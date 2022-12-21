Weather Alert

...HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT THURSDAY NIGHT TO 6 AM CST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 7 degrees fahrenheit in the north to as low as 13 degrees fahrenheit in the south are possible. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Arkansas, northeast Louisiana and central, east central, north central, northeast, northwest, south central, southeast, southwest and west central Mississippi. * WHEN...From midnight Thursday night to 6 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...A prolonged period of subfreezing temperatures may cause pipes to burst. Bitterly cold temperatures and wind chills will result in hypothermia and become life-threatening to those with prolonged exposure or without access to adequate warmth. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. &&