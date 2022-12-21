Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
Dec. 16
• Domestic violence - James L. Hasson, born in 1961, 2339 Hillcrest Dr., Meridian.
Dec. 17
• Disturbance of a family - Ziquavious J. McCoy, born in 1997, 3631 29th Ave., Meridian.
• Simple assault/threat - Tamela D. Boston, born in 1991, 802 Donald Ave., Meridian. Boston is also charged with telephone harassment.
• Trespassing - Otis L. Watkins, born in 1990, 5753 Hwy. 45S, Porterville.
• Public drunk - Benjamin L. Ruffin, born in 1983, 2433 36th Place, Meridian.
Dec. 18
• DUI - Codie D. Rush, born in 1977, 2404 40th Ave., Meridian.
• Disorderly conduct - Benjamin L. Ruffin, born in 1983, 2433 36th Place, Meridian. Ruffin is also charged with resisting arrest.
• Shoplifting - Regina S. Sullivan, born in 1964, 1415 14th St., Meridian.
• Simple assault/threat - Sanduan A. Dubose, born in 1982, 1438 46th Ave., Meridian. Dubose is also charged with trespassing.
Dec. 19
• Domestic violence - Telly S. Mosley, born in 1974, 7723 Lauderdale Toomsuba Rd., Toomsuba.
• Domestic violence - David L. Adams, born in 1983, 1121 38th Ave., Meridian. Adams is also charged with simple assault/threat.
• Contempt/child support - Brikley Storm Fairchild, 30, 4857 SL Wilson Rd., Meridian. Fairchild is also charged with shoplifting/$500 or more.
• Burglary-Commercial bldg. - Gregory Allen Gosnell, 38, 224 Emerald Rd., Butler, Ala.
• Failure to pay - Jamarcus Ja’Quan Johnson, 20, 4087 F York Rd., Lauderdale.
• Armed robbery - Malachi Michelle-Wayne Morgan, 16, 3816 43rd St., Meridian. Morgan is also charged with motor vehicle felony taking.
• Shoplifting - Dillon Chandler Wood, 26, 2391 Old 8th St. Rd., Meridian.
Dec. 20
• Domestic violence - Demarion M. Moore, born in 1997, 4714 B 22nd Ave., Meridian.
• Simple assault - Diedrich R. Miller, born in 1977, 412 Greenhill Rd., Toomsuba. Miller is also charged with simple assault/threat, trespassing.
• Willful trespassing - Justin L. Kunkle, born in 1982, homeless.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday through Wednesday.
Dec. 16
• Robbery - 3400 block of 36th Ave., 3:46 p.m.
Dec. 17
• Commercial burglary - 2500 block of 67th Ave. Loop, 1:45 a.m.
• Stolen vehicle - 1100 block of 39th Ave., 7:45 a.m.
• Shooting - 4400 block of 10th St., 11:27 a.m.
• Shooting - 1700 block of 30th Ave., 3:43 p.m.
Dec. 18
• Commercial burglary - 400 block of 12th Ave., 6:57 p.m.
• Auto burglary - 200 block of North Frontage Rd., 8:47 a.m.
• Shooting - 400 block of Front St. Ext., 2:21 a.m.
Dec. 19
• Residential burglary - 2600 block of 16th St., 10 a.m.
• Shooting - 900 block of 42nd Ave., 9:12 p.m.
Dec. 20
• Auto burglary - 2700 block of Willow Bend Dr., 3:53 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 23 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 4 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
Dec. 19
• Grand larceny/two counts/more than $1,000.00 - Owen Michael Hayden III, 46, 3510 40th St., Meridian.
• Failure to pay - Jessica Michelle Smith, 26, 4127 Bailey Acres, Meridian.
• Failure to pay/two counts - Samantha Brooke Smith, 23, 70810 Hwy. 19N, Collinsville.
• Murder - Jerome Lashun Stewart, 19, 1809 37th Ave., Meridian.
Dec. 20
• Probation violation/parole - Kendrick Williams, 43, 9451 Mt Carmel Rd., Bailey.
• Felon in possession of a firearm - Mario Decarlos Cole, 36, 2647 Myrtlewood Dr., Meridian.
• Shoplifting - Raneisha Jamara Lee, 18, 107 71st Place, Meridian.
• Court order/manditory days - Constance Rachelle McRae, 30, 5044 Hwy. 145S, Meridian.
• Possession of controlled substance - Cory Lashun Reed, 35, 3799 Causeyville Rd., Meridian.
Dec. 21
• DUI/other substance - Jayden Issac McLaurine, 17, 104 Sunrise Rd., Daleville. McLaurine is also charged with failure to dim headlights, no liability insurance.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday through Wednesday.
Dec. 19
• Traffic stop - Hwy. 19N SB.
• Serve papers - 5th St.
• Pick-up wanted - Mt. Carmel Rd.
Dec. 20
• Burglary - Hwy. 19S.
• Accident no injuries - Will Garrett Rd.
• Theft - North Hills St.
• Shoplifting - Sandflat Rd.
• Burglary/already occupied - Arundel Rd.
• Traffic stop - Hwy. 493/Buntin Gunn Rd.
Dec. 21
• Accident no injuries - Will Garrett Rd.
East Mississippi Drug Task Force
Dec. 19
• Sale of drugs near church or school/enhanced - Herbert Ray Ashford Sr., 70, 1216 34th Ave., Meridian.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Tuesday through Wednesday.
Dec. 20
• Medical assist, assist EMS crew - 2320 32nd; 5184 Pioneer.
• Not reported - 3199 Hwy. 39; 4901 14th.
• Carbon monoxide detector activation, No CO - 601 22nd.
Dec. 21
• Medical assist, assist EMS crew - 200 23rd; 2323 48th; 630 Tanner.
• Motor vehicle accident with injuries - 3315 North Hills.
• Motor vehicle accident with no injuries - 154 I-20/59 EB; 2099 North Hills.
• Passenger vehicle fire - 159 I-20/59 WB.
• Smoke detector activation, no fire, unintentional - 4216 Club Park.
• Not reported - 2016 Hwy. 45; 4316 Rubush.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Tuesday through Wednesday.
Dec. 20
• Structure fire - Ponta Dr. (Lauderdale/Northeast/Russell/Toomsuba.
• Motor vehicle accident - I-59 mm149 NB (Lost Gap).
Dec. 21
• Fire alarm - Shelby Gressett Rd. (Toomsuba/Russell).
• Emergency medical service call - Pine Springs Rd. (Bailey).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 49 emergency runs Wednesday at 2 p.m.
