suspended driver’s license - Shawn Mitchell, 36, 4325 Hwy. 45, Porterville. Mitchell is also charged with an expired tag.
• DUI/first offense - Arthur Lee Morgan, 62, 4138 Butts Rd., Toomsuba. Morgan is also charged with no driver’s license, no liability insurance, seat belt violation.
• Suspended driver’s license - Shaina Louellen Morgan, 33, 5711 5th St., Meridian. Morgan is also charged with improper equipment, no liability insurance.
• DUI/first offense - Shaina Louellen Morgan, 33, 5711 5th St., Meridian. Morgan is also charged with improper equipment/two counts, no liability insurance, suspended driver’s license, possession of marijuana in the vehicle.
• No driver’s license - Tammy R. Porter Cofield, 56, 2946 Russell Camp Rd., Meridian. Porter Cofield is also charged with improper equipment.
• Suspended driver’s license - Daniel Scott Smith, 40, 2116 Sherman Hills Rd., Lake. Smith is also charged with seat belt violation, no liability insurance.
• Domestic violence/simple assault - Mark Bedford Taylor Jr., 36, 2575 Freedom Baptist Church Rd., Meridian.
• Suspended driver’s license - Tomas Vitela Jr., 19, 1088 Hopewell Rd., Little Rock, Miss. Vitela Jr. is also charged with driving without headlights, improper license tag display, no liability insurance.
• No driver’s license - Jeffery Miller Walker, 48, 10271 Morgan Rd., Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - Robert Wayne Whitehead, 55, 2287 Hwy. 19 South, Meridian. Whitehead is also charged with expired driver’s license.
• No driver’s license - Daven Todd Willis, 32, 2758 Hugh Mitchell Rd., Conehatta. Willis is also charged with driving on the wrong side of road, expired tag, no liability insurance.
Wildlife Fisheries and Game
• Headlighting deer/livestock/two counts - Lorin Thomas Cooke, 19, 4036 Vimville-Causeyville Rd., Meridian. Cooke is also charged with an unknown offense, hunting from public roads, unlawful shot size, no hunter orange, hunting after hours, trespassing.
• Headlighting deer/livestock/two counts - Kody Dean Wilkerson, 18, 694 Murphy Rd., Meridian. Wilkerson is also charged with an unknown offense, trespassing, no hunting license non-resident, hunting from public roads, unlawful shot size, no hunter orange, hunting after hours.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Wednesday through Monday:
Disturbance
• Bunk Newell Rd., Meridian.
• Russell/Mt. Gilead Rd., Meridian.
• Rob Sims Rd., Meridian.
Improperly parked vehicle
• Dogwood Lake Rd./SD, Meridian.
Stop suspicious
• 20th St./35th Ave., Meridian.
• Old 31st Ave./Interstate 20, Meridian.
Shooting
• Raymond Cobb Rd., Meridian.
Burglary
• Bunk Newell Rd., Meridian.
• Valley Rd., Meridian.
• Headstart Rd., Meridian x 2.
Roadblock
• Shelby Gressett/Greenhill Rd., Meridian.
• Hwy. 496/Green Hill, Meridian.
Vandalism
• Russell/Mt. Gilead, Meridian.
Theft
• McCraw Rd., Meridian.
Fire Runs
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls from Wednesday through Monday:
• Emergency medical service call, Springhill Loop (Clarkdale).
• Brush fire, Windsor Circle (Bailey).
• Emergency medical service call, Valley Rd. (South).
• Structure fire, A.C. Brown Rd. (Bailey, Martin, Northeast).
• Motor vehicle accident, Interstate 59 (Lost Gap).
• Emergency medical service call, Fred Haguewood Rd. (Southeast).
• Grass fire, Sam Lackey Rd. (Marion).
• Assist, Hwy. 145 ( Clarkdale).
• Emergency medical service call, Hwy. 11/80 (Toomsuba).
• Brushfire, Earl Vaughn Rd. (Southeast).
• Emergency medical service call, Gilbert Joyner Rd. (Bailey).
• Emergency medical service call, Knox Rd. (Toomsuba).
• Emergency medical service call, Byrd Doerner (Martin).
• Structure fire, Collinsville Rd. (Collinsville, Martin, Suqualena).
• Assist, Hill Thompson Rd. (Suqualena).
• Brushfire, Aycock Rd. (Long Creek).
• Emergency medical service call, Valley Rd. (South).
• Motor vehicle accident, Hwy. 45/NE Cole Rd. (Lauderdale).
• Brushfire, Roy Dollar/Sylvester Lewis (Collinsville).
• Structure fire, Dogwood Lake Rd. (Bailey, Northeast, Sam Dale).
• Structure fire, Nester Rd. (Long Creek, Clarkdale, South).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 25 emergency runs Monday at 2 p.m.
