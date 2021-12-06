Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday.
• No driver’s license - Deion Betts, 26, 3117 Savell Dr., Meridian. Betts is also charged with failure to yield to blue light/siren, disregard of traffic device, seat belt violation.
• Disorderly conduct/failure to obey law enforcement officer - Corrie Rabb Hancock, 22, 5560 Causeyville Rd., Meridian.
• Court order/mandatory days - Clifford Scott Joyner Jr., 40, 8724 Lauderdale Toomsuba Rd., Lauderdale.
• DUI/first offense - Justin Shaquille Kimbrough, 27, 4608 25th St., Meridian. Kimbrough is also charged with improper equipment, switched tag/license plate, no liability insurance, possession of marijuana in vehicle.
• Domestic violence/simple assault - William Edward Nause, 35, 105 Shield Rd., Meridian.
• DUI/second offense - Tenesha Pope, 31, 6522 St Lulce St., Meridian. Pope is also charged with careless driving, no liability insurance.
• Telephone harassment - Thomas Kevin Smith, 27, 202 School St., Newton. Smith is also charged with simple assault, disturbing the peace.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday.
Escort
• Old Homestead Rd.
Missing person
• Shady Pine Dr., Toomsuba.
Shooting
• Leroy Naylor Rd., Lauderdale.
Accident no injuries
• Briarwood Rd., Meridian.
• Will Garrett Rd., Toomsuba.
Suspicious person
• Will Garrett Rd., Toomsuba.
Burglary already occupied
• W Lauderdale Rd.-Hamrick Rd., Collinsville.
• Raymond Cobb Rd., Lauderdale.
Shoplifting
• Mitchum Bottom Rd., Meridian.
Accident unknown
• Hwy. 45 bypass SB., Meridian.
Accident with injuries
• Vimville Causeyville Rd.-Rob Sims Rd., Meridian.
Theft
• Hwy. 496, Meridian.
• Will Butchee Rd., Lauderdale.
Disturbance
• Shields Rd., Meridian.
Accident hit and run
• Pine Springs Rd.-Windsor Rd., Meridian.
Serve papers
• Rollins Dr., Lauderdale.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Friday through Monday.
• Alarm system activation, no fire/unintentional - 2108 Frontage.
• Steam, vapor, fog or dust thought to be smoke - 2000 Front.
• Not reported - 5000 Hwy. 39; 5119 14th; 4901 14th.
• Medical assist, assist EMS crew - 2301 34th.
• Motor vehicle accident with injuries - 210 Frontage; 2899 8th.
• Motor vehicle accident with no injuries - 8400 Hwy. 39.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Friday through Monday.
• Vehicle fire - Hwy. 19N (Collinsville).
• Motor vehicle accident - Hwy. 45N (Lauderdale).
• Brushfire - Lauderdale-Toomsuba Rd. (Toomsuba).
• Motor vehicle accident - Vimville-Causeyville Rd. (Southeast).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 48 emergency runs Monday at 2 p.m.
