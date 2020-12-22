Meridian Police Department

The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Tuesday.

• Disorderly conduct - Kenyatta Walker, born in 1995, homeless.

Incident Reports

The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Monday through Tuesday.

Robbery

• 2900 block of 25th St., 2:52 p.m.

Auto burglary

• 2400 block of Old Marion Rd., 3:42 p.m.

Residential burglary

• 1000 block of 18th Ave., 12:28 a.m.

Shootings

• 1900 block of Hwy. 19N, 6:08 p.m.

• Meridian Police responded to 6 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department

Incident Reports

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Monday through Tuesday.

Pick up prisoner

• 20th St. Extension.

Disturbance

• Lake St.

Accident no injuries

• Aycock Rd.

Fire Runs

The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Monday through Tuesday.

• Emergency medical service call, W Lauderdale Rd. (Collinsville).

Ambulance Runs

Metro Ambulance reported 56 emergency runs Tuesday at 2 p.m.

 

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video