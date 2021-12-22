Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Tuesday.
• Violation of protection order - France D. Holder, born in 1981, 5404 1st St., Meridian.
• Possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle - Devon D. Miller, born in 1995, 2508 Grandview Ave., Meridian.
• Disorderly conduct - Jaylen J. Fox, born in 2000, 5815 5th St., Meridian.
• Shoplifting - Amber Lewis, born in 1990, 134 Caroline Ave., Stonewall.
• Public drunk - Angela C. Williams, born in 1972, 4609 Broadmoor Dr. Apt.
• Disturbance of a business - Derrick D. McShan, born in 1976, 1207 46th Ave., Meridian.
• Public drunk - Annie N. Bundrum-Kell, born in 1990, 3140 Officers Lake Rd., Meridian.
• Allowing animal to run at large/two counts - Charles E. Bracken Jr., born in 1986, 3807 8th St., Meridian. Bracken Jr. is also charged with keeping of animals within city limits.
• Domestic violence - Titus R. James III, born in 1997, 1662 Moore Place Rd., Livingston, Ala.
• Domestic violence - Johnathan L. Price, born in 1978, 3030 Willow Dr., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Monday through Tuesday.
Shootings
• 300 block of 45th Ave., 7:02 p.m.
• 300 block of 45th Ave., 10:29 p.m.
• 4300 block of Hooper St., 10:15 a.m.
Auto burglary
• 100 block of South Frontage Rd., 1:52 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 11 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 3 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Tuesday.
• DUI/other substance - Desirae Beyonce Hopson, 20, 514 Old Country Club Rd., Marion. Hopson is also charged with expired tag, no driver’s license, no liability insurance.
• DUI/other substance - Liquandetricus Ladarius McCallum, 19, 236 Louis Ave., Philadelphia. McCallum is also charged with driving without headlights, no driver’s license.
• Probation violation/parole - Terance Deshune Naylor, 31, 4385 Leroy Naylor Rd., Lauderdale.
• DUI/first offense - Fredrick Eugene Porter II, 26, 2016 44th Ave., Meridian. Porter II is also charged with driving without headlights, switched tag/license plate, no driver’s license, no liability insurance, possession of marijuana in vehicle, probation violation/parole.
• Failure to pay - Geramy Sanchez Silliman, 32, 9537 Myer Rd., Lauderdale.
• DUI/first offense - Joshua John Whitman Walker, 24, 1740 CR 373, Enterprise. Walker is also charged with possession of paraphernalia.
• MS Compulsory School Attendance Law - Jennifer Bailey, 37, 3902 35th Ave., Meridian.
• DUI/second offense - Delmonte D. Barrett, 27, 2921 10th Ave., Meridian. Barrett is also charged with child restraint law/two counts, DUI/child endangerment/three counts, possession of marijuana in vehicle.
• DUI/first offense - Corey Douglas Burt, 30, 604 Engalls Ave., Pascagoula. Burt is also charged with suspended driver’s license.
• Failure to pay - Marquis D’Shawn Clayton, 27, 10966 Baylor Rd., Meridian.
• DUI/refusal to take test - Kardae Cole, 30, 4401 40th Ave., Apt. G3, Meridian. Cole is also charged with possession of marijuana in vehicle.
• Probation violation/parole - Marquez Green, 23, 9598 Serton Rd., Lauderdale.
• Simple assault - Elizabeth Naylor, 42, 4678 Meehan Savoy Rd. S, Enterprise.
• DUI/other substance - Yasmin Taylor Norris, 26, 506 Front St., Meridian.
• Probation violation/parole - Joseph Lashon Rogers, 26, 514 Old Country Club Rd., Meridian. Rogers is also charged with simple assault, malicious mischief/vandalism.
• Public drunk - Lisa Smith, 53, 5257 T.M. Jones Rd., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Monday through Tuesday.
Follow-up
• Okatibbee Ridge Lane, Meridian.
Suspicious vehicle
• Hwy. 145.
Traffic stop
• Old Hwy. 45.
• Hwy. 19N.
Suspicious person
• Williamson Hand Rd.-Townsend.
Safety checkpoint
• 31st Ave.-Valley Rd.
• North Hills St.
• Lindley Rd.
Accident no injuries
• Meehan Savoy Rd. S.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Monday through Tuesday.
• Arcing, shorted electrical equipment - 3017 10th St.
• Assist police or other governmental agency - 824 Rosewood.
• Motor vehicle accident with no injuries - 2299 8th St.
• Rescue or EMS standby - 2811 Hwy. 11.
• Not reported - 1439 47th; 150 Interstate 20/59 EB; 149 Interstate 20/59 EB; 149 Interstate 20 WB; 4403 Highland Park.
• Chemical hazard (no spill or leak) - 499 53rd.
• Outside rubbish, trash, or waste fire - 1601 Frontage.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Monday through Tuesday.
• Vehicle fire - Hwy. 19S (Southeast, Toomsuba).
• Emergency medical service call - Water Valley Rd. (Southeast).
• Emergency medical service call - Mt. Horeb Rd. (Long Creek).
• Motor vehicle accident - Interstate 20/172 (Toomsuba).
• Emergency medical service call - Welcome Center Interstate 20 (Toomsuba).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 44 emergency runs Tuesday at 2 p.m. and 35 emergency runs Wednesday, at 2 p.m.
