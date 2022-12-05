Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday.
Dec. 3
• DUI/first offense - Teresa J. Akin, 61, 3538 Dr. Brock Rd., Meridian. Akin is also charged with improper lane usage, no liability insurance, unauthorized use of vehicle (joyriding), failure to yield to emergency vehicle.
• DUI/first offense - Laketta Joyneca Bryant, 26, 2704 Valley Rd. Lot 83, Meridian.
• Receiving stolen property/felony - Joshua William George, 35, 1170 Aycock Rd., Meridian. George is also charged with failure to pay.
• DUI/first offense - Kentrell Hudson, 43, 383 Briarwood Rd. Lot 59, Meridian. Hudson is also charged with no liability insurance.
• DUI/other substance - John Jamarquese Little, 30, 3491 1/2 Lick Skillet Rd., Meridian. Little is also charged with DUI/child endangerment, insurance card law in vehicle.
Dec. 4
• Failure to pay - Desiree Necole Brown, 28, 2217 22nd Ave., Meridian.
• DUI/other substance - Joseph Shad Hutchinson, 49, 10905 Woods Rd., Meridian. Hutchinson is also charged with possession of marijuana in vehicle, no liability insurance.
• DUI/first offense - Ronald Eugene Nicholson, 51, 3826 42nd St., Meridian. Nicholson is also charged with suspended driver’s license, no liability insurance, expired tag.
• Probation violation/parole - Joshua Dewayne Utley, 35, 2977 Rob Simms Rd., Meridian.
• DUI/other substance - Laura Leanne White, 35, 5109 Country Club Dr., Meridian. White is also charged with improper lane usage, improper equipment, seat belt violation, possession of marijuana/first offense.
• Failure to pay - Kimwin Shane Wnstead, 49, 8364 King Rd., Meridian.
Dec. 5
• Felony DUI/fourth offense - Tyrees Lashun Brown, 41, 6571 Confederate Dr., Marion.
• DUI/first offense - Antonio D. Stewart, 36, 817 56th Ave., Meridian. Stewart is also charged with seat belt violation, no liability insurance, disregard of traffic device, suspended driver’s license.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday.
Dec. 2
• Theft - Russell/Mt. Gilead Rd.
Dec. 3
• Theft - Aycock Rd.
• Accident no injuries - Causeyville Rd.
• Safety check point - Poplar Springs Dr.
• Safety check point - 31st Ave.
• Meet complainant - Hwy. 11/80.
Dec. 4
• Safety check point - State Blvd. Ext.
• Safety check point - 31st Ave.
• Burglary - Hwy. 11/80.
• Welfare check - CA Pickard Rd.
• Accident no injuries - Allen Swamp Rd.
• Safety check point - Centerhill/Martin.
• Accident no injures - Mt. Horeb Rd.
Fire Runs
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Friday through Monday.
Dec. 2
• Assist - Russell/Mt. Gilead Rd. (Russell).
• Motor vehicle accident - Long Creek Rd/Hwy. 19S (Southeast).
Dec. 4
• Emergency medical service call - Rabbit Rd. (Sam Dale).
• Motor vehicle accident - Hwy. 19S/Camp Binachi Rd. (Southeast).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 47 emergency runs Monday at 2 p.m.
