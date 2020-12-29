Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Monday.
• Failure to pay - Sarah Beth Alexander, 33, 1100 Myrtle Dr., Meridian.
• Domestic violence/simple assault - John Douglas Barfield, 46, 150 Greenhill Rd., Toomsuba.
• Contempt of court - John Brandon Brown, 32, 8884 Lake Flora Dr., Lauderdale.
• Drive-by shooting - Ramone Tye Christopher Daniels, 21, 1502 5th St., Meridian. Daniels is also charged with aggravated assault.
• DUI/second offense - Brandon C. Griffin, 22, 2414 Highland Ave., Meridian. Griffin is also charged with speeding, possession of marijuana/first offense, seatbelt violation.
• DUI/second offense - Lavette Lavien Jackson, 40, 100 Red Hill Rd. Louisville. Jackson is also charged with improper equipment, no liability insurance, suspended driver’s license.
• Domestic violence, Ava Jeanier Keel, 33, 206 Greenhill Rd., Toomsuba.
• Possession of methamphetamine - Samuel Chase Keely, 38, 7634 Pineridge Dr., Meridian.
• Failure to pay/two counts - Angelica Leann LeBlanc, 35, 3284 Cedar Lane, Toomsuba.
• Failure to pay - Jeremy DeShonn McCalebb, 39, 2462 36th Place, Meridian.
• Possession of controlled substance - Anthony Allan Woffard Jr., 34, 3610 Suqualena Meehan Rd., Meridian. Woffard is also charged with burglary of commercial building/three counts, possession of stolen property.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Thursday through Monday.
Accident no injuries
• Collinsville Rd.
• Interstate 20/59 WB.
Disturbance
• Cedar Lane.
Accident with injuries
• Interstate 20/59 WB.
• Hwy. 45 bypass.
• Luther Ray Cobb Rd.
• Interstate 20/59 EB.
• Martin Moore Rd.
Meet complainant
• 5th St.
• Old Hwy. 19 South
• Peavey Rd.
Burglary
• Peavey Rd.
Vandalism
• Speer Rd.
Theft
• 5th St.
Mississippi Highway Patrol
• DUI/first offense - Florentino Marquez-Morales, 38, 11128 Hidden Trail Rd., Cottondale, Ala. Marquez-Morales is also charged with no driver’s license, driving in more than one lane.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Thursday through Monday.
• Alarm system activation, Frontage Rd.
• Heat from short circuit, Frontage Rd.
• Medical assist, 23rd.
• Medical assist, 19th.
• Motor vehicle accident with no injuries, Hwy. 39.
• Dumpster or other outside trash receptacle fire, 41st.
• Motor vehicle accident with injuries, 22nd.
• Smoke detector activation due to malfunction, 22nd Ave. Heights.
• Not reported, 71st, Grandview, Old 8th St.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Thursday through Monday.
• Emergency medical service call, Shelby Gressett Rd. (Toomsuba).
• Motor vehicle accident, Pine Springs Rd. (Bailey).
• Assist, Bethel Cemetery Rd. (Toomsuba).
• Structure fire, Null Rd. (Lauderdale, Northeast, Sam Dale). • Vehicle fire, Cedar Lane (Toomsuba).
• Assist, Valley Rd. (South).
• Accident with injuries, Interstate 20 (Toomsuba).
• Brush fire, Okatibbee Dam Rd. (Suqualena, Collinsville).
• Emergency medical service call, Dunns Falls Rd. (Meehan).
• Brush fire, Suqualena Rd. (Suqualena, Collinsville).
• Brush fire, Bolen Long Creek Rd. (Southeast).
• Vehicle fire, Valley Rd. (South).
• Brush fire, Espey Rd. (Bailey).
• Brush fire, Byrd Doerner Rd. (Martin).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 40 emergency runs Monday at 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.