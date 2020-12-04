Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday.
• Simple assault - Jaqualyn Darby, born in 2002, 2211 34th Ave., Meridian.
• Shoplifting - Brittany L. Dunn, born in 1989, homeless.
• Disorderly conduct - Maylaysia Williams, born in 1998, 2305 D St., Meridian.
• DUI/other - Jessica Tuggle, born in 1980, 2327 Whitaker Rd., Meridian. • DUI/refusal - Devon Oliver, born in 1958, 5126 Stinson Cemetery Rd., Meridian. Oliver is also charged with possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle.
• DUI - Derek Fox, born in 1978, 5815 5th St., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Thursday through Friday.
Residential burglary
• 3100 block of Ash Ave., 6:41 a.m.
• 2400 block of Poplar Springs Dr., 9:12 a.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday.
• Domestic violence/simple assault - Jamarcus Ja’Quan Johnson, 18, 4087 York Rd., Meridian.
• Domestic violence/simple assault - Jasmine Tashelle Richardson, 27, 9562 Gum Log Rd., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Thursday through Friday.
Burglary
• Clayton Rd., Bailey.
• Gordon White Rd., Bailey.
Fight
• Will Garrett Rd., Toomsuba.
Disturbance/simple domestic violence
• Gum Log Rd., Bailey.
Accident with injuries
• Interstate 20/59 EB, Toomsuba.
Accident no injuries
• Long Creek Rd., Meridian.
• Chandler Rd., Meridian.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Thursday through Friday.
• Smoke detection activation/no fire, Waters.
• Grass fire, 40th.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Thursday through Friday.
• Motor vehicle accident, Will Garrett Rd. (Toomsuba).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 38 emergency runs Friday at 2 p.m.
