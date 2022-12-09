Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday.
Dec. 8
• DUI manslaughter/two counts - Barry James Ellender, 39, 26 Luke Rd., Picayune.
• Disorderly conduct - Richard J. Dunnigan, born in 1996, 2704 Valley Rd., Meridian.
• Domestic violence - Maurice E. Eason, born in 1992, 326 46th Ave., Meridian.
• Stalking - Christopher L. Harris, born in 1974, 1415 12th Ave., Meridian. Harris is also charged with telephone harassment.
Dec. 9
• DUI - Edward Williams, born in 1972, 5604 Cooper Circle, Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Thursday through Friday.
Dec. 7
• Commercial burglary - 1900 block of Front St., 10:26 a.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 4 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday.
Dec. 7
• Possession of controlled substance - Julie Marie Harper, 45, 5920 Kewanee Church Rd., Lauderdale.
• Compulsory School Attendance Law - Meagan Hymes, 33, 6313 Oakland Park St., Meridian.
• Motor vehicle theft/felony - Courtney Daye Neal, 32, 12178 Hand Rd., Collinsville.
• Failure to pay - Mario Marguez Patrick, 42, 109 N Pilate Ave., Newton.
• DUI/second offense - Chynna Simone Phillips, 22, 3436 Poplar Springs Dr., Meridian. Phillips is also charged with no driver’s license, no liability insurance, possession of marijuana in vehicle, failure to pay.
• Shoplifting - William Tyler Stratton, 32, 100 Chinkopin Cove, Meridian.
Dec. 8
• DUI/refusal to take test - James Charles Perdue, 49, 1615 24th Ave., Meridian.
• Obstructing traffic - Anthony L. Akins, 52, 8335 Hwy. 495, Meridian.
• Failure to pay - Billy Ray Barrett Jr., 29, 2528 Grandview Ave., Meridian.
• Aggravated assault - Santana Ali Cryer, 18, 4107 50th St., Meridian.
• Domestic violence/simple assault/two counts - Ryan Tyler Gilbert, 35, 3498 Russell Mt.Gilead Rd., Meridian.
• Burglary/commercial bldg. - Carlos Sanchez Knott, 42, 2428 Old Marion Rd., Meridian.
• Failure to pay - Norman Dwight McKinney Jr., 26, 2527 Hwy. 496, Meridian.
• Felony DUI/fourth offense - James Charles Perdue, 49, 5499 Locust St., Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - Phillip Jerome Williamson, 51, 502 59th Ave., Meridian. Williamson is also charged with driving with suspended license, no liability insurance, possession of paraphernalia, receiving stolen property.
Dec. 9
• Possession of methamphetamine - Samuel Allen Denmon, 38, 10444 Morgan Rd., Meridian. Denmon is also charged with failure to register as a sex offender, non compliant, resisting arrest.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Thursday through Friday.
Dec. 6
• Traffic stop - I-20/59 EB.
Dec. 7
• Safety check point - Causeyville Rd.
• Shoplifting - Hwy. 145.
• Assault - Peavy Rd. S.
• Petit larceny - Suqualena Meehan Rd.
• Safety check point - Hwy. 39.
Dec. 8
• Safety check point - Pine Springs Rd/Chandler Rd.
• Traffic stop - Hwy. 39/Ollhoft Rd.
• Domestic violence - Russell/Mt. Gilead Rd.
• Traffic stop - Hillcrest Dr/Lakeside Dr.
• Suspicious person - Ponta Hills Rd/Village Ln.
• Theft - Valley Rd.
• Accident no injuries - Hwy. 145.
• Meet complainant - Hwy. 80W.
Fire Runs
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Thursday through Friday.
Dec. 7
• Emergency medical service call - Gordon White Rd. (Bailey).
• Motor vehicle accident - Hwy. 495 (Bailey).
• Structure fire - Confederate Dr. (Marion, Northeast, Russell).
Dec. 8
• Emergency medical service call - Hwy. 493 (Bailey).
• Trash fire - Hwy. 496 (Southeast).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 45 emergency runs Friday at 2 p.m.
