Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
• Burglary/commercial - Bobby Wayne Bearden Jr., 56, 5882 Gene Carr Rd., Meridian.
• Receiving stolen property-felony - Lance Jeremiah Booker, 19, 1000 Sutton Place, Southaven. Booker is also charged with fleeing and eluding in a motor vehicle.
• Robbery-armed - Tyler Daquez Matthews, 14, 2642 Myrtlewood Dr., Meridian.
• Contempt of court - Adam Kimmy Creighton, 36, 10746 Hickory Hill Circle, Collinsville.
• MS Compulsory School Attendance Law/two counts - Laquanda Shanta Pierce, 44, 215 30th Ave., Meridian.
• Burglary/commercial/two counts - Morris Roland Robinson III, 35, 1621 Northwood Country Club, Meridian. Robinson III is also charged with receiving stolen property/felony, burglary/dwelling house.
• DUI/first offense - Donald Wayne Ruffin, 49, 1114 24th Ave., Meridian. Ruffin is also charged with seat belt violation, no liability insurance, no driver’s license, improper lane usage, possession of paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday through Wednesday.
Meet complainant
• 5th St., Meridian.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Tuesday through Wednesday.
• No incident found on arrival at dispatch address - 107 71st; 815 33rd.
• Not reported - 1455 North Lakeland; 1599 23rd; 200 23rd; 3218 Highland; 4380 TM Jones; 6604 Hwy. 80.
• Overheated motor - 2427 4th; 3700 Hwy. 39.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Tuesday through Wednesday.
• Motor vehicle accident - Interstate 20/167 (Toomsuba, Russell).
• Emergency medical service call - Pace Rd. (Bailey).
• Motor vehicle accident - TM Jones (South, Clarkdale).
• Emergency medical service - Follett St. (Marion).
• Motor vehicle accident - JO Thomas Rd. (Toomsuba).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 32 emergency runs Wednesday at 2 p.m.
