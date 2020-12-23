Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
• Trespassing - Kenyatta Walker, born in 1995, homeless. Walker is also charged with public drunk, disorderly conduct.
• Malicious mischief - Contreras J. Wolfgang, born in 1987, homeless. Wolfgang is also charged with willful trespassing.
• DUI - William E. Lumus, born in 1955, 5250 Mini Farm Rd., Meridian.
• Possession of a controlled substance - Nicki L. Blackwell, born in 1986, 212 Robinson Rd., Stonewall.
• Possession of a controlled substance - Breanna R. Thomas, born in 1999, 1010 N Frontage Rd., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday through Wednesday.
Commercial burglary
• 400 block of Front St. Ext., 7:24 a.m.
Residential burglary
• 5400 block of Manning St., 11:36 a.m.
Shootings
• 1200 block of Hwy. 39N, 11:24 a.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 1 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, evidence was found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
• Domestic violence - Justin Matthew Austin, 22, Jeffery Acres, Meridian. Austin is also charged with resisting arrest, disorderly conduct/failure to obey law enforcement officer.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday through Wednesday.
Credit card fraud
• 5th St.
Murder
• Hwy. 19 South.
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 44 emergency runs Wednesday at 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.