Meridian Police Department

The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Tuesday.

• Public drunk - Letitia Roberts, born in 1983, 2012 18th St., Meridian. Roberts is also charged with disorderly conduct.

• DUI/refusal - Nathan Nix, born in 1988, 8534 Hwy. 495, Meridian.

Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Tuesday.

• Burglary/dwelling house - Randy Thomas Moore, 21, 124 3rd Ave., Meridian.

• Bad check/felony - Mark J. Toole, 60, 2770 Paulding St., Meridian.

Incident Reports

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Monday through Tuesday.

Burglary

• Old Wire Rd., Meridian.

• Collinsville Rd., Collinsville.

Accident with injuries

• Hwy. 19N, Collinsville.

• Hwy. 19S, Meridian.

Person with a weapon

• KOA Campground.

Fire Runs

The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Monday through Tuesday.

• Dispatched and canceled en route, 1st St.

• Dispatched and canceled while leaving station, 8th St.

• Gas leak, Oakland Forest.

• Motor vehicle accident with injuries, Hwy. 19.

The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Monday through Tuesday.

• Grass fire, Morgan Ln. (Lauderdale).

• Motor vehicle accident, Hwy. 19 (Collinsville).

• Motor vehicle accident, Hwy. 19S (Southeast).

Ambulance Runs

Metro Ambulance reported 46 emergency runs Tuesday at 2 p.m.

 

