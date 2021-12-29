Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
• DUI - Rebecca T. Wright, born in 1984, 401 Windover Circle, Meridian.
• Disorderly conduct - Carlos D. Smith, born in 1988, 4028 36th Ave., Meridian.
• Shoplifting - Justin Dearman, born in 1996, 7850 David Newell Rd., Meridian. Dearman is also charged with willful trespassing.
• Disturbance of a business - Reginald D. Jordan, born in 1992, 200 23rd St. Apt. B-5, Meridian.
• Simple assault - Samuel Davis, born in 1993, 1600 24th Ave., Meridian.
• Desecration of cemeteries or corpses - Shamus N. Burcham, born in 1983, 380 Threatt Rd., Collinsville.
• Simple assault/three counts - Nehesha T. Collins, born in 1988, 534 Pippins Rd., Meridian. Collins is also charged with willful trespassing/two counts, disturbing the peace, shoplifting.
• Domestic violence - Ronald C. Evans, born in 1987, 1713 28th Ave., Meridian.
• DUI - John L. Jordan, born in 1979, 1211 39th Ave., Meridian. Jordan is also charged with possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle.
• Domestic violence - Derrick R. Dawson, born in 1989, 2005 42nd Ave., Meridian.
• Public drunk - Devon C. Wicks, born in 1990, homeless.
• DUI/other - Tyveon D. Hopson, born in 2000, 1208 Autumn Wood Circle, Columbia, Tenn. Hopson is also charged with possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle.
• Simple assault/threat - Braz L. Coleman, born in 1983, 304 Fannin Ave., Bonham, Texas. Coleman is also charged with possession of marijuana, carrying a concealed weapon/two counts, disorderly conduct.
• DUI/other - Brent T. Ashburn, born in 1991, 3450 Florida Ave., Nahunta, Ga.
• DUI - Jack R. Sargeant, born in 1967, 2212 S Cedar Lane Apt. 104 Ft. Oglethorpe, Ga. Sargeant is also charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia.
• DUI - Mariah K. Holdiness, born in 1996, 1135 Bynum Rd., Meridian.
• Shoplifting - Rayshawn D. Penry, born in 1983, 3515 36th St., Meridian.
• Shoplifting - Randy Moore, born in 1985, 134 3rd Ave. S, Meridian. Moore is also charged with malicious mischief, willful trespassing.
• Shoplifting - Jason Reynolds, born in 1992, 3964 Hwy. 11/80, Toomsuba.
• DUI - Charles J. Brown, born in 1964, 11875 Nutt Rd., Collinsville.
• DUI/other - Summer W. Taylor, born in 1979, 373 Jeffery Acres Rd., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday through Wednesday.
Robbery
• 500 block of C St., 6:34 p.m.
• 1700 block of 29th Ave., 5:11 a.m.
Commercial burglary
• 2100 block of Hwy. 19N, 7:53 a.m.
• 4600 block of Poplar Springs Dr., 1:47 p.m.
• 4600 block of Poplar Springs Dr., 3:10 p.m.
• 4200 block of 8th St., 3:01 a.m.
Stolen vehicles
• 2100 block of South Frontage Rd., 11:43 p.m.
• 900 block of 14th St., 10:55 a.m.
• 100 block of 22nd Ave. S., 7:26 p.m.
Residential burglary
• 4200 block of 19th St., 11:50 a.m.
• 1500 block of 44th Ave., 3:12 p.m.
• 1800 block of Dogwood Dr., 7:40 p.m.
• 1300 block of 65th Ave., 11:51 a.m.
• 4300 block of 37th Ave., 12:57 p.m.
• 6600 block of North Hills St., 1:18 a.m.
Auto burglary
• 1000 block of North Hills St., 8:17 a.m.
• 2600 block of North Hills St., 1:37 p.m.
Shootings
• 1500 block of 21st St., 5:13 p.m.
• 2100 block of 9th St., 11:16 a.m.
• 3100 block of Saint Paul St., 10:22 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 39 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 4 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
• Suspended driver’s license - Rodriquez D. Bell, 44, 38th Ave/King Rd., Meridian. Bell is also charged with probation violation/parole.
• No driver’s license - Marcus Theodore Daniels, 26, 1901 37th Ave., Meridian. Daniels is also charged with disorderly conduct/failure to obey law enforcement officer, unauthorized use of vehicle (joyriding), no liability insurance, no license tag, displaying blue/red lights, no crash helmet.
• Driving under the influence of other substance - Andre Henry, 50, 41 Levy Rd., Carthage. Henry is also charged with no liability insurance, suspended driver’s license, probation violation/parole.
• Failure to pay - Chardaruis Rayshuad Morris, 23, 3791 Valley Rd., Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - Tai Malik Pierce, 23, 7064 Hwy. 115, Enterprise. Pierce is also charged with possession of marijuana less than 30 grams.
• DUI/first offense - Refugio Rivera, 33, 876 Lake St., Meridian. Rivera is also charged with no driver’s license.
• Felony/DUI/fourth offense - Bobby Derell Rush, 43, 2610 Highland Ave., Meridian.
• DUI/other substance - Cartez Kwama Turner, 20, 4916 22nd St., Meridian. Turner is also charged with possession of marijuana in vehicle.
• Probation violation/parole - Kamayi Rsheed Cole, 27, 4600 Pacific St., Meridian.
• DUI/third offense - William James Davis, 38, 1382 Little Zion Calvert.
• Failure to appear/three counts - Shawntonia Gordon, 27, 1007 71st Place, Meridian.
• DUI/other substance - Brandy Dawn Hutchinson, 48, 10905 Woods Rd., Meridian. Hutchinson is also charged with no liability insurance, possession of marijuana in a vehicle.
• DUI/second offense - Norris Lavell Jackson, 45, 5682 Old York Rd., Lauderdale. Jackson is also charged with no liability insurance, suspended driver's license.
• DUI/first offense - Eddie Lewis McAboy, 38, 388 Mcabay Rd., Cuba, Ala. McAboy is also charged with improper equipment, no liability insurance.
• Contempt of court - Rayshawn Davon Penry, 28, 3615 36th St., Meridian.
• Sale of methamphetamine - Casey Brooke Rigsby, 28, 1040 Aycock Rd., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday through Wednesday.
Stolen vehicle
• W Lauderdale Rd.
Safety checkpoint
• W Lauderdale Rd/Richard May.
• Old 8th St. Rd/70th Place.
• College Dr.
• York Rd/Kewanee Rd.
• 70th Place/Old 8th St. Rd.
Improperly parked
• Front St.
Traffic stop
• Hwy. 19N.
Accident no injures
• Cook Rd.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Tuesday through Wednesday.
• Not reported - 1480 Old 8th St.; 1630 59th; 1899 6th; 2113 19th; 310 53rd; 6305 Oakland Forrest.
• Motor vehicle accident with injuries - 295 Old Country Club.
• Motor vehicle accident with no injuries - 2205 14th.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Tuesday through Thursday.
• Assist - W. Lauderdale Rd. (Collinsville).
• Emergency medical service call - Kay Dr. (Lauderdale).
• Emergency medical service call - Sand Ridge (Clarkdale).
• Accident with injuries - Hwy. 19S (Southeast).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 43 emergency runs Wednesday at 2 p.m.
