Meridian Police Department

The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.

• Trespassing - Kenyatta Walker, born in 1995, homeless. Walker is also charged with public drunk, disorderly conduct.

• Malicious mischief - Contreras J. Wolfgang, born in 1987, homeless. Wolfgang is also charged with willful trespassing.

• DUI - William E. Lumus, born in 1955, 5250 Mini Farm Rd., Meridian.

• Possession of a controlled substance - Nicki L. Blackwell, born in 1986, 212 Robinson Rd., Stonewall.

• Possession of a controlled substance - Breanna R. Thomas, born in 1999, 1010 N Frontage Rd., Meridian.

Incident Reports

The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday through Wednesday.

Commercial burglary

• 400 block of Front St. Ext., 7:24 a.m.

Residential burglary

• 5400 block of Manning St., 11:36 a.m.

Shootings

• 1200 block of Hwy. 39N, 11:24 a.m.

• Meridian Police responded to 1 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, evidence was found to support the calls.

Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.

• Domestic violence - Justin Matthew Austin, 22, Jeffery Acres, Meridian. Austin is also charged with resisting arrest, disorderly conduct/failure to obey law enforcement officer.

Incident Reports

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday through Wednesday.

Credit card fraud

• 5th St.

Murder

• Hwy. 19 South.

Ambulance Runs

Metro Ambulance reported 44 emergency runs Wednesday at 2 p.m.

 

