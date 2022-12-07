Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
Dec. 2
• Trespassing - Theresa C. Belvin, born in 1972, 2382 Buley Rd., Decatur.
• Contributing to the delinquency of a minor - Marques D. Hudson Jr., born in 2003, 1711 33rd Ave., Meridian.
• Resisting arrest - Javon L. Hundley, born in 1998, 903 63rd Ave., Meridian.
Dec. 3
• DUI - Timothy R. Johnson, born in 1970, 712 16th St., Meridian.
• DUI - Brittany M. Chambers, born in 2004, 1150 Fredrickson Rd., Meridian.
• DUI - Shequita E. Eades, born in 1986, 337 AC Eades Rd., Porterville.
• Possession of marijuana - Jamarious D. Burton, born in 1989, 4214 22nd St., Meridian. Burton is also charged with giving false information.
• Malicious mischief/two counts - Jamarious D. Burton, born in 1989, 4214 22nd St., Meridian.
• DUI - Robert L. Taylor, born in 1994, 430 Little I-20 Rd., Lawrence.
• Disorderly conduct - Sam Walker Jr., born in 1963, 1333 32nd Ave., Meridian.
• Public drunk - Benjamin L. Ruffin, born in 1983, 2433 36th Place, Meridian.
Dec. 4
• Disorderly conduct - Justin Kunkle, born in 1982, 2333 Trade Wind Dr., Gautier.
• Shoplifting - Amanda R. Burt, born in 1972, 626 21st St. Apt. 14, Meridian.
Dec. 5
• Willful trespassing - Antonio D. Stewart, born ni 1986, 200 23rd St. Apt. B1, Meridian.
• Disorderly conduct - Jeremy R. Spurlock, born in 1977, homeless.
• Malicious mischief - Anna H. Myers, born in 1979, 10391 Morgan Rd., Meridian. Myers is also charged with disturbance of a business.
• Simple assault/threat - Eric D. Jones, born in 1980, 204 Newton St., Union. Jones is also charged with disturbance of a business, willful trespassing/three counts, petit larceny, shoplifting.
• Possession of controlled substance - Robin Brooke Tew, 37, 7997 King Rd., Meridian.
Dec. 6
• Trespassing - Justin L. Kunkle, born in 1982, homeless.
• Disorderly conduct - Joshua J. Patterson, born in 1997, 4025 30th Ave., Meridian.
• Simple assault/threat - Christopher L. Harris, born in 1974, 1415 12th Ave., Meridian. Harris is also charged with malicious mischief, telephone harassment.
• Simple assault - Aisha D. Roberts, born in 1995, 2704 Valley Rd. Lot 36, Meridian.
• DUI - Deborah A. Harris, born in 1969, 5005 Poplar Springs Dr., Meridian. Harris is also charged with disorderly conduct.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Wednesday.
Dec. 2
• Commercial burglary -1700 block of North Frongtage Rd., 7 p.m.
• Stolen vehicle - 7100 block of Hwy. 80W, 9:09 a.m.
• Residential burglary - 600 block of 42nd Ave., 10:35 a.m.
• Shooting - 800 block of 29th St., 4:23 p.m.
• Shooting - 800 block of 29th St., 5:51 p.m.
• Shooting - 800 block of 29th St., 9:12 p.m.
Dec. 3
• Shooting - 600 block of MLK Jr. Dr., 11:42 p.m.
Dec. 4
• Stolen vehicle - 1800 block of 12th Ave., 3:18 p.m.
• Shooting - 4400 block of Highland Park Dr., 12:06 p.m.
• Shooting - 800 block of 29th St., 4:05 p.m.
Dec. 6
• Residential burglary - 1900 block of MLK Jr. Dr., 6:56 p.m.
• Shooting - 4500 block of Paulding St., 4:05 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 21 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 6 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
Dec. 5
• Possession of controlled substance - Ashley Renee Miles, 34, 3915 30th Ave., Meridian.
Dec. 6
• DUI/second offense - Christopher Lee Harris, 47, 1418 12th Ave., Meridian. Harris is also charged with driving without headlights, suspended driver’s license, possession of marijuana in vehicle, violation of court order.
• DUI/first offense - Vashti La Faye Houston, 20, 119 14th St., Meridian. Houston is also charged with possession of marijuana in vehicle.
• No driver’s license - Jaquaris Vontrey Moore, 28, 2608 17th St., Meridian. Moore is also charged with false ID information.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday through Wednesday.
Dec. 5
• Theft - Cedar Lane.
• Traffic stop - Mosby Rd.
• Meet complainant - Sandflat Rd.
• Vandalism - Sam Lackey Rd.
• Burglary - Morgan Rd.
• Disturbance - Jeff Davis School Rd.
Dec. 6
• Traffic stop - 10th Ave/26th St.
• Burglary in progress - Lauderdale-Toomsuba Rd.
• Accident no injuries - Minnow Bucket Rd.
• Traffic stop - I-20/59 EB.
• Safety check point - 5th St.
• Safety check point - Causeyville Rd.
Mississippi Dept. of Corrections
Dec. 6
• Probation violation/parole - Bryan Shane Bennett, 35, 8291 Pine Springs Rd., Meridian.
Mississippi Highway Patrol
Dec. 6
• DUI/first offense - John Fitzgerald Rhone, 46, 1700 45th Ave., Meridian. Rhone is also charged with seat belt violation, no driver’s license, no liability insurance, speeding 20/29.
• DUI/other substance - Kudarrius Devonte Tubbs, 26, 4311 19th St., Meridian. Tubbs is also charged with expired license tag, no driver’s license, seat belt violation, no liability insurance, possession of marijuana in vehicle.
• Disturbance of family - Dyques Antonio Wilson, 31, 8042 Lauderdale Toomsuba Rd., Toomsuba. Wilson is also charged with burglary/dwelling house.
Fire Runs
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Tuesday through Wednesday.
Dec. 6
• Grass fire - Hwy. 45N (Marion).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 32 emergency runs Wednesday at 2 p.m.
