Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
• Domestic violence - Brad L. Coleman, born in 1983, 551 Regal Row, Dallas, Texas. Coleman is also charged with assault on a minor.
• Uttering/forgery - Miranda J. Lamberth, born in 1988, 357 Carr Farm Rd., Lincolnton, N.C.
• Possession of a controlled substance - Michael B. Duell, born in 1977, homeless. Duell s also charged with possession of paraphernalia.
• Giving false information - Raymond P. Marotte, born in 1989, 4176 Old 8th St. Rd., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday through Wednesday.
Commercial burglary
• 2400 block of 16th Ave., 9:15 a.m.
• 2100 block of North Frontage Rd., 9:27 a.m.
Shootings
• 3500 block of 36th Ave., 10:38 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 6 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only one showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
• Motor vehicle theft/felony - James C. Click, 35, 110 Woodburn Way, Pearl. Click is also charged with burglary/dwelling house.
• Possession of weapon by a felon - Johnathan Antwan Gaines, 34, 801 1st St., Waynesboro.
• Possession of stolen firearm - Tony Bennett Harrington, 39, 2704 Valley Rd., Meridian. Harrington is also charged with burglary/dwelling house, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct/failure to obey law enforcement officer.
• Failure to appear - Raymond Paul Morotte, 30, 4176 Old 8th St. Rd., Meridian.
• Failure to pay - David Bradley NcNeil, 44, 37 McNeil Lane, Enterprise.
• Possession of methamphetamine with intent - Tylon Revis, 25, 232 Macdoo St., Jackson. Revis is also charged with possession of heroin.
• Failure to appear - Antonio Rasheed Robinson, 21, 211 W Railroad St., Newton.
• Possession of cocaine - Jeremiah Robinson, 1399 Brinden Rd., Brookhaven. Robinson is also charged with sale of cocaine.
• Possession of methamphetamine - Jonathan Shows, 35, 558 Oakridge Rd., Brandon. Shows is also charged with burglary/dwelling house.
• Failure to pay - Devin M. Taylor, 31, 3108 6th Ave., Meridian.
• Conspiracy - Matthew D. Tyson, 27, 439 E. 3rd St., Forest. Tyson is also charged with grand larceny.
• Sale of methamphetamine- Jermaine Waits, 31, 29 DQ Hunt Rd., Lake.
• Failure to appear - Jerry Waters Jr., 4876 Old 8th St., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday through Wednesday.
Accident no injuries
• 5th St.
Burglary
• Hwy. 19N.
Theft
• Constitution Ave.
• Hwy. 496.
Vandalism
• 5th St.
Burglary to vehicle
• Hunter Ridge Rd.
Fire Runs
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Tuesday through Wednesday.
• Structure fire assist, Ponds Rd. (Causeyville, Southeast).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 26 emergency runs Wednesday at 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.