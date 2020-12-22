Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Tuesday.
• Disorderly conduct - Kenyatta Walker, born in 1995, homeless.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Monday through Tuesday.
Robbery
• 2900 block of 25th St., 2:52 p.m.
Auto burglary
• 2400 block of Old Marion Rd., 3:42 p.m.
Residential burglary
• 1000 block of 18th Ave., 12:28 a.m.
Shootings
• 1900 block of Hwy. 19N, 6:08 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 6 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Monday through Tuesday.
Pick up prisoner
• 20th St. Extension.
Disturbance
• Lake St.
Accident no injuries
• Aycock Rd.
Fire Runs
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Monday through Tuesday.
• Emergency medical service call, W Lauderdale Rd. (Collinsville).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 56 emergency runs Tuesday at 2 p.m.
