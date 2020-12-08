Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Tuesday.
• Public drunk - Letitia Roberts, born in 1983, 2012 18th St., Meridian. Roberts is also charged with disorderly conduct.
• DUI/refusal - Nathan Nix, born in 1988, 8534 Hwy. 495, Meridian.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Tuesday.
• Burglary/dwelling house - Randy Thomas Moore, 21, 124 3rd Ave., Meridian.
• Bad check/felony - Mark J. Toole, 60, 2770 Paulding St., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Monday through Tuesday.
Burglary
• Old Wire Rd., Meridian.
• Collinsville Rd., Collinsville.
Accident with injuries
• Hwy. 19N, Collinsville.
• Hwy. 19S, Meridian.
Person with a weapon
• KOA Campground.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Monday through Tuesday.
• Dispatched and canceled en route, 1st St.
• Dispatched and canceled while leaving station, 8th St.
• Gas leak, Oakland Forest.
• Motor vehicle accident with injuries, Hwy. 19.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Monday through Tuesday.
• Grass fire, Morgan Ln. (Lauderdale).
• Motor vehicle accident, Hwy. 19 (Collinsville).
• Motor vehicle accident, Hwy. 19S (Southeast).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 46 emergency runs Tuesday at 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.