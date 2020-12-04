Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Thursday.
• Disorderly conduct - Damian Q. Nix, born in 1993, 4159 Strececk Rd., Decatur.
• Domestic violence - Cedric Carlisle, born in 1981, 2518 17th Ave., Meridian.
• DUI - Michael L. Gowdy Jr., born in 1995, 211 North Hills St. Apt. 17, Meridian.
• Possession of a controlled substance - James E. Flowers, born in 1999, 4225 Dogwood Lake Rd., Bailey. Flowers is also charged with possession of paraphernalia.
• Disorderly conduct - Mario T. Taylor, born in 1976, 3514 Fontaine Ave., Jackson. Taylor is also charged with public drunk, resisting arrest.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Wednesday through Thursday.
Stolen vehicles
• 3100 block of Hwy. 45N, 7:42 a.m.
Auto burglary
• 3600 block of 35th Ave., 9:54 a.m.
• 3700 block of 40th St., 10:46 a.m.
• 300 block of 63rd Place, 10:47 a.m.
• 2600 block o 43rd Ave., 12:22 p.m.
• 100 block of Hwy. 11/80, 12:31 p.m.
Residential burglary
• 3200 block of 12th St., 12:19 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Thursday.
• Domestic violence/simple assault - Travis Ford Bethea, 27, 1224 61st Ct., Meridian.
• Receiving stolen property - William Len Fleming, 46, 1114 Crescent Lake Rd., Meridian.
• Possession of weapon by convicted felon - Michael Dewayne Lewis, 28, 2128 35th Ave., Lewis is also charged with burglary/dwelling house.
• Sale of controlled substance - Hannah Michelle Shirley-Wilkins, 23, 6741 Valley Rd., Meridian. Shirley-Wilkins is also charged with possession of drugs while in possession of a firearm.
• MS Compulsory School Attendance Law - Shaquita Orasha Smith, 38, 1733 45th Ave., Meridian.
• Lustful touching of a child - Lawrence Walker Jr., 68, 7095 Lizelia Rd. Marion.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Wednesday through Thursday.
Theft
• Crescent Lake Rd., Meridian.
• Clayton Rd. Bailey.
• Gordon White Rd., Bailey.
Suspicious vehicle
• Pauldin Rd., Enterprise.
Disturbance
• Gum Log Rd., Bailey.
Accident no injuries
• Hwy. 11/80, Toomsuba.
• Will Garrett Rd., Toomsuba.
Accident hit and run
• 5th St., Meridian.
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 41 emergency runs Thursday at 2 p.m.
