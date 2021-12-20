Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday.
• Domestic violence - Marquez A. Green, born in 1998, 9598 Serton Rd. Lot B, Lauderdale.
• Willful trespassing - Ryan Jones, born in 1980, 211 4th Ave., Meridian.
• Willful trespassing - Lisa Spears, born in 1979, 518 34th Ave., Meridian.
• Shoplifting - Lakisha S. Goodwin, born in 1983, 803 Vanity Fair Ave., Butler, Ala.
• Disturbance of a family - Aaron J. Tell, born in 1988, 48 J.O. Thomas Rd., Toomsuba. Tell is also charged with public drunk.
• DUI - Billy R. Ethridge Jr., born in 1980, 3514 Old 8th St., Rd., Meridian.
• Malicious mischief - Dominette Tubbs, born in 1992, 821 37th Ave., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday.
Shootings
• 2600 block of 24th Ave., 3:26 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 3 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday.
• Suspended driver’s license - Christopher Todd Allgood, 24, 896 Little Rock-County Line Rd., Little Rock, Miss. Allgood is also charged with no liability insurance.
• No driver’s license - Jeffery Andrews, 52, 1200 61st Ct., Meridian. Andrews is also charged with contempt/child support, switched tag/license plate, careless driving, suspended driver’s license.
• DUI/first offense - Nicole Boyd, 44, 506 Front St., Meridian. Boyd is also charged with seat belt violation, improper lane usage, no liability insurance.
• DUI/other substance - Darion Dewayne Cox, 21, 2322 Old 8th St. Rd., Meridian. Cox is also charged with possession of marijuana in a vehicle.
• DUI/first offense - Dekkar Allen Fleming, 30, 3077 Rob Sims Rd., Meridian. Fleming is also charged with suspended driver’s license, no liability insurance.
• Court order/mandatory days - Donald Lee Flowers, 47, 2414 25th St., Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - Kerry Wayne Gilmer, 52, 5928 Hwy. 494, Little Rock, Miss. Gilmer is also charged with improper lane usage.
• DUI/first offense - Kenya Deon Irving, 47, 5552 Hwy. 513, Stonewall. Irving is also charged with careless driving.
• DUI/first offense - Jalyh Lana Roslyn Jackson, 20, 158 Fox Trail Run, Oxford. Jackson is also charged with disregard of traffic device.
• Trespassing - Jeremiah David Jones, 26, 8968 Lockhart Trailer Ct., Meridian. Jones is also charged with petit larceny.
• Disturbing the peace/two counts - Amy Nicole Williamson Kugler-Guyton, 42, 6051 Dale Dr., Marion. Kugler-Guyton is also charged with simple assault causing bodily injury.
• DUI/first offense - Samuel Quinten Martin, 19, 3098 Espy Hedgepeth Rd., Bailey.
• Possession of methamphetamine - Harvey Jake Raines, 61, 2232 Long Creek Rd., Meridian. Raines is also charged with grand larceny.
• DUI/other substance - Lanika Ramsey, 34, 8884 Kewanee Rd., Toomsuba. Ramsey is also charged with driving without headlights, no liability insurance, possession of marijuana in vehicle.
• DUI/second offense - Rodrick Gerrell Rankin, 46, 224 MLK Jr. Dr., Meridian. Rankin is also charged with no liability insurance, improper equipment, no driver’s license.
• DUI/first offense - Brittani Quintai Ruffin, 22, 11776 Hwy. 494, Collinsville. Ruffin is also charged with improper equipment, no liability insurance, possession of paraphernalia.
• DUI/first offense - Harry Deemitchell Smith, 45, 2524 State Blvd., Meridian. Smith is also charged with driving with a suspended license, no liability insurance.
• DUI/first offense - Freddie L. Young, 57, 383 Briarwood Rd., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday.
Safety checkpoint
• Collinsville.
• Poplar Springs Dr., Meridian.
Accident hit and run
• Schamberville Lane, Collinsville.
Accident with injuries
• Old Hwy. 80W, Meridian.
• 43rd St./23rd Ave., Meridian.
Vandalism
• Centerhill-Martin Rd., Meridian.
Pick up wanted
• Hwy. 19S, Meridian.
Serve papers
• Lockhart Trailer, Meridian.
Mississippi Highway Patrol
• DUI/first offense - William James Davis, 38, 1382 Little Zion Calvent, Collinsville. Davis is also charged with failure to pay.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Friday through Monday.
• Attempted burning, illegal action, other - 1803 Willow Bend.
• Motor vehicle accident with no injuries - 1400 8th.
• Smoke detector activation, no fire - unintentional, 1811 Old Marion.
• Not reported - 2890 40th.
• Alarm system activation, no fire, unintentional - 3716 Hwy. 39.
• Motor vehicle accident with no injuries - 1020 Hwy. 39; 133 Frontage; 1415 24th; 2299 43rd.
• Motor vehicle/pedestrian accident - 133 Frontage.
• Lock-in - 4315 Hwy. 39.
• Unauthorized burning - 2108 Frontage.
• Not reported - 1218 Frontage; 1574 Hwy. 11; 4599 North Hills; 6109 22nd.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Friday through Monday.
• Motor vehicle accident - Bolen Long Creek Rd. (Long Creek).
• Motor vehicle accident - Collinsville Rd. (Collinsville).
• Motor vehicle accident - Hwy. 19S (Southeast).
• Motor vehicle accident - Interstate 20 (Meehan).
• Motor vehicle accident - Hwy. 80W (Lost Gap).
• Structure fire - Whitaker Rd. (Southeast, Causeyville, Russell, Long Creek).
• Motor vehicle accident - Hwy. 80W (Lost Gap).
• Structure fire - Whitaker Rd. (Southeast, Russell, Long Creek).
• Structure fire - West Lauderdale Rd. (Collinsville, Martin, Suqualena).
• Structure fire - Wildcat Rd. (Collinsville, Martin, Suqualena).
• Vehicle fire - Interstate 59NB (Meehan, South).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 42 emergency runs Monday at 2 p.m.
